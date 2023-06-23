MIFFLINBURG — Three Mifflinburg football players will hit the field for the final time in their high school careers tonight when the UPMC District 4 North-South All-Star Game is played at 7 p.m. at Williamsport Area High School’s STA Stadium.
The Wildcats selected to play in the game are linemen Emmanuel Ulrich and Lucas Whittaker, plus FB/LB Jon Melendez.
Ulrich recorded 42 tackles (30 solo) and had 14 tackles for a loss back in the fall, while Whittaker amassed 84 total tackles (63 solo) to go along with 14 tackles for a loss.
For Melendez, he made 62 tackles (42 solo) on defense; and offensively he carried the ball 23 times for 106 yards and one touchdown.
The head coach of the South squad is Shamokin assistant coach Mark Burrows, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Indians assistant and former Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing, along with Mifflinburg assistant Jeff Wagner.
Williamsport High’s Mike Pearson is the North squad head coach.
Last year the North squad took a dominating 36-0 victory at Danville Area High School.
District 4 North-South All-Star Game
At Williamsport Area H.S.
UPMC North Roster: Brady Jordan, QB/DB, Jersey Shore; Weston Bellows, WR/DB, Canton; Sam Lawrence, WR/DB, NP-Mansfield; Nasir Hennigan, RB/LB, Williamsport; Marco Pulizzi, WR/DB, Montoursville; Bailey Ferguson, WR/DB, Canton; Luke Horton, WR, Athens; Nasir Williams, WR/LB, Williamsport; Austin Allen, DB, Canton; George Whaley, QB/DB, Williamsport; Joe Brown, TE/LB, Wellsboro; Connor Griffin, WR/DB, Jersey Shore; David Boring, DL, Loyalsock; Cy Cavanaugh, TE/LB, Loyalsock; Matt Machmer, WR/DB, Athens; Breck Miller, WR/DB, Jersey Shore; Hayden Ward, WR/LB, Canton; Riley Parker, RB/LB, Canton; Glenn Romberger, DL, Athens; Jason Shuda, RB/LB, Muncy; Rian Glunk, WR/DB, Loyalsock; Stone Sechrist, RB/LB, Jersey Shore; Elijah Weikle, RB/DB, Muncy; Gavin Rice, RB/LB, Loyalsock; Matthew Conklin, RB/LB, Montoursville; Tyler Lepley, DL, Montoursville; Gage Pepper, OL/DL, Canton; Brenen Taylor, LB, Canton; Carter Secora, OL/DL, Loyalsock; Cameron Brought, OL/DL, Wellsboro; Glenn Oakley, OL/DL, Williamsport; Rian Eberly, DL, Canton; Austin Bowersox, OL/LB, So. Williamsport; Lucas Long, OL/DL, So. Williamsport; Mason Nelson, OL/DL, Canton; Kooper Peacock, WR/DB, Jersey Shore; Corbin Frey, WR, Montoursville.
Geisinger South Squad: Shane Tomlinson, WR/DB, CMVT; Isaac Schaeffer-Neitz, RB/LB, Shikellamy; Carson Persing, WR, Danville; Luke Kaiser, QB, Hughesville; Nick Rice, WR/DB, Selinsgrove; Ethan Turber-Ortiz, LB, Shikellamy; Jon Melendez, FB/LB, Mifflinburg; Mason Raup, TE/LB, Danville; Ryder Zulkowski, WR/DB, Shamokin; Greyson Shaud, QB/DB, Central Columbia; Brett Nye, QB, Shamokin; Justin Fowler, WR/DB, Hughesville; Jake Toczylousky, WR/DB, Southern Columbia; Kelby Gordner, RB/DL; Hughesville; Mason Hoppes, FB/LB, Hughesville; Toby Zajac, RB, CMVT; Gage Chipeleski, RB/LB, Central; Landon Dietterick, TE/LB, Central; Josh Scott, OL/DL, Line Mountain; Emmanuel Ulrich, OL/DL, Mifflinburg; Lucas Whittaker, OL/DL, Mifflinburg; Declan Aikens, OL, Danville; Eric Zalar, OL/DL, Shamokin; Steven Miller, OL/DL, Selinsgrove; Brett Horton, OL, Southern; Logan Sharrow, OL, Southern; Mason Rebuck, OL/DL, Shikellamy; Gabriel Wagner, OL/DL, Hughesville; Josh Applegate, OL/DL, Hughesville; Broc Nye, OL/DL, Shamokin; Ryan Kerstetter, TE, Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.