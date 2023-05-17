FAIRMONT, W.V. — Lock Haven University junior Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has added another All-Region honor after a remarkable 2023 season for the Bald Eagles.
On Tuesday Good was named to the 2023 D2CCA All-Atlantic Region First Team. She was one of three outfielders on the First Team.
Last week, Lock Haven’s leadoff-hitter was named to the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region First Team and she was also a 2023 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division First Team selection.
Back in late March — with the season well underway and Good off to a sensational start, she was named to the 2023 Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year watchlist.
Good started all 48 games for Lock Haven and hit .437, the second-best single-season average in school history. She finished the season with a Lock Haven single-season school record — 76 hits.
On the season, Good scored 55 runs, the second-most in school history for a single season. She finished with three doubles, one triple and one home run. Good recorded a .494 slugging-percentage and a .495 on-base percentage.
She also finished the season with 33 stolen bases, the third-most for a single season in school history. Good had a hit in 41 of 48 games and she recorded 21 multiple-hit games on the season. To go along with her flashy offensive numbers, Good played spectacular defense in left field.
Duke’s Krzyzewski, Dawkins make collegiate hall along with Carolina’s HansbroughKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players in Johnny Dawkins are among the newest members at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
The other three inductees announced on social media Tuesday were former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough, longtime Division II coach Herb Magee and late high school scout Tom Konchalski.
The group will be enshrined Aug. 30 in Chicago. Krzyzewski and Magee are also members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with a record 1,202 victories and five national championships. He coached 47 seasons, the first five at Army.
Dawkins was one of Coach K’s first star players, averaging 19 points over four seasons before getting drafted in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in 1986. He was the school’s career scoring leader for 20 years before JJ Reddick surpassed him in 2006.
Dawkins was a sophomore when the Blue Devils began a stretch of 35 NCAA Tournament appearances in 36 seasons. They reached the title game his senior year, losing to Louisville 72-69.
Hansbrough played with the Tar Heels from 2006 through 2009 and helped North Carolina to the 2009 national title. He averaged 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over his four seasons.
Magee had a record of 1,144-450 in 54 seasons at a school known as Philadelphia Textile for most of his tenure, which started in 1968.
Konchalski, who died in 2021, spent his career watching high school players and put out a newsletter, “High School Basketball Illustrated,” that was widely read by college coaches.
