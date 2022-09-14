MILTON — Shikellamy came into Alumni Stadium and put four goals on the board quickly and pulled away for a 6-1 Heartland-I victory Tuesday over Milton.
Milton falls to 0-4 and the Black Panthers next host Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Thursday. Shikellamy improves to 2-5 and the Braves next travel to play Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 5,
Shikellamy 0
LEWISBURG — Reese Dieffenderfer scored a goal in each half as the Green Dragons rolled to the Heartland-I victory over the Braves.
Dieffenderfer, along with Zak Kreisher and Alfred Romano, all scored in the first half for Lewisburg (3-0-1, 1-0 HAC-I).
Dieffenderfer and Romano both scored in the final 2:10 to quickly build the Green Dragons’ lead to 3-0 at the break.
Viktor Permyashkin added a goal in the second half for the Green Dragons, who also got assists from Permyashkin (2), Kreisher, and Cohen Hoover (2).
Henry Harrison got the clean sheet by making just two saves against Shikellamy.
Lewisburg next plays at Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Zak Kreisher, assist Cohen Hoover, 18:30.
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Kreisher, 2:10.
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Viktor Permyashkin, 1:42.
Second half
Lew-Permyashkin, assist Hoover, 24:24.
Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Permyashkin, 12:43.
Shots: Lewisburg, 15-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 8-4; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 2; Shikellamy (Dillon Zechman), 10.
Warrior Run 3,
Bloomsburg 2
BLOOMSBURG – The Defenders got all their goals in the first half to hold on and beat the Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup.
Alex Brown scored twice for Warrior Run (2-3-1), plus Jake Bruckhart also scored for the Defenders.
Tanner Polcyn notched a pair of assists for Warrior Run, which also got seven saves from Braego Cieslukowski.
The shots between the two teams were tied at 9, and Warrior Run led in corner kicks 5-4.
The Defenders next host the Loyalsock Lancers at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Montoursville 3,
Mifflinburg 2 (OT)
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors’ Mason Winslow scored in the 83rd minute of action to give Montoursville the overtime win over the Wildcats in Heartland-II action.
It was yet another heart-breaking loss for Mifflinburg (1-5), which lost its fourth game by a single goal.
The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the second half behind goals from Moses Knepp and Gabe Collare, but Montoursville (4-1) responded with a goal 6:34 later to tie the game at 2.
Mifflinburg next plays at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
at Montoursville
First half
Mont-Wyatt Fry, assist Mason Winslow, 23:11.
Second half
Miff-Moses Knepp, unassisted, 46:51.
Miff-Gabe Collare, unassisted, 52:00.
Mont-Fry, assist Gavin Hawley, 58:34.
Overtime
Mont-Winslow, unassisted, 82:35.
Shots: 4-4; Corner kicks: Montoursville, 5-3; Saves: Montoursville (Mason Lauchle), 4; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 4.
Meadowbrook Chr. 7,
Grace Prep 1
STATE COLLEGE — Luke Osman and Jacob Reed scored two goals apiece as the Lions rolled to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Two goals by Osman, plus one each by Reed, Jaden Garcia and Austin Steck gave Meadowbrook a 5-1 halftime lead.
In the second half, Reed and Michael Eager scored to put the game away for the Lions (3-1 overall).
Meadowbrook also led in shots (11-2) and corner kicks (5-3), plus goalkeeper Michael Eager made one save to get the win.
Shamokin at Milton
MILTON: The HAC-I contest between the Indians and the host Black Panthers was postponed and rescheduled to 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Co-ed Golf
Warrior Run 169,
Bloomsburg 174
MILTON — Hannah Rabb shot an even-par 35 to lead the Defenders to the Heartland-II victory over the Panthers at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
In addition to Rabb, Dylan Laubach shot a 41 and Hunter Saul carded a 46 for Warrior Run, which next competes against Danville today at 3:30 p.m. at Frosty Valley Country Club.
At Wynding Brook Golf Course, par 35
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 35; Dylan Laubach, 41; Hunter Saul, 46; Mason Sheesley, 47. Other golfers: Emily Trautman, 53; Reagen Campbell, 57.
Bloomsburg: Ben Sohosky, 40; Dylan Kreisher, 41; Zane Smith, 45; Ryan Scherer, 48. Other golfers: Logan Traugh, 58; Alex Billmeyer, 62.
Selinsgrove 170,
Lewisburg 208
SELINSGROVE — All four scorers for the undefeated Seals carded rounds in the 40s as they rolled to a 38-stroke victory over the Green Dragons in the Heartland-I match at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Mikey Felty shot a 3-over-par 37 to lead Selinsgrove (6-0), while Lewisburg was led by a 50 from Tori Vonderheid.
Lewisburg next competes at Indian Hills Golf Course versus Shamokin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
At Susquehanna Valley C.C., par 34
Selinsgrove: Mikey Felty, 37; Mac DeFazio, 44; Gannon Steimling, 44; Brant Shellenberger, 45. Other golfers: Sam Wetmiller, 48; Connor Andretta, 49.
Lewisburg: Tori Vonderheid, 50; Zach Engle, 52; Gracie Murphy, 52; Lexi Schmadel, 54. Other golfers: Jacob Gose, 56; Mason Lytle, 58.
Girls tennis
Loyalsock 3,
Lewisburg 2
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Elsa Fellon won at No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team also won, but the Green Dragons fell to the Lancers in the Heartland-II contest.
Fellon defeated Alaina Dadzie by injury default, while the No. 2 doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance took a 6-3, 6-3 win for Lewisburg (3-3).
The Green Dragons are next at Hughesville at 4 p.m. today.
at Loyalsock
Singles
1. Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-3, 6-0.
2. Elsa Fellon (Lew) def. Alaina Dadzie, 3-6 (injury default).
3. Maddy Hall (Loy) def. Serena DeCosmo, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Izzy Dadzie-Chole Kennedy (Loy) def. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (Lew) def. Rebecca Pieteaski-Elle Camoana, 6-3, 6-3.
