LEWISBURG – Bucknell freshman center Andre Screen has earned the first Patriot League Rookie of the Week honor for the 2020-21 season. Screen, a 7-foot center from Alexandria, Va., made his collegiate debut over the weekend with a pair of starts against Navy.
Screen tallied eight points, four rebounds and a blocked shot in his first game in Annapolis on Saturday, and then a day later he collected 11 points, seven rebounds and a block in Bucknell’s home opener against the Midshipmen on Sunday.
In the two games he was 9-for-16 (.563) from the field, and he is Bucknell’s third-leading scorer with 19 points through two games.
Screen is Bucknell’s first Rookie of the Week honoree since Andrew Funk on Dec. 31, 2018.
The Bison suffered narrow defeats in both games against Navy, and they are now preparing for two games against Lafayette coming up this weekend. Bucknell hosted the Leopards at 4 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a trip to Easton for a 6 p.m. contest on Sunday. Both games can be seen on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.