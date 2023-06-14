LEWISBURG — Bucknell men’s basketball head coach John Griffin III has announced a second incoming transfer for the 2023-24 season, as Pipeloluwa “Pip” Ajayi has joined the Bison after playing the last two seasons at Mercyhurst University in Erie.

Ajayi is a 6-foot-7 forward who started all 31 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 6.3 points along with a team-high 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. He shot 58.3 percent from the field for a Mercyhurst team that finished 25-6 overall, 18-4 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. One year earlier, he was a key player off the bench as the Lakers finished 25-7 overall, 17-5 in the PSAC, and also won their first-round NCAA Tournament game.

