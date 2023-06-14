LEWISBURG — Bucknell men’s basketball head coach John Griffin III has announced a second incoming transfer for the 2023-24 season, as Pipeloluwa “Pip” Ajayi has joined the Bison after playing the last two seasons at Mercyhurst University in Erie.
Ajayi is a 6-foot-7 forward who started all 31 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 6.3 points along with a team-high 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. He shot 58.3 percent from the field for a Mercyhurst team that finished 25-6 overall, 18-4 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. One year earlier, he was a key player off the bench as the Lakers finished 25-7 overall, 17-5 in the PSAC, and also won their first-round NCAA Tournament game.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Pip to the team,” said Griffin. “Pip is a high-energy, high-impact frontcourt player who loves to rebound and block shots and is a great teammate. He can play above the rim and will bring an additional element of toughness and athleticism to our frontcourt group. He comes to us from a well-coached, nationally ranked program at the Division II level, and we feel that he will be able to make a seamless transition at Bucknell and in the Patriot League.”
Ajayi was born in Lagos, Nigeria, raised in Calgary, Alberta, and attended Woodstock Academy in Connecticut before enrolling at Mercyhurst. In addition to his high school squad, he played for Supreme Hoops in Canada and Rhode Island Elite.
Ajayi logged seven double-figure rebounding games for Mercyhurst last season, including a season-high 14 boards in a 62-49 home win over No. 1 Indiana (Pa.) on Feb. 6. He added 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double against West Liberty in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Women’s basketball adds two transfers
LEWISBURG — Bucknell head coach Trevor Woodruff has announced the additions of Ashley O’Connor and Sophia Sabino to the roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Both players spent last season at former Patriot League foe Fordham University.
“We are thrilled to have Ashley and Sophia join us,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “Both come from high-level high school programs and playing in the Atlantic 10 has given them good experience. We can’t wait to integrate them with the team and into our system. We are looking forward to great careers for both of them.”
O’Connor, a guard, made her collegiate debut on Nov. 10, 2022, against Saint Peter’s. The Sea Bright, N.J. native made an impact across the stat sheet scoring two points, collecting two rebounds, blocking a shot, and grabbing a steal. She appeared in seven games and scored in every entry averaging 2.4 points on 50% shooting. O’Connor averaged just over three points per game in her three Atlantic 10 games. Overall, the guard witnessed 38 minutes of action.
Woodruff on O’Connor: “Ashley is an intelligent combo guard. She can play multiple positions for us. She changes us defensively and is an elite perimeter defender. Offensively, she can make plays and hit perimeter jump shots. I think she will make an impact in multiple positions, and I can’t wait to see what she can do in the Patriot League.
Sabino, a guard, made her collegiate debut against Yale on Nov. 7, 2022, after redshirting her first year. As befitting a guard, she distributed two assists and contributed a rebound. She totaled her first collegiate point against Saint Peter’s by depositing a free throw. Sabino twice scored a career-high of six points against Wagner and Post. She finished the 2022-23 season averaging 1.9 points per game with 59 minutes played.
Sabino hails from a hoops-dominated family. Her older sisters all played collegiate basketball. Sam Sabino competed at Saint Francis, Sydney hooped for Patriot League rival Lafayette, and Shaelyn plays for Ithaca. Mother Tracey donned the colors of Monmouth.
Woodruff on Sabino: “First battle for Sophia is to get healthy. She is coming off an injury, so we are excited to continue that rehab and hopefully get her back to full speed by the start of the regular season. She excels in transition. She gives us a playmaker at the point guard position, someone who can get in the lane and create terrific passes, and has great size for her position. She adds another dimension to our perimeter group.
The Bison are finalizing the schedule and will open the season in November.
