PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals were rained out Monday night, and the game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Phillies and Nationals were set to open a four-game series.
The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.71 ERA) to the mound in the opener against Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA). Ranger Suárez (2-5, 4.01 ERA) will start the second game for the National League champion Phillies while the Nationals send All-Star Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.54 ERA) to the mound.
The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for Monday’s postponed game at Citizens Bank Park are not valid for the doubleheader.
The Phillies entered Monday tied with San Francisco for the first NL wild card. The Phillies are 36-19 over their last 55 games since June 3, and their .655 winning percentage over that same span is second in MLB behind only Atlanta (37-15, .712).
The Nationals are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds and have won four straight overall.
Since July 29, 2021, the Phillies have won 27 of their last 33 games against the Nationals.
PSU’s Cephas tabbed for Biletnikoff Award Watch ListUNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior wide receiver Dante Cephas was selected for the Biletnikoff Award watch list, announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, on Monday.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes college football’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.
Cephas (6-0, 187) joined the Nittany Lions as a transfer in Summer 2023. He earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2022 while playing for Kent State.
Cephas owns 145 receptions, 2,139 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, and he ranks ninth among active FBS receivers in career receiving yards.
Cephas is also one of nine FBS receivers entering 2023 with 145+ receptions, 2,100+ receiving yards and 12+ receiving touchdowns.
He enters 2023 with a reception in 27-straight games, and in 2022, Cephas posted 48 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns. He led the MAC and ranked 30th nationally averaging 82.7 yards per game.
The winner of the 2023 Biletnikoff Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 7.
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fightingCLEVELAND — Tim Anderson’s decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.
Chicago’s shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.
MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday, along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years.
Anderson and Ramírez also were fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing, and were in their respective lineups Monday night.
Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight as he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers inside the ropes. Anderson connected with a couple punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.
Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.
In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
Francona and Clase served their suspensions Monday as the Guardians opened a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol also served his suspension Monday when the White Sox hosted the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit on Tuesday.
This is Anderson’s third suspension since 2019.
The two-time All-Star was suspended for one game four years ago when his bat flip after a home run against Kansas City led to him being hit with a pitch and triggered a benches-clearing altercation. Last season, Anderson made an obscene gesture toward fans in Cleveland and got a one-game ban.
The dustup began innocently with Ramírez sliding headfirst into second with an RBI double. He slid between Anderson’s legs and seemed upset by a hard tag. Ramírez jumped to his feet and the two exchanged words, with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between.
Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches with Ramírez connecting with a blind punch that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.
Following the game, Ramírez said he had been upset with Anderson for some previous actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.