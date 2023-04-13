College
Men’s tennisLycoming 8, Misericordia 1Notes:
Senior Jason Anderson became the fourth Lycoming men’s tennis player to reach 10 singles wins in consecutive seasons as he helped the Warriors to a win over Misericordia in MAC Freedom action. Anderson improved to 10-4 on the year with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Peyton Argot, as Lycoming (5-5, 3-0 MAC Freedom) won all six singles matches to win their third straight conference match for the first time since a three-game win streak to finish the MAC Commonwealth schedule in 2011, when the team finished in second in the league. The third conference win also surpasses the two conference wins the team had between 2019-22. Anderson now has 27 singles wins in his career, which enters the top 10 in program history in a tie for ninth with Greg Bussey (1970-74) and Bill Harper (1966-70). Anderson teamed with junior Connor Albaugh to post an 8-5 win at No. 2 doubles and sophomores Mohamed Ebeid and Matthew Baldridge posted an 8-2 win over Karol Bialek and Chase Cavanaugh at No. 3.
Women’s tennisMisericordia 9, Lycoming 0Note:
The Warriors fell to Misericordia in MAC Freedom action at Brandon Park. The Warriors fall to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the MAC Freedom and Misericordia improved to 8-6, 2-1.
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 6, Wilkes 3Notes:
Sophomore Ben Franco stopped 15 shots and the Warriors forced 29 Wilkes turnovers to help lead the team to a MAC Freedom win at UPMC Field. Five Warriors found the back of the net with senior Owen Zimmerman posting two goals, an assist, a ground ball, and a caused turnover to lead the offense, finishing the game four goals behind Dan Wilcox (146) for second on the all-time scoring list. Junior Max Anderson, sophomore Joey Hoover, sophomore Sean Farrell, and junior Evan Unser all scored a goal each. Anderson had two ground balls and Farrell notched an assist.
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 22, Wilkes 9Notes:
Sophomore Kailey Stocker scored nine goals, tied for second-most in the history of the Lycoming women’s lacrosse program, to lead the team as it won its fifth straight game in convincing style. Stocker’s nine goals are the most for a Warrior since Kelly McGinniss ’19 scored nine against Arcadia on April 13, 2019. She combined with sophomore Katie Maguire for 16 of the team’s 22 scores, as Maguire notched seven goals and an assist, becoming the 16th player in program history to reach 100 career goals with her second score of the contest. She also posted 14 draw controls and caused three turnovers. The Warriors (7-4, 3-0 MAC Freedom), meanwhile, have won five in a row for the first time since a five-game winning streak during a 10-7 2017 campaign and 3-0 in conference play since the 2007 team started out 5-0 en route to an 8-2 record in the MAC. Sophomore Alexa Baldwin also posted three goals and three assists and first-year Riley Block (Hopatcong, N.J./Morris Catholic) added two goals, three assists and three ground balls against Wilkes (3-10, 0-4).
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 12 0 1.000 _ New York 8 4 .667 4 Toronto 8 4 .667 4 Baltimore 6 6 .500 6 Boston 5 7 .417 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 4 .667 _ Cleveland 7 6 .538 1½ Chicago 5 8 .385 3½ Kansas City 4 9 .308 4½ Detroit 2 9 .182 5½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ Texas 7 5 .583 _ Houston 6 7 .462 1½ Seattle 5 8 .385 2½ Oakland 3 9 .250 4
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 4 .692 _ New York 7 6 .538 2 Miami 6 7 .462 3 Philadelphia 4 8 .333 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 4 .667 _ Pittsburgh 7 5 .583 1 Chicago 6 5 .545 1½ St. Louis 5 7 .417 3 Cincinnati 4 7 .364 3½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 8 5 .615 _ Los Angeles 7 6 .538 1 San Diego 7 6 .538 1 San Francisco 5 7 .417 2½ Colorado 5 8 .385 3
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4 Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2 Toronto 9, Detroit 3 Baltimore 12, Oakland 8 Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9 Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0 Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3 Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2 Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7 Oakland 8, Baltimore 4 Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings Kansas City 10, Texas 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m. Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4 Miami 8, Philadelphia 4 San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9 St. Louis 9, Colorado 6 Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1 L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0 San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0 N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2 Seattle 5, Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 7, Colorado 4 Arizona 7, Milwaukee 3 L.A. Angels 3, Washington 2 Miami 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 5
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
y-Boston 57 25 .695 — x-Philadelphia 54 28 .659 3 x-New York 47 35 .573 10 x-Brooklyn 45 37 .549 12 Toronto 41 41 .500 16
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 41 41 .500 3 y-Miami 44 38 .537 — Washington 35 47 .427 9 Orlando 34 48 .415 10 Charlotte 27 55 .329 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 24 .707 — x-Cleveland 51 31 .622 7 Chicago 40 42 .488 18 Indiana 35 47 .427 23 Detroit 17 65 .207 41
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 51 31 .622 — New Orleans 42 40 .512 9 Dallas 38 44 .463 13 Houston 22 60 .268 29 San Antonio 22 60 .268 29
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
z-Denver 53 29 .646 — Minnesota 42 40 .512 11 Oklahoma City 40 42 .488 13 Utah 37 45 .451 16 Portland 33 49 .402 20
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
y-Sacramento 48 34 .585 — x-Phoenix 45 37 .549 3 x-L.A. Clippers 44 38 .537 4 x-Golden State 44 38 .537 4 x-L.A. Lakers 43 39 .524 5 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 116, Miami 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round) L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 109, Toronto 105 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round) Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118 (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round) Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Saturday’s Games
