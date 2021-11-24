UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s James Franklin has agreed to the terms of a new 10-year, $75 million contract to remain as the head football coach of the Nittany Lions through 2031. The terms were approved by the Subcommittee on Compensation of the Penn State Board of Trustees today.
“Penn State’s future is bright, and I’m honored to continue to serve as your head football coach,” said Franklin. “Nine weeks ago, the administration approached me about making a long-term investment in our football program. This prompted numerous conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State. What’s most evident from those conversations is the importance of our student-athletes’ success both on and off the field.
“With the support of President Barron, Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees we’ve been able to create a roadmap of the resources needed to address academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more. This renewed commitment to our student-athletes, community and fans reinforces all the reasons I’ve been proud to serve as your head football coach for the last eight years and why my commitment to Penn State remains steadfast. Throughout this process I’ve kept our leadership council, recruits and staff updated on those conversations and I’m excited we’ve reached an agreement we can finally share with you.”
Franklin, who will coach his 100th game at Penn State Saturday at Michigan State, owns a 67-32 record as the Nittany Lions’ leader. Under Franklin, the Nittany Lions are 43-12 at Beaver Stadium with three undefeated campaigns. Franklin guided the Nittany Lions to the 2016 Big Ten Championship, as well as bowl games in seven of his eight seasons as head coach, including the 2017 Rose Bowl, 2017 Fiesta Bowl and 2019 Cotton Bowl.
Since 2016, Penn State holds a .726 winning percentage, with a record of 53-20, the ninth-best winning percentage among Power Five programs. Penn State has won at least nine games in four of the last five seasons, one of eight FBS programs to accomplish the feat.
Franklin is second all-time in winning percentage by an FBS African American head coach (minimum 80 wins) and is third in total wins. He has led the Nittany Lions to three 10-win seasons during his time in Happy Valley. Franklin has secured top-25 recruiting classes each of his last nine seasons, including a top-5 class at Penn State in 2018.
In the classroom, Franklin’s student-athletes have claimed four CoSIDA Academic All-American honors and two National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete accolades. The Nittany Lions posted their first 1,000 single-year APR in program history in 2018-19, topping the previous high of 993 in 2014-15.
The Nittany Lions face No. 12/13 Michigan State Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in East Lansing to close out the regular season. Penn State finds out its bowl destination Sunday, Dec. 5.
PSU’s Stout named a Ray Guy Award finalist
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior punter, kicker and kickoff specialist Jordan Stout has been named one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award. The finalists were chosen voting body which consists of FBS sports information directors, sports writers and previous Ray Guy Award winners.
Voters now have the chance to vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show broadcasted on ESPN.
The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans for the Ray Guy Award winner. The Fan Vote is located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote. The vote was included for the selection of the finalists as well.
The winner will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9 on ESPN.
Stout has served as Penn State’s kicker, for both field goals and extra points, punter and kickoff specialist in all 11 games this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, among the finalists, Stout is the highest graded punter (93.3), has the fewest punt return yards allowed (33), the fewest punt return yards per attempt (2.4) and the longest average hang time (4.36 seconds).
Stout has been named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week twice this season and Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week four times.
Stout is the second specialist in Big Ten history to earn Special Teams Player of the Week in a season four times. Purdue’s Travis Dorsch (4) in 2001 was the other. Dorsch went on to win the Ray Guy Award in 2001.
He owns Penn State’s best career punt average (44.71), leading by 1.58 yards per punt. The redshirt senior also holds Penn State’s highest season punt average (46.47).
Stout, San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, Texas’ Cameron Dicker and UConn’s Joe McFadden are the only FBS players handling kickoff, field goal and punt duties for their team this season.
Among the four, Stout leads the group in net punting average (44.93), touchbacks (48) and kickoffs returned (1). Stout is second among the four in opponent drive start average (27.80 yard-line), 50+ yard punts (24) and punts inside the 20 (31).
Led by Stout, Penn State ranks second in the country in net punting (44.93). He is ninth in the country, and second in the Big Ten, with a 46.47 punt average. Stout has averaged at least 50.0 yards per punt in five games this season and 24 of his 59 punts this season have been 50 or more yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.