LEWISBURG - The Lewisburg girls track and field team won 10 individual events and all three relays to take a 100-50 Heartland-II victory Tuesday at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Among the individual winners for Lewisburg (1-0), Siena Brazer took both hurdles races (16.89 and 50.65) and Hazel Buonopane won the shot put (26-0) and the javelin (87-5).
Maddie Still (100), Caroline Blakeslee (200), Emma Trupp (800), Kyra Binney (1600), Miriam Vollmayr-Lee (triple jump) and Emma Freeman (pole vault) were the Green Dragons other event winners.
In the boys meet, an 89-61 victory for Lewisburg, Simon Stumbris was a four-event winner to lead the way. Stumbris won the long jump (18-6 1/2), triple jump (39-10 1/2), high jump (5-10) and he ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay team.
In addition, Thomas Hess won the 400 (54.09), 800 (2:06.00) and the 3200 relay, Julien Mercado-Bonnano won both hurdles races (17.71 and 44.27), and Zach Gose won the shot put (43-4) and the discus (127-5).
Lewisburg's boys and girls teams next compete at the Pan-Ram Invite at Central Dauphin Middle School at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Boys
Lewisburg 89, Danville 61
At Lewisburg
100: 1. Jackson Clarke, D, 11.13; 2. Cam Michaels, L; 3. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, L.
200: 1. Clarke, D, 22.27; 2. Michaels, L; 3. Sanchez Rodriguez, L.
400: 1. Thomas Hess, L, 54.09; 2. Jayden Patraw, D; 3. Noah Pawling, L.
800: 1. T. Hess, L, 2:06.00; 2. Jacob Hess, L; 3. Evan Klinger, D.
1600: 1. Rory Lieberman, D, 4:22.83; 2. J. Hess, L; 3. Klinger, D.
3200: 1. Lieberman, D, 9:54.23; 2. Bryce Ryder, L; 3. Connor Murray, L.
110HH: 1. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L, 17.71; 2. Tyler Kitchens, L; 3. Kory King, D.
300IH: 1. Mercado-Bonnano, L, 44.27; 2. Kitchens, L; 3. Skylar Simpson, D.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Ethan Dominick, Simon Stumbris, Sanches Rodriguez, Michaels), 44.82.
1600R: 1. Danville, 3:40.25.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg (Kieran Murray, Paul Permyashkin, Ryder, T. Hess), 10:31.53.
Shot put: 1. Zach Gose, L, 43-4; 2. Tenneson Scott, D; 3. Jacob Gilbert, D.
Discus: 1. Gose, L, 127-5; 2. Justin Kutcher, D; 3. Evan Gemberling, L.
Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak, D, 156-10; 2. Jesse Davis, D; 3. Dominick, L.
Long jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 18-6 ½; 2. Ian McKinney, L; 3. Brogan Williams, D.
Triple jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 39-10 ½; 2. Williams, D; 3. McKinney, L.
High jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 5-10; 2. Cohen Hoover, L; 3. Mason Hawkins, D.
Pole vault: 1. Gavin Holcombe, D, 9-6; 2. Liam Liotta, D; 3. Renzo Yuasa, D.
Girls
Lewisburg 100, Danville 50
At Lewisburg
100: 1. Maddie Still, L, 14.04; 2. Lauren Law, D; 3. Mikayla Long, L.
200: 1. Caroline Blakeslee, L, 27.66; 2. Law, D; 3. Long, L.
400: 1. Emily Chillis, D, 1:08.42; 2. Sophie Martin, L, 1:11.26; 3. Nia Young, L, 1:15.06.
800: 1. Emma Trupp, L, 2:43.00; 2. Maria Bozella, L; 3. Alivia Shen, D.
1600: 1. Kyra Binney, L, 5:51.00; 2. Jenna Binney, L; 3. Shen, D.
3200: 1. Victoria Bartholomew, D, 12:21.53; 2. Coyla Bartholomew, D; 3. Alanna Jacob, L.
100H: 1. Siena Brazier, L, 16.89; 2. Madison Cardello, L; 3. Sarah Sharp, D.
300H: 1. Brazier, L, 50.65; 2. Sharp, D; 3. Cardello, L.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Torrence Spicher, Still, Bozella, Blakeslee, L.
1600R: 1. Lewisburg, 4:23.24.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg, 10:31.53.
Shot put: 1. Hazel Buonopane, L, 26-0; 2. Ava Ross, D; 3. Nayeli Williams, D.
Discus: 1. Ross, D, 74-3; 2. Williams, D; 3. Kiera Breeding, L.
Javelin: 1. Buonopane, L, 87-5; 2. Still, L; 3. Jillianne Donner, L.
Long jump: 1. Emily Chillis, D, 13-10 ½; 2. Miriam Volmayr-Lee, L; 3. Jill Nied, D.
Triple jump: 1. Vollmayr-Lee, L, 28-2 ½; 2. Alexis Snover, D; 3. Bridget Kinnaman, L.
High jump: 1. Maya Hasenbalg, D, 4-2; 2. Emilou Schmacher, L; 3. Vollmayr-Lee, L.
Pole vault: 1. Emma Freeman, L, 8-6; 2. Spicher, L; 3. Ella Mirshahi, L.
