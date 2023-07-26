MIFFLINBURG — When the players on Mifflinburg’s Major Division All-Star baseball team tucked themselves away in their hotel rooms Tuesday night, visions of base hits and rounding the bases no doubt danced through their heads.
Mifflinburg’s players are chomping at the bit to hit the field today and get the PA Little League Baseball State Tournament underway, and show the rest of the Commonwealth what they are made of.
The Section 3 champs face Section 5’s Back Mountain in a first-round game at 4 p.m. at the Newtown Edgmont Little League field.
“The boys are very excited, and they are thrilled. They can’t wait to play (today),” said Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder. “By playing in (8-10 states in 2021) and in (Major Division) sectionals last year, they know what to expect. They are a lot looser than they were two years ago (when they finished as the state runner-up).”
And that looseness, according to Snyder, should help his boys deal with the bright lights and the big stage of playing for a state championship.
“I think it’ll help them a lot,” he said. “They won’t be so afraid of making a mistake or striking out. They are just going to go out, play the game they love, and have fun.”
As expected, the confidence level of Mifflinburg’s team is also sky-high heading into the tournament.
“Oh yeah, the boys definitely don’t lack any confidence, that’s for sure,” said Snyder. “They are 12 years old, so they think they are all unbeatable. Their confidence is high, and they can’t wait until 4 p.m. (today) when the game starts.”
Adding to Mifflinburg’s readiness and self-assurance heading into the state tournament is the fact the core players of the team are making their third-straight postseason run together.
Those players include Hayden Showalter, Brennen Snyder, Lukas Shaffer, Andrew Yerger, Vaughn Yoder, Jaxon Kaskie, Hudson Troup, Brayden Resseguie, Matthew Weikel and Callen Hommel.
In addition, Collin Brandt is a fellow returning player from last year’s Majors team, and rounding out this year’s squad is Dylan Catherman.
“It’s very satisfying to see where they’re at. I’ve coached the majority of them for years now,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “And to see where they’ve come from, and where they are now, it’s very satisfying.”
Although Mifflinburg’s players may have the ultimate goal of reaching the Little League World Series in the back of their minds, they are not looking past the seven other teams who’ll be competing in Newtown Square over the next seven days.
“The boys haven’t said anything (regarding wanting to play in the East Regional or the World Series). They are just focused to playing as well as they can in the state tournament and representing Mifflinburg as well as they can. And if they are lucky enough to move on, we’ll address that (later),” said Chris Snyder.
Regarding states, and more specifically Back Mountain in today’s game, Snyder isn’t familiar with any of the other teams, except that it should be a good game.
“I’m sure it’s going to be a good game. Everybody is a sectional winner, so there’s eight good teams here. We just keep telling the kids to go out and play the game like they know how, because stats and records don’t matter,” said Snyder. “The first thing I want to see (today) is for them to have a smile on their face. When they play with a smile on their faces, they play very well.
“I (also) want them to have fun and enjoy everything. I want our bats to stay hot, and to have our pitchers pitch as well as they did through the first two rounds,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
The game plan going into today’s game for Chris Snyder and the rest of his coaching staff (Anthony Threet and Jeremy Shaffer), is to have a fluid game plan. The batting order will also stay the same, and the players will all play at their normal positions.
“Our starting pitcher may change (Brennen Snyder is the projected starter for today’s game), but we’re going to keep all our pitchers under 50 pitches, so we have enough pitching throughout the tournament,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “We originally had a gameplan, but we might switch it up a little. But, yeah, people will be in the same order 1-12, depending on who’s pitching.”
Considering the fact his whole lineup can hit, why would the manager change anything?
“I hope (our offense) will be a huge advantage. We have 12 kids who can hit consistently,” said Snyder. “I know we’ll run into teams that will have stud batters through the 7 or 8 spot, but I’m hoping our deep lineup is a huge advantage for us.”
