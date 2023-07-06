Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 57 32 .640 _ Baltimore 50 35 .588 5 New York 48 39 .552 8 Toronto 46 40 .535 9½ Boston 44 43 .506 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 45 43 .511 _ Cleveland 42 44 .488 2 Detroit 37 48 .435 6½ Chicago 37 50 .425 7½ Kansas City 25 62 .287 19½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 51 36 .586 _ Houston 49 38 .563 2 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 7 Seattle 42 43 .494 8 Oakland 25 63 .284 26½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 28 .674 _ Miami 51 37 .580 8 Philadelphia 46 39 .541 11½ New York 40 46 .465 18 Washington 34 52 .395 24
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 48 39 .552 _ Milwaukee 46 41 .529 2 Chicago 40 45 .471 7 Pittsburgh 40 46 .465 7½ St. Louis 35 51 .407 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 37 .575 _ Los Angeles 48 38 .558 1½ San Francisco 47 40 .540 3 San Diego 41 46 .471 9 Colorado 33 55 .375 17½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4 Texas 6, Boston 2 Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3 Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 4, Colorado 1 Seattle 6, San Francisco 0 Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4 Oakland 12, Detroit 3 Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4 Boston 4, Texas 2 Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0 Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1 San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3 San Francisco 2, Seattle 0 Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-6), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Eovaldi 10-3) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Washington 4 Miami 15, St. Louis 2 Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 4, Colorado 1 Seattle 6, San Francisco 0 N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4 Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4 Miami 10, St. Louis 9 Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1 Cincinnati 9, Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3 San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3 San Francisco 2, Seattle 0 N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2) at Washington (Gore 4-7), 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7), 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 5-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-4), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 12 4 .750 — Connecticut 12 5 .706 ½ Washington 9 7 .563 3 Atlanta 8 8 .500 4 Chicago 8 9 .471 4½ Indiana 5 12 .294 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 16 1 .941 — Minnesota 8 9 .471 8 Dallas 8 9 .471 8 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 9½ Seattle 4 12 .250 11½ Phoenix 3 13 .188 12½
Wednesday’s Games
New York 99, Phoenix 95 Minnesota 90, Indiana 83 Las Vegas 89, Dallas 82 Atlanta 90, Los Angeles 79
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Yankee RHP Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season and post-season for violating joint domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse policy.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of OF Colton Cowser and RHP Eduard Bazardo from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk. Designated C Anthony Bemboom and RHP Chris Vallimont for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Holloway on a minor league contract. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Garrett Hill to Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the 15-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar land (PCL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Dylan Coleman from Omaha (IL). Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 15-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Zack Weiss from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to Salt lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Cole Sands from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Randy Vasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jimmy Cordero on the restricted list. Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma. Transferred RHP Penn Murfee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Ricky Vanasco outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled LHP Bryan Hudson from Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Gavin Stone to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled SS Garrett Hampson from Jacksonville (IL). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Rowdy Tellez on the 10-day IL. Released LHP Thomas Pannone. Reinstated 3B Brian Anderson from the paternity list. Designated 3B Mike Brosseau for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP J.C. Mejia from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews and RHP J.B. Bukauskas to Nashville. Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Nashville. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Indianapolis. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the 15-day IL and C Andrew Knizner on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ivan Herrera, RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Alex Call from Rochester (IL). Designated OF Derek Hill for assignment.
Minor LeagueAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Solter. Sold RHP Stephen Woods, Jr.’s contract to Fubon (Chinese Professional Baseball League).
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of SS Ti’Quan Forbes to Leones de Yucatan (Mexican League). Released LHP Anthony Rodriguez. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released C Jordan Siket. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Mike Reagan. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Lamar Briggs and RHP Blake Workman. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Sam Poliquin and Ray Weber and OF Malik Williams. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released LHP Will Soloman and C Lolo Williams.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract. DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Marcus Sasser to a rookie contract. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived G Garrett Temple. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Sir’Jabari Rice to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Cam Smith.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Jakub Lauko to a two-year contract. BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Kale Clague to a one-year, two-way contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Kris Draper assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Rasmus Asplund to a one-year, two-way contract. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D David Reinbacher to a three-year, entry-level contract. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Julien Gauthier to a two-year, contract and Fs Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ronnie Attard to a two-year contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract. WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Domenic DiVincentiis to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 internationals roster slot from Colorado Rapids in exchange for D Andrew Gutman. D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2024 second-round SuperDraft pick and a conditional $50,000 in general allocation money from New England in exchange for the right of first refusal for M Ian Harkes. LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $1,750,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Montreal in exchange for F Kwadwo ‘Mahala’ Opoku. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Ian Harkes to a one-year contract. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned M Brandan Craig to Austin FC though the end of the season in exchange for a 2024 third-round SuperDraft pick and up to $125,000 in general allocation money (GAM). SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Acquired $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Columbus in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed D Carlos Guzman, pending league and federation approval. National Women’s Soccer League GOTHAM FC — Signed F Katie Stengel on loan from Liverpool FC through Sept. 3.
COLLEGE
