LEWISBURG – Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced the addition of eight players to his incoming freshman class on Thursday.
"We are excited to welcome these eight young men to an already stellar recruiting class," Cecchini said. "Each is a man of character and leadership. Each also possesses talent that can help us be successful for years to come."
The Bison's incoming freshman class is now 25 players strong. As part of NCAA football's Early Signing Period, they inked 13 players to National Letters of Intent in December; they then added four players on the traditional signing period's first day.
Overall, 11 position groups are represented, including seven at offensive line. The players hail from 11 states: New Jersey (6), Pennsylvania (5), Maryland (4), Massachusetts (2), California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Oklahoma. Bucknell will also have a player who hails from South Korea in its class of 2026.
The following is a rundown on Bucknell's incoming class.
Sam DeLuca, LB, 6-2, 210, Mechanicsburg/Mechanicsburg Area
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Sam is a hard-hitting linebacker who will pursue the ball from sideline to sideline. He is a passionate football player, and we are excited to have him."
Matt Karic, P/K, 5-8, 170, Los Altos, Calif.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Matt keeps the California connection alive with leg strength that spans coast to coast and an incredible work ethic. He also has a valuable multi-sport background."
D.K. Kim, OL, 6-5, 290, Gimpo, South Korea, Allentown Central Catholic
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "D.K. is a powerful international offensive lineman with an unlimited potential."
Aidan Mack, TE, 6-3, 200, Whippany, N.J.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Aidan is a field-stretching athlete from a highly competitive high school. He is a future match-up nightmare for defenses."
John Ohnegian, OL, 6-2, 285, Ramsey, N.J.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "John is a powerful interior offensive lineman who will use his versatility to dominate the line of scrimmage for years to come."
Donquarius Parker, DL, 6-1, 220, Durham, N.C.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Donquarius is an elite athlete who has the ability to use speed and strength to win matchups on the edge."
James Poulos, OL, 6-2, 280, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "James is dedicated to the military, football, faith and family. He will be a model offensive lineman and student at Bucknell."
Matt Schearer, P/K, 5-11, 170, Canonsburg/Central Catholic HS
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Matt comes from a historic program and is a proven winner who never shies away from the big moment. He is a master of his craft who possesses the rare ability to both punt and kick."
