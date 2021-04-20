College swimming

Lycoming CollegeAt Middle Atlantic Conference Men’s/Women’s ChampionshipsTeam ResultsWomen:

1. Messiah, 1117, 2. Widener, 898.5; 3. Misericordia, 875.5; 4. Arcadia, 868.5; 5. York (Pa.), 794.5; 6. Albright, 743.5; 7. FDU-Florham, 498.5; 8. Stevens, 438; 9. Lycoming, 411.5; 10. King’s (Pa.), 376; 11. Stevenson, 295; 12. Lebanon Valley, 243.5; 13. Wilkes, 241; 14. Hood, 195.

Men:

1. Stevens, 1099.5; 2. York (Pa.), 1002; 3. Albright 846; 4. Messiah, 814; 5. Widener, 711; 6. Arcadia, 699; 7. King’s (Pa.), 673; 8. Lycoming, 583.5; 9. Misericordia, 510; 10. FDU-Florham, 407; 11. Wilkes, 349; 12. Stevenson, 297; 13. Lebanon Valley, 65; 14. Hood, 15.

Notes:

First-year Carter Branigan set three new school and pool records this weekend during the Virtual Middle Atlantic Conference Championships and as the final results were released from the MAC office on Monday that resulted in two Third Team All-MAC selections. Branigan finished third in both the 400-yard individual medley (4:17.48) and 200-yard butterfly (1:57.16) while setting school and Lamade Gym Natatorium records in each. He also took sixth in the 200-yard individual medley. Branigan also set school and pool records with a 56.08 in a 100-yard individual medley time trial. Junior Jake Booth also posted three top-10 finishes, including finishing third in the 200-yard backstroke (1:57.67) to earn Third Team All-MAC accolades, alongside an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (55.12) and ninth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.00). The pair helped lift the men to an eighth-place finish in the 14-team field with 583.5 points, as they leapfrogged three spots after an 11th-place finish in 2020. Senior Brandon Vought finished sixth in the 1,650-yard freestyle, posting a time of 17:34.02. The women’s team also had a successful run at the championships, with four individual top-10 swims to finish in ninth place with 411.5 points, 4.5 more points than 2020. Senior Cara Zortman had three top-10 finishes for the Warriors, taking fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.84), sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.20) and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.86). First-year Elisa DiNicola tied for eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.03). The Warrior women also had a pair of top-five relays. The 200-yard freestyle relay of junior Devon Kaiser, first-year Courtney Chapman, DiNicola and Zortman finished in 1:43.39 and the 800-yard freestyle relay of DiNicola, first-year Ruth Kauffman, Chapman and Zortman took fifth in 8:30.48.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 4 .636 _ Philadelphia 8 8 .500 1½ Miami 7 8 .467 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 2½ Washington 5 9 .357 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½ St. Louis 8 8 .500 1½ Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½ Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 4 .765 _ San Francisco 10 6 .625 2½ San Diego 10 8 .556 3½ Arizona 6 10 .375 6½ Colorado 4 12 .250 8½

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0 St. Louis 12, Washington 5 Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1 Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 11 6 .647 _ Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2 Baltimore 7 9 .438 3½ Toronto 7 9 .438 3½ New York 5 10 .333 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 9 6 .600 _ Cleveland 8 7 .533 1 Chicago 8 9 .471 2 Minnesota 6 8 .429 2½ Detroit 6 10 .375 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 11 6 .647 _ Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1½ Oakland 9 7 .563 1½ Texas 8 9 .471 3 Houston 7 8 .467 3

Monday’s Games

Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1 Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3 Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m. Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 1-1), 6:30 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 18 .684 — Brooklyn 38 19 .667 1 Boston 31 27 .534 8½ New York 31 27 .534 8½ Toronto 24 34 .414 15½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 31 26 .544 — Miami 30 28 .517 1½ Charlotte 28 28 .500 2½ Washington 24 33 .421 7 Orlando 18 39 .316 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 22 .614 — Indiana 26 31 .456 9 Chicago 24 33 .421 11 Cleveland 20 37 .351 15 Detroit 18 40 .310 17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 30 26 .536 — Memphis 29 27 .518 1 San Antonio 28 28 .500 2 New Orleans 25 32 .439 5½ Houston 15 43 .259 16

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 43 15 .741 — Denver 37 20 .649 5½ Portland 32 24 .571 10 Oklahoma City 20 38 .345 23 Minnesota 15 43 .259 28

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 41 16 .719 — L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 2 L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 6½ Golden State 29 29 .500 12½ Sacramento 23 34 .404 18

Monday’s Games

Detroit 109, Cleveland 105 Chicago 102, Boston 96 Golden State 107, Philadelphia 96 Miami 113, Houston 91 Washington 119, Oklahoma City 107 San Antonio 109, Indiana 94 Phoenix 128, Milwaukee 127, OT Denver 139, Memphis 137, 2OT Utah 111, L.A. Lakers 97

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Golden State at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105 Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126 Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150 Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 44 29 10 5 63 142 107 Florida 46 29 12 5 63 147 125 Tampa Bay 45 30 13 2 62 152 117 Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132 Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111 Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144 Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148 Columbus 47 15 23 9 39 116 158

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117 Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121 Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122 Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Games

Florida 4, Columbus 2 Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2, OT Dallas 3, Detroit 2, SO Nashville 5, Chicago 2 Edmonton 4, Montreal 1 Minnesota 5, Arizona 2 Ottawa 4, Calgary 2 Vegas 3, San Jose 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, ppd Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41 Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56 Bridgeport 18 4 13 1 0 9 40 66

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74 Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Cleveland 17 11 5 1 0 23 69 48 Grand Rapids 18 9 6 3 0 21 59 54 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 21 12 8 1 0 25 76 60 Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Utica 15 8 6 0 1 17 49 53 Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 27 20 7 0 0 40 88 62 San Diego 32 19 13 0 0 38 107 102 Bakersfield 28 17 10 0 1 35 98 76 San Jose 27 12 9 4 2 30 80 90 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 6, Utica 2

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2 D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1 Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2 Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2 Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2 New England 0 0 1 1 2 2 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3 New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2 New York 0 1 0 0 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2 Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1 Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0 Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0 AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4 Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RF Stephen Piscotty from the paternity list. Designated CF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Cam Bedrosian outright to alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Christopher Sanchez and Damon Jones and SS Nick Maton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ronald Torreyes and LHPs Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore on the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Gott from alternate training site. Optioned RF Steven Duggar and C Chadwick Tromp to alternate training site. Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Dondrei Hubbard to Grand Junction (Pioneer League). OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Willie Estrada and LHP Robert Klinchock to Sussex County. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract. TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year, restricted tendered contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to one-year, restricted tendered contracts. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas. NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer. NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith. Waived RB Bryce Love. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Suspended Vancouver D Alexander Edler two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during an April 18 game against Toronto. ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW Max McCormick and C Morgan Geekie from the taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Mathias Brome from the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract. NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract. Minor League Hockey American Hockey League BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension. East Coast Hockey League FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Brandon Hawkins to Rochester (AHL). Traded D Curtis Leonard to Tulsa. INDY FUEL — Returned F Diego Cuglietta from loan to Chicago (AHL) and placed on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Jay Stevens as EBUG. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Kevin Spinozzi from reserve. Placed G Adam Carlson, F Garrett Klotz and D Charles Curti on reserve. Placed F John Albert on injured reserve effective April 3. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Kyle Rhodes. TULSA OILERS — Traded F Alan Lyszczarczyk to Fort Wayne. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL). COLLEGE ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris Robinson men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance. TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.

