College swimming
Lycoming CollegeAt Middle Atlantic Conference Men’s/Women’s ChampionshipsTeam ResultsWomen:
1. Messiah, 1117, 2. Widener, 898.5; 3. Misericordia, 875.5; 4. Arcadia, 868.5; 5. York (Pa.), 794.5; 6. Albright, 743.5; 7. FDU-Florham, 498.5; 8. Stevens, 438; 9. Lycoming, 411.5; 10. King’s (Pa.), 376; 11. Stevenson, 295; 12. Lebanon Valley, 243.5; 13. Wilkes, 241; 14. Hood, 195.
Men:
1. Stevens, 1099.5; 2. York (Pa.), 1002; 3. Albright 846; 4. Messiah, 814; 5. Widener, 711; 6. Arcadia, 699; 7. King’s (Pa.), 673; 8. Lycoming, 583.5; 9. Misericordia, 510; 10. FDU-Florham, 407; 11. Wilkes, 349; 12. Stevenson, 297; 13. Lebanon Valley, 65; 14. Hood, 15.
Notes:
First-year Carter Branigan set three new school and pool records this weekend during the Virtual Middle Atlantic Conference Championships and as the final results were released from the MAC office on Monday that resulted in two Third Team All-MAC selections. Branigan finished third in both the 400-yard individual medley (4:17.48) and 200-yard butterfly (1:57.16) while setting school and Lamade Gym Natatorium records in each. He also took sixth in the 200-yard individual medley. Branigan also set school and pool records with a 56.08 in a 100-yard individual medley time trial. Junior Jake Booth also posted three top-10 finishes, including finishing third in the 200-yard backstroke (1:57.67) to earn Third Team All-MAC accolades, alongside an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (55.12) and ninth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.00). The pair helped lift the men to an eighth-place finish in the 14-team field with 583.5 points, as they leapfrogged three spots after an 11th-place finish in 2020. Senior Brandon Vought finished sixth in the 1,650-yard freestyle, posting a time of 17:34.02. The women’s team also had a successful run at the championships, with four individual top-10 swims to finish in ninth place with 411.5 points, 4.5 more points than 2020. Senior Cara Zortman had three top-10 finishes for the Warriors, taking fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.84), sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.20) and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.86). First-year Elisa DiNicola tied for eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.03). The Warrior women also had a pair of top-five relays. The 200-yard freestyle relay of junior Devon Kaiser, first-year Courtney Chapman, DiNicola and Zortman finished in 1:43.39 and the 800-yard freestyle relay of DiNicola, first-year Ruth Kauffman, Chapman and Zortman took fifth in 8:30.48.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 7 4 .636 _ Philadelphia 8 8 .500 1½ Miami 7 8 .467 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 2½ Washington 5 9 .357 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½ St. Louis 8 8 .500 1½ Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½ Chicago 6 9 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 4 .765 _ San Francisco 10 6 .625 2½ San Diego 10 8 .556 3½ Arizona 6 10 .375 6½ Colorado 4 12 .250 8½
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0 St. Louis 12, Washington 5 Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1 Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 11 6 .647 _ Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2 Baltimore 7 9 .438 3½ Toronto 7 9 .438 3½ New York 5 10 .333 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 9 6 .600 _ Cleveland 8 7 .533 1 Chicago 8 9 .471 2 Minnesota 6 8 .429 2½ Detroit 6 10 .375 3½
West Division
W L Pct GB Seattle 11 6 .647 _ Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1½ Oakland 9 7 .563 1½ Texas 8 9 .471 3 Houston 7 8 .467 3
Monday’s Games
Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1 Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3 Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m. Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 1-1), 6:30 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 2-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 18 .684 — Brooklyn 38 19 .667 1 Boston 31 27 .534 8½ New York 31 27 .534 8½ Toronto 24 34 .414 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 31 26 .544 — Miami 30 28 .517 1½ Charlotte 28 28 .500 2½ Washington 24 33 .421 7 Orlando 18 39 .316 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 22 .614 — Indiana 26 31 .456 9 Chicago 24 33 .421 11 Cleveland 20 37 .351 15 Detroit 18 40 .310 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 30 26 .536 — Memphis 29 27 .518 1 San Antonio 28 28 .500 2 New Orleans 25 32 .439 5½ Houston 15 43 .259 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 43 15 .741 — Denver 37 20 .649 5½ Portland 32 24 .571 10 Oklahoma City 20 38 .345 23 Minnesota 15 43 .259 28
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 41 16 .719 — L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 2 L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 6½ Golden State 29 29 .500 12½ Sacramento 23 34 .404 18
Monday’s Games
Detroit 109, Cleveland 105 Chicago 102, Boston 96 Golden State 107, Philadelphia 96 Miami 113, Houston 91 Washington 119, Oklahoma City 107 San Antonio 109, Indiana 94 Phoenix 128, Milwaukee 127, OT Denver 139, Memphis 137, 2OT Utah 111, L.A. Lakers 97
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Golden State at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105 Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126 Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150 Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 44 29 10 5 63 142 107 Florida 46 29 12 5 63 147 125 Tampa Bay 45 30 13 2 62 152 117 Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132 Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111 Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144 Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148 Columbus 47 15 23 9 39 116 158
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117 Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121 Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122 Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Columbus 2 Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2, OT Dallas 3, Detroit 2, SO Nashville 5, Chicago 2 Edmonton 4, Montreal 1 Minnesota 5, Arizona 2 Ottawa 4, Calgary 2 Vegas 3, San Jose 2, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, ppd Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41 Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56 Bridgeport 18 4 13 1 0 9 40 66
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74 Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Cleveland 17 11 5 1 0 23 69 48 Grand Rapids 18 9 6 3 0 21 59 54 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 21 12 8 1 0 25 76 60 Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Utica 15 8 6 0 1 17 49 53 Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 27 20 7 0 0 40 88 62 San Diego 32 19 13 0 0 38 107 102 Bakersfield 28 17 10 0 1 35 98 76 San Jose 27 12 9 4 2 30 80 90 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Syracuse 6, Utica 2
Tuesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2 D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1 Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2 Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2 Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2 New England 0 0 1 1 2 2 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3 New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2 New York 0 1 0 0 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2 Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1 Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0 Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0 AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4 Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, April 23
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
