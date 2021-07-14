THORNDALE – An RBI double by Anna Pachucki in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a tie game and gave Mifflinburg’s Major All-Stars a 4-2 victory over Avon Grove in the opening game of the 2021 Little League Softball PA State Tournament at the Caln Little League Complex.
After her double, and an error that moved her to third base, Pachucki later scored on a wild pitch to give Mifflinburg a 4-2 lead and all the runs it needed to prevail.
That was especially true with ace pitcher Taylor Stewart inside the circle for Mifflinburg.
Stewart threw a complete game. She struck out four and allowed two runs (one earned) off seven hits.
Pachucki and Stewart both had a hand in scoring Mifflinburg’s initial run in the first inning.
Following her leadoff single, Pachucki went to third on a sacrifice bunt from Lainey Miller before scoring on a single to center by Stewart.
Avon Grove tied the game at 1 in the second, but Mifflinburg went back in front in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly to center by Lainey Miller that plated Olivia Fluman.
But the lead did not last long as Avon Grove knotted the score once again in the fourth.
However, thanks to the two-run fifth Mifflinburg remains undefeated this postseason at 6-0.
Pachucki finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, plus Stewart went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, Aubrey Fluman hit a double and Miller had the team’s other RBI.
Mifflinburg’s All-Stars now face the West Suburban-Devon/Berwyn winner today at 5 p.m.
