Women's lacrosse
MAC Freedom Championship
No. 1 FDU-Florham 23, No. 4 Lycoming 3
Notes: Sophomore Zoe Stauffer notched eight saves to become Lycoming's single-season record holder on Wednesday, but top-seeded FDU-Florham posted a win over the fourth-seeded Warriors in the MAC Freedom Championship semifinal at Shields Stadium.
Stauffer, who entered the game needing one save to tie Laurie Rooney’s total of 227 set in 2003, finished a tremendous sophomore year with 234. She also tied for fifth in program history with 10 wins this season. Lycoming (10-9), which recovered from a 1-7 record during two COVID-shortened seasons in 2020 and 2021 under third-year head coach Sarah Quigley, scored its first goal two minutes in off the 98th career point from senior Erika Boyer.
However, the goal was the only one for the team in the first half, as the Devils (16-2) scored 16 goals to take control of the game. Junior Tess Arnold finished with an assist, a groundball and a caused turnover. First-year Katie Maguire added two caused turnovers and three groundballs.
The Devils advance to the MAC Freedom Championship final on Saturday, where they will face the winner of Misericordia and Stevens, which occurs later on Wednesday.
The revamped Warriors had five players finish with at least 40 points this year, including all three first years - Maguire, who posted 58 goals and three assists, Henn, who notched 22 goals and 24 assists, and Stocker, who had 37 goals and three assists. Boyer notched 31 goals and 25 assists in just her second full season, finishing her career with 46 goals and 52 assists. Arnold added 24 goals, 22 assists and 28 caused turnovers, eighth-most in program history.
Major League Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _
Toronto 16 10 .615 2½
Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3
Boston 10 15 .400 8
Baltimore 9 16 .360 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 10 .600 _
Chicago 11 13 .458 3½
Cleveland 11 13 .458 3½
Detroit 8 15 .348 6
Kansas City 8 15 .348 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 _
Houston 14 11 .560 1½
Seattle 12 13 .480 3½
Texas 10 14 .417 5
Oakland 10 15 .400 5½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 9 .667 _
Miami 12 12 .500 4½
Atlanta 12 15 .444 6
Philadelphia 11 14 .440 6
Washington 9 17 .346 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 8 .680 _
St. Louis 14 10 .583 2½
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 6½
Chicago 9 15 .375 7½
Cincinnati 3 21 .125 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _
San Diego 16 9 .640 ½
San Francisco 14 9 .609 1½
Colorado 14 10 .583 2
Arizona 13 13 .500 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Washington 10, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Arizona 8, Miami 7
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Greene 1-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NBA Playoff Glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 1, Boston 1
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Saturday, May 7: Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, May 9: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT
x-Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
x-Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD, ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TBD
Miami 2, Philadelphia 0
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Friday, May 6: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 8: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT
x-Tuesday, May 10: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m./8:30 p.m., TNT
x-Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD, TBD
Western Conference
Phoenix 1, Dallas 0
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
Wednesday, May 4: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT
Friday, May 6: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 8: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
x-Tuesday, May 10: Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m./10 p.m., TNT
x-Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD, ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD, TBD
Golden State 1, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116
Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101
Saturday, May 7: Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, May 9: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT
x-Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT
x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, TBD, ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
NHL Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 2, Boston 0
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2
Friday, May 6: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 10: Boston at Carolina, TBA
x-Thursday, May 12: Carolina at Boston, TBA
x-Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT
Thursday, May 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 9: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
x-Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Friday, May 6: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
x-Thursday, May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Washington 1, Florida 0
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2
Thursday, May 5: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida, TBA
x-Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA
x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary 1, Dallas 0
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0
Thursday, May 5: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, May 9: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
x-Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA
x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Los Angeles 1, Edmonton 0
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3
Wednesday, May 4: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 6: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
x-Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA
x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado 1, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2
Thursday, May 5: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, May 9: Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-Friday, May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-Sunday, May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
St. Louis 1, Minnesota 0
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
Wednesday, May 4: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
x-Thursday, May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
x-Saturday, May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Buffalo (IL). Designated INF Gosuke Katoh for assignment.
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Luke Williams to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Cory Abbott of waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Transferred LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
Minor League
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Named Jonathan Albaladejo pitching coordinator.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF/3B Brandon Gutzler and RHP/1B Christan Kuzemka.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Acquired INF Connor Owings from the Gastonia (Atlantic League).
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Robby Rowland to a contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Lirim Hajrullahu.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR Chris Finke off waivers from Kansas City.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released FB Sewo Olonilua.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed TE Eric Saubert to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Adam Gotsis.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Antoine Brooks and Javian Hawkins.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Tyrann Mathieu.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived G Nate Herbig.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR/KR Alex Erickson.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Inoke Moala, DB Patrice Rene and WR Keyion Dixon.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Nick Henry to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Riley Kidney to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced agreement to part ways with assistant coach Alain Nasreddine (no contract renewal) and relieved assistant coach Mark Recchi of his duties.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Alex D'Orio from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Vincent Iorio to Hershey (AHL) from Brandon (WHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled Fs Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Acquired G Iaroslav Askarov.
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Christian Kasastul to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL) loan. Signed F Brett Harrison to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
East Coast Hockey League
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Kyle Pouncy on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Reinstated Austin FC M Cecilio Dominguez from suspension for possible off-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner.
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terminate loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt for M Thomas Roberts.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded D Chase Gasper to LA Galaxy in exchange for $450,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). LA will also send a conditional $300,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Chris Kablan via loan from Waasland-Beveren (Belgian A2) through the summer, with options to extend through 2023. Confirmed the return of Venezuelan F Jefferson Savarino as designated player on a four-year contract through 2025, with a club option for the 2026 season.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced D Luís Martinsreed agreed to a contract through 2022 with options through 2024 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
MLS Next Pro
MNUFC2 — Signed M Molik Khan to a MLS NEXT Pro contract and acquired M Ignacio Gutierrez via loan from Velez-Sarsfield pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.
COLLEGE
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Eric Wilson assistant men's basketball coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Announced Jason Miller resigned as the head men's lacrosse coach and assistant coaches Chris Fisher and John DeTommaso will serve as interim co-head coaches.
