LEWISBURG – Bucknell junior guard Andrew Funk has been named to the Academic All-Patriot League Team for the second year in a row.
Funk, who is Bucknell’s second-leading scorer at 12.8 points per game, was joined on the Academic All-Patriot League squad by American’s Connor Nelson, Colgate’s Tucker Richardson, Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, Loyola’s Santi Aldama, and Navy’s Cam Davis. Jaworski was selected as the 2021 Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Funk holds a stellar 3.65 cumulative grade-point average as an accounting and financial management major within Bucknell’s Freeman College of Management. Funk's selection gives Bucknell at least one member of the Academic All-Patriot League Team in 10 of the 11 years since the award's inception, and he joins Mike Muscala, Bryson Johnson, Nana Foulland and Kimbal Mackenzie as Bison players to be honored more than once.
Funk has started all 10 games in this abbreviated season, and he has scored in double figures in eight of them. He scored a season-high 18 points in a win over Lehigh, and he currently ranks fifth in the Patriot League in minutes played (33.8) and sixth in free-throw percentage (.853).
Bucknell finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and will be the No. 6 seed in the Patriot League Tournament. The Bison will take on No. 3 Lafayette on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. Navy, led by Patriot League Coach of the Year Ed DeChellis, is the No. 1 seed.
