Editor’s Note: This is the first of two parts of the men’s college track and field recap. Following in a later edition are Tyler Leeser, Milton; Keefer Goodspeed, Warrior Run; Derek Guissanie, Lewisburg; Michael Hernandez, Lewisburg; Felix Hernandez, Lewisburg; Josh Gose, Lewisburg; Tommy Bhangdia, Lewisburg.
Tyler Bailey, Mifflinburg Area High School, Bloomsburg University
Bailey, a senior middle-distance runner for the Huskies, competed in 10 meets this year.
First, Bailey broke his own school record as he took third in the 800-meter run and helped Bloomsburg to a ninth-place finish at the PSAC Indoor Championships. Bailey finished third overall in a fast 800 in 1:54.60. He finished third in his heat as well behind the eventual winner and runner-up in the event.
Bailey then took second in the 800 (1:56.49) at the Jim Taylor Invitational (March 25-26) before he was second in the 1500 at the Millersville Metrics in a PR of 4:03.61. He followed with a runner-up showing in the 4x400 relay (3:36.08) at the Elliston Earlybird Open (April 9).
Next came a win in the 400 in a PR and a PSAC-qualifying time of 50.16 and a win in the 4x400 (3:20.89) at the Shippensburg Midweek Meet (April 21); and at the Bucknell Team Challenge (April 24) Bailey was 7th in the 800 in a season-best time of 1:53.07, which was also the third-best time in the PSAC.
Bailey closed out the season by taking second in the 800 (1:54.73) and 10th in the 1500 (4:26.46) at BU’s Maroon and Gold Invitational, and Bailey then was named All-PSAC when he was 5th in the 800 (1:53.26) and 4th in the 4x400 (3:19.81) at the PSAC Outdoor Championships.
And at the conclusion of the year Bailey was named a PSAC Scholar Athlete.
Hunter Confair, Warrior Run High School, Lock Haven University
Confair, a senior mid-distance/distance runner, competed in every meet this past season for the Bald Eagles.
Confair began the year with four place finishes at the 23rd Annual Bison Open on Jan. 28-29. He took 5th in the 1000-meter run (2:51.56), 8th in the mile (4:33.06) and DMR (10:59.82), and 12th in the 4x400 relay (3:48.51).
At the PSAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 26-27, Confair placed 13th in the 5000 (15:52.79). Confair however saved his best for last at the PSAC Outdoor Championships as he set a personal best in the 3000 steeplechase (9:31.94) to place 5th, and a personal best in the 5000 (15:19.51) to place 10th.
Tanner Walter, Milton Area High School, Lock Haven University
Walter, a sophomore distance runner, competed in seven meets this past season for the Bald Eagles. After he set a personal best in the mile run (4:29.00) at the Penn State Tune Up on Feb. 18, Walter placed 10th in the 3000 (8:56.63) and 11th in the 5000 (15:45.83) at the PSAC Indoor Championships (Feb. 26-27).
Walter then opened the outdoor season at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational (on March 17-19) by placing 8th in the 10,000 in a personal-best time of 33:23.72. He followed that up with a PR of 4:11.95 in the 1500 at the Jim Taylor Invitational (on March 25-26); a fourth-place finish in the DMR (11:43.88) and a sixth-place showing in the 800 in a PR of 1:59.33 at the Elliston Earlybird Open (April 8-9).
Walter ended the season with a runner-up showing in the 3000 steeplechase at the LHU Qualifier with a PR of 10:03.54, and he then finished 11th in 10:11.95 in the same event at the PSAC Outdoor Championships.
Peter Lantz, Lewisburg Area High School, Allegheny College
Lantz, a sophomore distance runner, ran in five meets this season for the Gators. After he ended the indoor season with an 11th-place finish and a PR in the mile run (4:31.0) in the North Coast AC Indoor Championships (Feb. 25-26), Lantz then took 2nd in the 3000-meter steeplechase (10:05.35) at the Oberlin College Spring Opener (April 2), and he set PRs in the 1500 (4:16.07, 8th) and 800 (2:04.30, 16th) at the Westminster Invitational (Apri. 8-9).
Lantz finished his season with a PR in the 3000 steeplechase (9:53.76, 41st) at the Bison Outdoor Classic (Apri. 14-16), and he then took 3rd in the 4x400 relay (3:40.18) and 12th in the 800 (2:09.98) at the Marty Goldberg Gator Invite (May 12).
Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run High School, Lock Haven University
Dufrene, a freshman, competed in nine meets this outdoor season for the Bald Eagles. He set two personal bests at the Jim Taylor Invitational on March 25-25, running a 2:13.70 in the 800-meter run and a 4:26.75 in the 1500.
On April 2 at the 39th Millersville Metrics he set a PR of 33:21.97 to finish 3rd in the 10,000-meter run; on April 23 at the Bucknell Team Challenge he set a PR of 9:04.24 to finish 11th in the 5000; at the Lock Haven Qualifier on May 6-7 he set a PR of 4:40.90 to finish 6th in the mile run; and at the PSAC Outdoor Championships he placed 22nd in the 10,000 (34:06.55).
Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg Area High School, Denison University
Bailey, a freshman distance runner, ran in six meets during the 2022 outdoor season for the Big Red. He placed in three events at the Marv Frye Invitational (April 9) — taking 7th in the 4x400 (3:43.25), 10th in the 1500 in a PR of 4:16.12) and 17th in the 800 (2:04.74).
Bailey followed that up by winning the 800 (1:58.81) and the 4x400 at the Wooster vs. Denison meet (April 13); he was 3rd in the 4x400 (3:25.89) at the D-III All-Ohio Outdoor Championships (April 16) to go along with a 11th place finish in the 800 (2:00.93) and 22nd in the 1500 (4:25.70); and he ran a personal best 1:56.32 to win the 800 at the Denison Invitational (April 29) and he also won the 4x400 (3:27.54).
And then at the North Coast AC Outdoor Championships (May 5-6) Bailey posted a pair of top-six finishes in the 800 (1:57.91, 5th) and 4x400 (3:30.75, 6th).
Bailey ended the season by being named to the 2022 All-Ohio Outdoor Championship Team in the 800 (2:00.93), 1500 (4:25.70) and 4x400 (3:25.89); to the 2022 NCAC Outdoor Championship team when he was 5th in the 800 (1:57.91) and 5th in the 4x400 (3:30.75); and he also was named 2022 Outdoor All-Ohio in the 4x400.
