CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – No. 7/7 Penn State took down Illinois, 30-13, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions played complimentary football on both sides of the ball, fueled by five defensive takeaways.
The defense led the way for the Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), recording its first five-takeaway game in seven years. Penn State racked up four interceptions—by four different players—and a fumble recovery against Illinois (1-2, 0-1). Offensively, the Nittany Lions scored 20 points off of the five turnovers. Stout defense held the Illini in check all day, as the opposing rushing attack gained just 62 yards on the ground in the game.
Dominic DeLuca and Zakee Wheatley tied for the team lead with six tackles apiece. DeLuca also forced the first fumble of his career, the first of the Nittany Lions’ five takeaways. Linebacker Abdul Carter, and cornerbacks Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy, and Cam Miller each secured interceptions as the defense created havoc throughout the game.
On offense, quarterback Drew Allar posted yet another turnover-free outing, going 16-of-33 for 208 yards. Penn State’s running backs were involved in all three offensive touchdowns on the afternoon. Kaytron Allen (13-54-1) and Nicholas Singleton (11-37-1) each recorded rushing scores, while Trey Potts tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren.
Singleton led the Nittany Lion receiving corps with three grabs and a career-best 49 yards through the air, with tight end Warren (3-35-1) and wide receiver Liam Clifford (1-33-0) complimenting his effort.
Utica 38, Lycoming 35WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Nick Lamey picked up a fumble at the 50 and found the sideline for a touchdown with 14:01 left to give Lycoming football team a four-point lead against 2022 NCAA Sweet 16 team Utica, but a late touchdown helped Utica escape David Person Field with a non-conference win on Saturday.
The touchdown by Lamey capped a run of 16 straight points for the Warriors, who fell behind by 12 at 31-19 early in the third quarter off a 33-yard touchdown catch by Joey Nare. The Warriors answered with three straight field goals from senior Ian Plankenhorn, the first a 34-yarder on a drive highlighted by a 35-yard catch by first-year Royce Eyer, the second a 39-yarder that went through the uprights after hitting the left one on a drive set up a 33-yard interception return from sophomore Ryan Pentz, and the last a 27-yarder set up by 38 rushing yards from first-year Terrence Oliver, who eclipsed 100 yards for the second straight game.
Two plays later, junior Jake Welch stripped a Utica runner and the ball popped out to Pentz, who cruised in untouched to make it 35-31.
The Pioneers (3-0) saw their next two drives stall, but getting the ball at the Lycoming 30 with 4:48 left, they scored seven plays later on 4-and-17 from the 22, as Brett Fuller found Antonio Cianfarani for the game-winning score.
Junior Will Fish finished 17-of-41 for a career-high 292 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Brandon Timothy caught seven passes for 186 yards, the eighth-most in program history and most for a Warrior since 2015, and two scores and Eyer finished with five catches for 87 yards and a score. Oliver added 18 carries for 101 yards, becoming the first Warrior with back-to-back 100-yard games since Blake Bowman did it in 2016.
Sophomore Jordan Rhinehart finished with nine tackles, a forced fumble and a breakup and Welch added seven stops, a forced fumble and a hurry. Senior Abubukar Audu Jr. added five tackles and a sack and senior Kevin Gianoni also had five tackles, 1.5 for loss.
Edinboro 23, Bloomsburg 13BLOOMSBURG — Junior running back Kaleb Monaco had his second-straight game with 100+ yards on the ground, but Bloomsburg dropped a 23-13 decision to visiting Edinboro after a late fourth-quarter surge came up just short. The Huskies fell to 1-2 on the year, while the Fighting Scots improved to 1-2.
Monaco led all players with 149 yards rushing on 15 carries. He had a long run of 49 yards and got into the endzone one. Monaco caught four passes for 19 yards and had 35 yards on two kick returns for 203 total all-purpose yards. Ty Pringle carried the ball eight times for 19 yards, and KJ Riley had two carries for 13 yards.
Riley threw for 134 yards and was 16-for-23. He had one touchdown pass to Nas Jones. Jones led the receivers with 49 yards on four catches, while Jerry Griffen-Batchler had 29 yards on four catches.
Defensively, Tom Goetz and Quamire Green led the Huskies with 11 tackles, five solo, and six assisted stops. The Huskies collected 9.0 tackles for a loss of 18 total yards for the game. Goetz and Charles Crews III each shared one, while Green led the team with two TFLs.
No. 22 Susquehanna 38, No. 10 Cortland 35CORTLAND, NY – The 22nd-ranked Susquehanna University football team overcame a 35-21 deficit at tenth-ranked Cortland Saturday with 4:09 remaining off 17 unanswered points, capped by a walk off field goal from Christian Colasurdo in a 38-35 win. The victory gives the River Hawks their fifth straight 3-0 start and plenty to look forward to in their home opener next Saturday against Western New England in their final non-conference contest prior to Landmark Conference play.
Susquehanna led just once prior to the game-winning field goal when they scored on their opening drive, with Josh Ehrlich finding Eddie Nugent for a 12-yard back-shoulder grab to finish off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:24. Cortland’s air attack quickly tied the game on the first play of its ensuing drive thanks to an 80-yard touchdown pass by Zac Boyes to JJ Laap.
The Red Dragons led by two touchdowns on a pair of occasions. Leading at halftime, 21-14, Cortland widened its lead early in the second half when Boyes connected with Cole Burgess with a 58-yard touchdown reception with 13:35 showing on the third quarter clock. Ehrlich and the River Hawks offense responded with another drive that lasted six-plus minutes, with Ehrlich running it in himself on a 14-yard run to cut the deficit back to a touchdown. But the Red Dragons passing combination of Boyes and Burgess again scorched 33 yards to bring their lead back up to 14 entering the fourth quarter.
Head Coach Tom Perkovich’s team has its fifth consecutive 3-0 start, putting them in prime position to up its ranking in the D3football.com Top 25, where they’ve sat at number 22 since the preseason poll. With Saturday’s win and their season-opening victory at Bridgewater (RV), Susquehanna has beaten two teams mentioned in the national rankings. They have one more non-conference test next Saturday against Western New England in their home opener before starting their Landmark Conference season on Saturday, Sept. 30 at home against Catholic. Susquehanna was the preseason favorites in the Landmark’s preseason poll.
