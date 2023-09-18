CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – No. 7/7 Penn State took down Illinois, 30-13, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions played complimentary football on both sides of the ball, fueled by five defensive takeaways.

The defense led the way for the Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), recording its first five-takeaway game in seven years. Penn State racked up four interceptions—by four different players—and a fumble recovery against Illinois (1-2, 0-1). Offensively, the Nittany Lions scored 20 points off of the five turnovers. Stout defense held the Illini in check all day, as the opposing rushing attack gained just 62 yards on the ground in the game.

