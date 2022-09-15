Milton and Mount Carmel highlight Week 4 when they meet Friday night in a highly anticipated matchup between two undefeated teams.
The only definite about the game is that one team will be leaving the Silver Bowl with its first loss of the season.
Without a doubt, playing on Mount Carmel’s home turf is a challenge for any team.
The crowd that packs the Silver Bowl on Friday nights can get loud and boisterous, especially when the Red Tornadoes are having a good season, and so far this year they are.
Milton coach Phil Davis has been preparing his players all this week for what they will likely experience on Friday.
“We have actually talked to the team about what to expect for the game this week,” said Davis. “We expect the atmosphere to be electric and probably something they haven’t yet experienced, so we are really excited to be playing at Mount Carmel.”
The Red Tornadoes have passed for 455 yards and seven touchdowns this year to go along with 830 total yards on the ground and eight more scores.
Mount Carmel has also given up just 38 points this year to show that it’s a formidable foe on both sides of the ball.
“They really don’t have any weakness. Obviously, their offense and defensive lines are a major concern, trying to control the line of scrimmage,” said Davis. “Their skill position players are also outstanding so it will be a real challenge for us on both sides of the ball.
“They are very well coached, and it will be a real challenge for us on both sides of the ball and we need to be ready to play,” added Milton’s coach.
And for Milton to be able to stick with Mount Carmel in the game, the Black Panthers will have to get out to a much better start than they have the past couple of games.
“We haven’t started well offensively in the past two games, and we know and understand we will have to play much better early to stay in (Friday’s) game,” said Davis. “We need to execute better and not let the atmosphere and energy of the game affect us.”
Milton’s defense has also been playing well this year, giving up just seven points to Towanda in Week 2, and the unit needs to step up even bigger on Friday.
“Defensively, we will have to be sound and obviously we will have to rally to the ball and tackle well,” said Davis. “It will be a real challenge because they can run and throw the ball very effectively.”
And according to Davis, the keys for Milton against Mount Carmel are ball possession, limiting the turnovers and capitalizing on the Red Tornadoes’ mistakes.
“We are going to have to score and try to control the ball. We need to not turn the ball over and capitalize on the opportunities we get,” said Milton’s coach. “They are very big and strong at the line of scrimmage, so it will be a real challenge for us and hopefully we are up to the challenge.”
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg
The all-Wildcats matchup pits undefeated Mifflinburg against winless Central Mountain.
Offensively, Mifflinburg is averaging 41 points per game, and defensively, the Wildcats have posted two shutouts prior to allowing 21 points to Shamokin last week.
That likely won’t happen again this week against Central Mountain, which has accumulated just 577 total yards of offense through three games.
Junior quarterback Troy Dressler nearly has that number matched as he’s thrown for 568 yards and seven touchdowns so far this year.
On the ground, Mifflinburg has racked up 494 yards with Andrew Diehl leading the way with 31 carries for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
In last week’s 35-21 win over Shamokin, Dressler passed for 209 yards and Diehl totaled 250 (113 rushing and 137 receiving) to go along with three touchdowns.
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia
Last week the Green Dragons’ offense finally woke up, but they still got narrowly beat by Montoursville 24-21 in the final seconds.
Southern Columbia is coming off its first regular season loss since 2011 (and first overall loss since losing to Montoursville in District 4 Class 2A championship game in 2014).
Cam Michaels starred for the Green Dragons last week. He had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown to go along with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Wade Young.
However, a 26-yard field goal by Wyatt Fry and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Eberhart to Ben Conrad with seven seconds remaining ended the Green Dragons bid for their first win.
Warrior Run at Hughesville
The 0-3 Defenders get a more manageable game this week when they go up against the 1-2 Spartans.
Warrior Run has given up a minimum of 55 points in all three games this year, but Hughesville has lost two straight while scoring just a total of 14 points in those two losses.
Running the ball has been the Defenders’ biggest problem this year. They have just 172 yards on 72 carries (2.4 avg.)
Junior quarterback Ryan Newton has been a bright spot for Warrior Run. He’s thrown for 282 yards (on 15-of-37 passing) and has three touchdowns, but he also has thrown eight interceptions.
Hughesville’s leaders are senior quarterback Luke Kaiser, who’s thrown for 304 yards on 25-of-55 passing; and on the ground junior Angelo Ferrigno has 31 carries for 123 yards and two scores.
Lewisburg
2022 Schedule/Results
Aug. 27, SHAMOKIN, L 13-9 Sept. 2, JERSEY SHORE, L 70-6 Sept. 9, at Montoursville, L 24-21 Sept. 16, at Southern Columbia Sept. 23, CENTRAL COLUMBIA Sept. 30, at Danville Oct. 7, LOYALSOCK Oct. 1, MIDD-WEST Oct. 21, at Bloomsburg Oct. 28, at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg
2022 Schedule/Results
Aug. 26, MIDD-WEST, W 54-0 Sept. 2, at Central Columbia, W 35-0 Sept. 9, at Shamokin, W 35-21 Sept. 16, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN Sept. 23, at Jersey Shore Sept. 30, SELINSGROVE Oct. 7, at Shikellamy Oct. 14, at Milton Oct. 21, WARRIOR RUN Oct. 28, LEWISBURG
Milton
2022 Schedule/Results
Aug. 26, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, W 28-0 Sept. 2, at Towanda, W 21-7 Sept. 9, MIDD-WEST, W 42-0 Sept. 16, at Mount Carmel Sept. 24, at Holy Redeemer Sept. 30, HUGHESVILLE Oct. 7, at Bloomsburg Oct. 14, MIFFLINBURG Oct. 21, COWANESQUE VALLEY Oct. 28, at Warrior Run
Warrior Run
2022 Schedule/Results
