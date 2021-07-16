MILL HALL - Before Friday's anticipated matchup between Mifflinburg's 8-9-10 All-Star team and Keystone in the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament fully got rolling, it was halted.
A nasty storm bringing heavy rain, wind, along with thunder and lightning, shut down the opening-round contest at Long Run Little League complex shortly after 6 p.m., with Keystone holding onto a 3-1 lead as the second inning was about to begin.
It was certainly a disappointing start to the tournament for Mifflinburg manager Nathan Weikel and his players.
"Well, the way its been all season here so far, it's been hit or miss whether you get rain or not," said Weikel. "We would've liked to be ahead of them in runs, but it is what it sis.
"I'm confident in the boys that they will come back, so it's no big deal really," added Mifflinburg's manager.
Mifflinburg's All-Stars got out to a 1-0 lead by first getting a one-out double to center by Brennan Snyder.
After another out, Andrew Yearger beat out an infield single that moved Snyder to third. Hudson Troup then drew a walk, and with a wild ball four Snyder scooted home to score.
In the bottom of the first, Keystone responded in a big way.
A leadoff double by Heath Marino was followed by a one-out RBI single from Carson Smith to tie the game at 1.
Smith later came home on an RBI triple to right by Evan Batterson, who then scored on Eli Shadle's single to center to make the score 3-1.
"Keystone is a good team, and we're a good team. The game is not over by a long shot," said Weikel. "It was a little disappointing (giving up those three runs), but I'm not really worried it, and I think we'll be able to come back."
And if the first inning was any indication, expect a lot more offense when the game is scheduled to be completed at 2 p.m. today, weather permitting.
"I do think it could be a slugfest, but it should be a pretty good game (regardless). It's just unfortunate that it got rained out. It will be a good game before it's all said and done," said Weikel.
"We didn't start well in the last game (a 27-0 win over Selinsgrove for the District 13 title). We just had the one run the first, but then our bats came alive (for 22 runs) in the second inning. I think we'll come out (today) and point some more runs on the board."
Mifflinburg will also have its starting pitcher from Friday's game back for today - Lukas Shaffer - who is able to come back after throwing less than 20 pitches in the first inning. His pitch count will then start at zero today.
"Luckily, Lukas threw less than 20 pitches so having him back saves our pitching a little bit since we don't have to bring anyone in," said Weikel. "It might not help us in (today's) game, but down the road it should help us out a little bit."
Naturally, Mifflinburg's game today against either Upper Dauphin/Millersburg or Wellsboro won't be happening, but if more rain starts falling again this afternoon then the tournament might get a little bit messy for the Union County All-Stars - in more ways than one.
"Now, everything is pushed back a day. We start at 2 p.m. today, and we hope the rain holds off long enough for us to get the game in," said Weikel.
