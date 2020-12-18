BETHLEHEM – The Lehigh wrestling team has been waiting for a long time to return to the mats and the three-time defending EIWA champion Mountain Hawks now have a schedule that provides the framework for the brown and white to resume competition in 2021.
The 2021 slate features eight confirmed dual meets, including six inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Six of the eight confirmed duals will be against EIWA opponents. There is the possibility of a ninth dual against an EIWA opponent if the schools can find a mutually agreeable date.
Lehigh will make its return to action on Saturday, Jan. 2 when the Mountain Hawks host Hofstra. The Mountain Hawks last wrestled the Pride in the 2014-15 season opener, a dual won by Lehigh 27-9.
The following two weekends will feature both of Lehigh’s road duals for 2021: a visit to in-state foe Pittsburgh on Jan. 9 and a trip to Navy on Jan. 16.
The remainder of the dual schedule will be contested at home. Lehigh will host Drexel on Sunday, Jan. 24 and then will welcome Binghamton to Grace Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30.
February begins with a visit from Army West Point on Feb. 6 before Rider comes to town the following afternoon.
The dual season concludes with a Feb. 14 home date with Bucknell.
The 117th EIWA Championships will be held a week earlier than normal in 2021 and will likely be contested in a one-day format at a neutral site on Friday, Feb. 26. Cornell was originally scheduled to host the 2021 conference tournament but the Big Red and other EIWA members from the Ivy League will not be competing this season, nor will EIWA member Franklin & Marshall.
The NCAA Championships remain as originally scheduled, for Enterprise Center in St. Louis, March 18-20.
