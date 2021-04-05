Baseball
SUNBURY — A four-run fourth by Lewisburg was answered by Shikellamy as the Braves posted a 7-5 comeback victory over the Green Dragons in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup Saturday.
Down 3-0 to Shikellamy (1-1, 1-0 HAC-I), Lewisburg (0-1, 0-1) took the lead in the fourth behind a three-run home run from Max Mitchell.
The Braves however responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to go back in front 7-4 before holding on at the end.
Lewisburg, which also got a two-hit, two-RBI day from Jack Landis, hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. today in a Heartland-I matchup.
Shikellamy 7, Lewisburg 5
Saturday at Shikellamy
Lewisburg 000 400 1 — 5-5-2
Shikellamy 012 400 x — 7-6-2
Owen Arndt, Jack Landis (4), Josh Heath (4) and Heath. Wyatt Faust, Dominic Angelillo (4), Connor Fitzgerald (7) and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Angelillo. LP: Landis. S: Fitzgerald.
Lewisburg: Heath, 2-for-3, double, run scored; Landis, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Max Mitchell, 1-for-2, HR (4th, 2 on), 3 RBI.
Shikellamy: Duncan Weir, 1-for-2, run scored; Balestrini, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Baise Wiest, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Fitzgerald, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Asher Hoffman, 1-for-2, run; Davis Marshall, 1-for-3, triple, RBI.
Softball
Bloomsburg 9
Warrior Run 0
BLOOMSBURG — Ellen Hull threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout to lead the Panthers over the Defenders in the HAC-II matchup Saturday.
Madeline Devine doubled twice and Madison Roberts singled twice to lead Bloomsburg’s offense, which blew the game wide open with four runs in the sixth inning.
Warrior Run (0-2, 0-2 HAC-II) next hosts Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bloomsburg 9, Warrior Run 0
Saturday at Bloomsburg
Warrior Run 000 000 0 — 0-1-6
Bloomsburg 100 224 x — 9-7-2
Ellen Hull and Madeline Devine. Val McHenry, Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Hull. LP: McHenry.
Bloomsburg: Devine, 2 doubles; Madison Roberts, 2 hits.
