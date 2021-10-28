BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg girls cross country Coach Michael Espinosa readily admits he would never expect a freshman to take on the challenge of being a team’s top points producer, but Alanna Jacob has done just that, and more, this season.
The freshman finished seventh overall in 20:11.36 and paced the Green Dragons to a second-place team finish Thursday morning in the District 4 Class 2A Cross Country Championships at Bloomsburg University. Lewisburg and the champions from Danville will both send their teams to the PIAA Championships.
Bloomsburg’s Maizy Aikey was the individual champ, finishing in 19:11.6 and edging Selinsgrove’s Ahaela Kruskie (19:24.6).
The top-two teams and top-10 individuals (outside the top-two teams) advance to the PIAA Cross Country Championships, to be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, only the top team made it (Danville), leaving Lewisburg wondering what may have been.
Not this year.
“Last year was so tough, on so many levels,” admitted Espinosa. “Our approach today was to come out here with the attitude of gratitude. The situation was completely opposite of last year.”
Jacob ran a solid race throughout, maintaining a steady pace and never strayed far from the lead pack. Afterward, she was all smiles reflecting on the race.
“The coaches have been so supportive,” said Jacob. “It feels really good. I thought I could finish with the pack, and didn’t fall back.”
Senior Olivia Beattie was Lewisburg’s next finisher in 15th (20:58.1). Maggie Daly was 18th (21:23.3) and Grace Evans 20th (21:31.1). All three are seniors. Sophomore Jenna Binney was 23th (22:13.3) and senior Kyra Binney was 26th (22:33.9). Junior Gabriella Rosneberg was 27th (22:43.2).
Also going to states is Warrior Run junior Sage Dunkleberger, who finished in 11th in 20:45.2.
“It didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” admitted Dunkleberger. “I didn’t get out the way I wanted to and I paid for it.”
Dunkleberger chewed up a number of spots over the last 1.5 miles to earn her spot at states.
“The last mile, I knew I needed to make it up. I’m grateful for the opportunity (to get to states).”
Warrior Run took fourth as a team. Sophomore Sienna Dunkleberger was 21st, sophomore Kelsey Hoffman was 22nd, sophomore Lillian Wertz was 31st and sophomores Sarah Miller and Peyton Rank were 45th and 52nd.
Milton’s top finisher was freshman Jayden Mather, who clocked in at 21:19.6, good enough for 17th. Sophomore Mercedez Farr was 27th and junior Emma East was 28th. Senior Elisa Degols was 49th, senior Jacklyn Hopple was 75th and sophomore Aliana Ayala was 76th. Milton finished sixth as a team.
For Mifflinburg, junior Marissa Allen finished 30th, sophomore Emma Hyder was 42nd and freshman Makenna Walter took 44th.
The rest of the individuals headed to states: Montoursville’s Gabrielle Shearer, Shikellamy’s Brianna Hennett and Alyssa Keeley, Athens’ Sara Bronson, Shamokin’s Kamryn Kramer, Midd-West’s Lydia Bowersox and Athens’ Emma Bronson.
District 4 Cross Country Championships at Bloomsburg UniversityGirls Class AState qualifiers
1. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 20:03; 2. Alyssa Parks, Troy, 21:08; 3. Heather Cecco, Southern Columbia, 21:198; 4. Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford, 21:32; 5. Kayla Beebe, Wyalusing, 21:39; Charlotte Barckley, South Williamsport, 21:51; 7. Hailey Conner, Southern Columbia, 22:06; 8. Lilah Hughes, Northeast Bradford, 22:11; 9. Melanie Shumway, Northeast Bradford, 22:17; 10. Abigail Zielecki, Northwest, 22:19; 11. Laina Beebe, Wyalusing, 22:39; 12. Brooke Bau, Northwest, 22:56; 13. Kacey Kerin, Wyalusing, 23:09; 14. Lucy Binkley, South Williamsport, 23:11; 15. Taylor Brennan, Towanda, 23:17; 16. Amelia Kapr, Northeast Bradford, 23:21; 17. Addison Farrer, NP-Mansfield, 23:29
Team qualifiers
1. Wyalusing (Kayla Beebe, Lainia Beebe, Kacey Kerin, Madison Patton, Kira Allen, Faith Laudermilch, Hayley Anaya); 2. Northeast Bradford (Gracelyn Laudermilch, Lilah Hughes, Melanie Shumway, Amelia Kapr, Cora Franklin, Lilly Kapr, Nevaeh Russell)
Class 2A State qualifiers
1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 19:12; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 19:25; 3. Gabrielle Shearer, Montoursville, 19:32; 4. Brianna Hennett, Shikellamy, 19:41; 5. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 19:41; 6. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 19:43; 7. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 20:12; 8. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 20:18; 9. Sara Bronson, Athens, 20:36; 10. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 20:43; 12. Lydia Bowersox, Midd-West, 20:46; 13. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 20:47; 14. Emma Bronson, Athens, 20:51
Team qualifiers
