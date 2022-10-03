WILLIAMSPORT — An outstanding group of 13 honorees — including 10 living inductees, Mifflinburg’s Jason Bohn, three deceased inductees as well as a Volunteer of the Year — will be honored at the West Branch Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame during the annual Hall of Fame banquet on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Including Bohn, the induction class includes living inductees: Ron Bowes, Joe Caruso, Amanda Daneker, Mike Mussina, Matthew Neenan, Mike “Ace” Packer, Chevon Troutman, George Way and Jessica Zinobile. Deceased inductees are Bill Blacksmith, Deb Holmes and Tim Montgomery, and Rhashan West-Bey will be honored as the Volunteer of the Year.
A professional golfer since 1992, when he won $1 million in a Hole-in-One shootout as a sophomore at the University of Alabama, Bohn has two PGA Tour wins (2005 B.C. Open and 2010 Zurich Classic of New Orleans), one Korn Ferry Tour win (2003 Chattanooga Classic) and three Canadian Tour wins (2000 Shell Payless Open, 2000 Times Colonist Open, 2001 Bayer Championship, where he shot a record 58 in the final round).
The Mifflinburg graduate also played in all four majors, finishing as high as 34th at the 2005 PGA Championship, 27th at 2006 Players Championship, and he shot a PGA Tour career-best 9-under-par 61 in third round at 2015 Greenbrier Classic. In addition, Bohn was the runner-up in 1990 Susquehanna Valley Golf League championship, took third at district championship, and he was a two-time state qualifier, finishing eighth as a senior and 24th as a junior.
Mussina, star in baseball/football and basketball for Montoursville Area High School, Mussina was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019 following 18 seasons in Major League Baseball, 10 in Baltimore (1991-00) and eight in New York (AL) (2001-08). He recorded 270 wins, including 20 in his final season, and he won 10 or more games for an AL record 17 straight seasons.
Among his honors, Mussina was a five-time all-star and seven-time Gold Glove winner, a 1991 International League (AAA) Pitcher of the Year at Rochester, and he helped Stanford win 1988 College World Series. In high school, Mussina scored 1,382 points and was named West Branch Conference MVP in 1986-87 in basketball at Montoursville Area. A wide receiver, defensive back and kicker with the football team, he earned eight First Team All-West Branch Conference honors, and he was the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year in 1987 as a pitcher and shortstop in baseball after he led the Warriors to a state title in 1985 and a runner-up finish in 1986.
Neenan, a 1989 USA Today and Parade All-American offensive lineman in football and 1990 PIAA Class AAA state champion at 275 pounds in wrestling at Williamsport Area, was a first-team all-state offensive lineman in football, earning spots in both the Big 33 All-Star Classic and the East-West All-America game. His number, 78, is retired by the Millionaires, and he earned four letters as an offensive lineman at Syracuse University and helped the Orange win the 1992 Lambert Trophy as the best college football team in the East, and the Aloha (1990), Hall of Fame (1991) and Fiesta (1992) bowls.
Troutman was a 2005 First Team All-Big East basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh after averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He scored 1,274 points and grabbed 711 rebounds in career, helping team to 2003 Big East Tournament title, four NCAA Tournament appearances and three trips to the Sweet 16. He played 11 seasons of professional basketball in Europe and Argentina, scoring 3,083 points and grabbing 1,591 rebounds in 251 games.
In high school, Troutman is Williamsport’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder with 1,563 points and 1,171 rebounds. He led Millionaires to state title in 1999 and was named Pennsylvania’s Mr. Basketball in 2000 while averaging 23.9 points per game. Troutman was also a two-time first-team all-state selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.