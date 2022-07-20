BETHLEHEM — Bucknell softball’s Nicole Rivait was named a recipient of the 2021-22 Patriot League Award of Outstanding Leadership and Character. Rivait was selected by the administrators of the League’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Rivait and Lehigh field hockey player Drew Pecora became the first Patriot League students to tie for the accolade. The Patriot League established the Award of Outstanding Leadership and Character to recognize and honor individuals who demonstrate excellence in leadership and service while participating in Patriot League athletics. One male and one female student-athlete have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2011-12.
Provided the minimum conduct standards are met, any Patriot League student-athlete or team is eligible for the award.
Rivait’s been among the top hitters in the Patriot League, posting a .310 career batting average while starting 136 of 137 games played as a catcher or infielder. Her 13 career home runs are ninth in Bison program history. Though what cannot be seen by glancing through her stats is the difference she has made in the Bucknell campus community.
She has been a member of Bucknell’s Leadership Institute and their Summer LEAD Fellowship. Before the 2021-22 academic year, Rivait was also selected as one of Bucknell’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee members, a role where she was responsible for leading a host of initiatives within the athletics department.
But in the fall of 2021, some of Rivait’s most lasting impact on the university was helping to found the Bucknell Athlete Ally Chapter. Athlete Ally is a nonprofit advocacy group that aims to create a community where LGBTQIA+ individuals feel supported and connected, while individuals who do not identify as part of the community can learn how to be allies and supporters of their LGBTQIA+ friends and teammates.
Through Rivait’s leadership, Bucknell hosted its first “Pride Games” centered around Bison field hockey and volleyball matches in the fall. As part of the effort, teams wore designated shirts in support of LGBTQIA+ community members. She also created campus and local resource information cards and support items that were available to all of those who attended the matches.
She also worked with members of SAAC in collaboration with Athlete Ally and Fran’s House (LGBTQIA+-friendly, gender-neutral housing) to organize a “transitional clothing drive” to create a transition closet for any student looking for free trans-inclusive, gender-affirming clothing.
“As an active member of our leadership programming, Nicole is a mentor to not only her younger teammates, but to her fellow student-athletes and captains as well,” Bucknell Student-Athlete Development Assistant Eline Vermeulen said. “As a member of the Social Justice Committee, she was involved in our Black History month reading initiative, promotion of Athlete Ally games, and the collaboration between Bucknell University Fran’s House and the Bucknell Athlete Ally Chapter. Her mentorship helped one of her younger teammates to become actively involved in becoming a leader in Athlete Ally next year.”
