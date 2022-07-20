BETHLEHEM — Bucknell softball’s Nicole Rivait was named a recipient of the 2021-22 Patriot League Award of Outstanding Leadership and Character. Rivait was selected by the administrators of the League’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Rivait and Lehigh field hockey player Drew Pecora became the first Patriot League students to tie for the accolade. The Patriot League established the Award of Outstanding Leadership and Character to recognize and honor individuals who demonstrate excellence in leadership and service while participating in Patriot League athletics. One male and one female student-athlete have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2011-12.

