TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run’s girls basketball team will likely play plenty of games this year that will be a lot like the nonleague matchup the Defenders played against Muncy on Wednesday.
Warrior Run had plenty of good looks at the basket, but the shots just wouldn’t fall.
Muncy, though, made just enough buckets to take a 36-28 victory on a night where Warrior Run remembered the life and legacy of former head coach Bill Higgins, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 82.
Higgins, for one, would’ve loved the grit, heart and determination the Defenders played with on Wednesday, but maybe not the shooting accuracy.
“It was (a tough game). I have a freshman point guard out there, and I have couple of other kids on the floor who didn’t go through a full season of starting on varsity. I like to say we are young when it comes to the experience that I have on the floor, but it’s a good game to have going into the league (schedule) we are going to play,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb.
“What I’m so proud of is the fight. The girls didn’t give up and we played until the end, and that’s all you can ask for when you’re in a situation where shots just don’t want to fall your way. We got good shots off, but what killed us was that nothing went in.”
Warrior Run (0-2) scored just four points in the first quarter, but miraculously the Defenders only trailed Muncy (1-0) by 2 at the half (13-11).
A pair of buckets from Alexis Hudson helped Warrior Run keep pace with Muncy in the second quarter.
“Again, it comes down to experience. When you have a group of kids like that, boom, we go in spurts and we’re right back in it. That’s where we need to develop them and get them that composure when they’re in a game like that,” said Herb.
“Hey, we worked our butts off to get back in it, (so) let us compose ourselves and let us work for the best shot, and not the first shot. And sometimes that’s just (the product) of the team you have on the floor. You just got to keep teaching them that throughout the season, and I think as the season goes on they will get better.”
Hudson later opened the second half with a three-point play to get the Defenders within a point of the Indians
Warrior Run stayed within a possession of Muncy for much of the third, and following back-to-back buckets from Sienna Dunkleberger and Holly Hollenbach the Defenders only trailed 26-23 with 2:42 left in the period, which prompted Muncy coach Craig Weaver Sr. to call a timeout.
The Indians responded with a pair of baskets at the end of the third, and the visitors kept adding on from there to pull away for the victory. A three-point fourth quarter prevented Warrior Run from getting much closer.
Hudson, however, finished with a game-high 11 points to go along with nine rebounds and two steals. Maura Woland, coach Herb’s freshman point guard, finished with five points, and Sienna Dunkleberger added four rebound and two steals, plus Holly Hollenbach had four blocks and four rebounds.
“We’ve had games in the past where we get down and we don’t get back, so I commend them for coming back. So, for us, it’s just really teaching them to understand when to slow it down, when to run our stuff and what’s the best option to look for,” said Herb.
“But I’ll tell you what, I don’t know who put a lid on the bucket, but I’m about to have a talk with them. Though I can’t complain, we took good shots — great shots. We had layups, we had outside shots. Sometimes you just got to laugh and think, you know sometimes things just don’t fall your way, and that happens. It’s all a part of basketball.”
Warrior Run next hosts Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Muncy 36, Warrior Run 28
at Warrior Run
Muncy 9 4 17 6 — 36
Warrior Run 4 7 14 3 — 28
Muncy (1-0) 36
Addison Eyer 1 3-7 5; Cierra Charles 1 1-7 3; Avery Bigelow 4 1-2 9; Mia Edkin 3 2-4 9; Anna Zalonis 0 0-0 0; Addison Gresh 0 0-0 0; Katelyn Rice 0 0-0 0; Nolah Moyer 5 0-6 10. Totals: 14 7-26 36.
3-point goals: Edkin.
Warrior Run (0-2) 28
Maura Woland 2 0-0 5; Alexis Hudson 5 1-1 11; Kelsey Hoffman 1 0-2 2; Peyton Meehan 1 0-0 2; Lilly Wertz 0 0-2 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 1-3 3; Holly Hollenbach 1 1-2 3; Abby Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-10 28.
3-point goals: Woland.
JV score: Muncy, 25-17. High scorers: Muncy, Chevelle Bauman, 6; WR, Claire Dufrene, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.