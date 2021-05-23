District 4 released the playoff matchups for softball over the weekend.
In Class 3A quarterfinal action, Lewisburg hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Lewisburg is the No. 3 seed while Montoursville is No. 6. The winner advances to the semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday against No. 2 Central Columbia at the Northumberland County Recreation Complex, Turbotville.
In the top half of the bracket, No. 4 Bloomsburg hosts No. 5 Wellsboro in quarterfinal action with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Loyalsock Friday in Turbotville.
In Class 4A, top-seeded Danville earned a bye. No. 2 Shamokin and No. 3 Athens play at 5 p.m. Friday at Elm Park, Williamsport. The championship will be June 2 at Elm Park.
In Class 2A, No. 1 Line Mountain takes on No. 4 Muncy at 5 p.m. Friday at Elm Park. No. 2 Wyalusing plays No. 3 East Juniata at 3 p.m. at Elm Park.
South Williamsport 5
Warrior Run 2
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Gracy Beachel and Val McHenry had a pair of hits, but South Williamsport rallied for four in the sixth to take the win Saturday.
Warrior Run fell to 6-12. South Williamsport is 6-11.
Warrior Run 100 010 0–2-5-0 South Will. 001 004 x–5-10-0 Valandra McHenry and Maggie Gelnett. Aleigha Rieppel and Olivia Beck. WP–Rieppel. LP–McHenry. Top Warrior Run hitters: McHenry 2-2; Gracy Beachel 2-2; Kayla Swartchick 1-2. Top South hitters: Rachel Stahl 3-3, R; Claire Alexander 3-3, 2 2Bs, RBI, R; McKenzie Mitstifer 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Gianna Godfrey 1-3; Olivia Beck 1-3, R.
Central Mountain 9
Milton 4
MILL HALL — Kendall Fedder drove in a pair of runs for Milton, which got out to an early lead, but Central Mountain rallied to take the victory Saturday at Central Mountain.
The Black Panthers fell to 0-16 while the Wildcats improved to 15-3.
