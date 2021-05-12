Mifflinburg 2
Shikellamy 1
MIFFLINBURG — Jaden Keister hit an RBI double to plate Evelyn Osborne with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to give Mifflinburg a 2-1 victory over Shikellamy in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup Tuesday.
Keister’s double followed an RBI single by Osborne that scored Brook Karchner with the game’s tying run. Karchner led off the ninth with a single for Mifflinburg (5-12 overall).
Paige Stewart got the complete-game win against Shikellamy (8-7). Stewart struck out seven and she didn’t walk a single batter.
Mifflinburg next plays at Midd-West today at 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 2, Shikellamy 1 (9 innings)At Mifflinburg
Shikellamy 000 000 001 – 1-9-1 Mifflinburg 000 000 002 – 2-5-0 Katelynn Kremer and Reagan Wiest. Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. WP: Stewart. LP: Kremer. Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run scored; Taylor Treas, 2-for-4, RBI; Wiest, 1-for-4; Kremer, 2-for-4; Sydney Schneider, 1-for-4; Amelia Wary, 1-for-3. Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner, 1-for-4, run scored; Kira Hackenberg, 1-for-3; Osborne, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Jaden Keister, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Camryn Murray, 1-for-2, walk.
Shamokin 13
Milton 1 (6 inn.)
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kennedy Petrovich had two hits and drove in four runs, plus Lauren Noll hit a solo home run in the second inning to power the Indians past the Black Panthers in the HAC-I matchup.
Kiersten Stork and Maddie Nicholas both doubled in the game for Milton (0-15), with Nicholas getting an RBI on her hit and Stork scoring the Black Panthers’ lone run against Shamokin (10-3) and winning pitcher Annie Hornberger.
Milton next hosts Line Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shamokin 13, Milton 1 (5 innings)At Shamokin
Milton 100 00 – 1-2-1 Shamokin 144 4x – 13-9-0 Alivia Winder and Alysia Preito. Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek. WP: Hornberger. LP: Winder. Milton: Kiersten Stork, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Maddie Nicholas, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Kendall Fedder, walk; Larissa Shearer, walk. Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 2-for-2, double, walk, 4 RBI, 3 runs scored; Emma Kurtz, 2 walks, run; Hornberger, walk, RBI; Gabby Parks, 1-for-3, double, run; Cassidy Grimes, 1-for-3, run; Brooke Sebasovich, 2-for-3, run; Lauren Noll, 1-for-2, HR (2nd, solo), walk, RBI, 3 runs; Brionna Wyland, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Cadence Barnes, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, 2 runs.
Other scores:
Jersey Shore 11, Selinsgrove 9 Midd-West 10, Danville 0 Central Columbia 15, Southern Columbia 0 Montgomery 17, Sugar Valley 2 Bloomsburg 8, Montoursville 2 Loyalsock 12, Hughesville 2
Baseball
Lewisburg 2
Danville 1
LEWISBURG — Derek Asche scored on a one-out RBI single by Kaiden Wagner to break a tied ballgame and give the Green Dragons the HAC-I victory over the Ironmen at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Wagner finished the game 2-for-4, plus Forrest Zelechoski batted 2-for-3 and drove in the first run for Lewisburg (8-7 overall) in the second inning. Max Mitchell walked three times and scored the first run for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Jersey Shore today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 2, Danville 1At Lewisburg
Danville 000 100 0 – 1-4-2 Lewisburg 010 000 1 – 2-5-1 Zach Gordon and Mason Raup. Owen Arndt and Shea Girton. WP: Arndt. LP: Gordon. Danville: Raup, 1-for-3, run scored; Joey Delbo, walk; Jack Smiley, 1-for-3; Gabe Benjamin, 1-for-3, RBI; Ian Persing, 1-for-3. Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Max Mitchell, 3 walks, run scored; Joel Myers, walk; Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-3; Forrest Zelechoski, 2-for-3, RBI; Derek Asche, run; Girton, walk.
Midd-West 7
Warrior Run 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Defenders were held to just a single hit — a single by Logan Rager — to fall to the Mustangs in the HAC-II matchup.
Midd-West improved to 13-4, while Warrior Run falls to 0-9. The Defenders next play at Bloomsburg today at 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West 7, Warrior Run 0At Midd-West
Midd-West 301 100 2 – 7-11-3 Warrior Run 000 000 0 – 0-1-1 Logan Rager, Camden Richard (6) and B. Swineford. Aden Lewis, Hunter Saul (3), Camden Yoder (6) and Michael Buck, Ethan Litchard (4). WP: Rager. LP: Lewis. Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored; Caden Wolfley, 2-for-4, walk, RBI; Aidan Everly, run; Griffin Paige, 3-for-4, walk, 2 RBI; Brayden Swineford, 2 walks; Preston Arbogast, 2 walks, 2 runs; Julian Krainak, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Richard, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Rager, 1-for-2, walk; Easton Erb, walk, 2 runs; Trey Wagner, 1-for-4, RBI. Warrior Run: Mason Sheesley, walk; Rager, 1-for-2, walk; Logan Shrawder, walk; Julian Ditty, walk.
Montoursville 7
Mifflinburg 0
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors used to two pitchers — Dylan Moll and Grayson Rinker — to shut out the Wildcats and take the HAC-I victory.
Zach Wertman led Mifflinburg (2-12 overall) with a 2-for-2 day at the plate. The Wildcats next host Shamokin today at 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville 7, Mifflinburg 0At Montoursville
Mifflinburg 000 000 0 – 0-4-4 Montoursville 014 110 x – 7-7-0 Cade Dressler, Zach Wertman (3), Troy Dressler (5), Luke Rokavec (7) and Lucas Whittaker. Dylan Moll, Grayson Rinker (5) and Heath Jones. WP: Moll. LP: C. Dressler. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, walk; Wertman, 2-for-2, walk; Gavin Martin, 1-for-3; Ethan Shoemaker, walk; Gabe Stetler, 1-for-1. Montoursville: 1-for-2, 2 walks, RBI, run scored; Matt Conklin, walk; Nolan Kutney, 2-for-4, run; Maddix Dalena, 1-for-3, walk, run; Moll, walk, 2 runs; Cogan Metzger, walk, run; Cameron Francis, 1-for-3, RBI; Jones, 1-for-2; James Batkowski, 2 walks, RBI, run; Aiden Evans, 1-for-1.
Other scores
South Williamsport 13, Muncy 5 Central Mountain 7, Jersey Shore 1 Montgomery 12, Sugar Valley 2 Montgomery 10, Sugar Valley 0 St. John Neumann 18, Bucktail 3
Boys tennisCentral Columbia 3
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG — The Blue Jays proved to be a thorn in the Green Dragons’ side once again by taking the District 4 quarterfinal match at the Lewisburg Area Community Tennis Courts.
Central Columbia (12-4), the two-time defending district team champions, got the win by taking both doubles matches.
Getting wins for Lewisburg (14-5) were Evan Cecchini and Zach Higgins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Cecchini beat Jordan Baker, 6-1, 6-2; and Higgins defeated Bryce Hazzard, 6-2, 6-2.
District 4 Team QuarterfinalCentral Columbia 3, Lewisburg 2at LewisburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jordan Baker, 6-1 6-2; 2. Zach Higgins (L) def. Bryce Hazzard, 6-2 6-2; 3. Brady Madden (CC) def. Eddie Monaco, 0-6 1-6.
Doubles
1. Matt Getz-Adam Long (CC) def. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu, 2-6 2-6; 2. Griffin Knell-Dominic Valentino (CC) def. Julian Alabakoff–Matt Rawson 4-6 1-6.
Wellsboro 4
Milton 0
WELLSBORO — The Black Panthers were swept by the Hornets in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Team Tournament. Milton ends the season at 7-8. No further information was available on the match.
Track and field
Southern Columbia sweeps Warrior Run
CATAWISSA — The Defenders won just 10 events total on the day as they were swept by the Tigers in the HAC-II meet.
Getting wins for Warrior Run’s boys in a 91.5-57.5 loss were Andrew Adams in the 800 (2:12.15), Luke Mattox in the discus (103-3), Caleb Long in the shot put (38-3), Nate McCormack in the javelin (135-6), Spencer Tanner in the high jump (6-0) and Kaden Majcher in the pole vault (11-6).
On the girls side, a 105-44 win by Southern, Warrior Run got wins from Mikaela Majcher in the 1,600 (5:44.77), Lauren Trapani in the 800 (2:23.75), Alyssa Hoffman in the 3,200 (11:29.72) and Sydney Hoffman in the discus (105-1).
At Southern ColumbiaBoysSouthern 91.5, Warrior Run 57.53,200R: 1. Southern 9:05.92; 110HH: 1. Jake Rose, SC, 14.15; 2. Noah Pick, WR, 17.78; 3. Gavin Krebs, SC, 21.71; 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, SC, 10.88; 2. Gavin Garcia, SC, 11.25; 3. Aiden Corrigan, SC, 11.95; 1600: 1. James Bender, SC, 5:05.37; 2. Ed Zuber, SC, 5:06.60; 3. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 5:17.49; 400R: 1. Southern 42.36 (Garcia, Rose, J. Davis, Wisloski); 2. Southern 48.8; 400: 1. Garcia, SC, 57.42; 2. Hunter Rovenolt, WR, 57.69; 3. Jaymen Golden, SC, 59.46; 300H: 1. Rose, SC, 40.56; 2. Pick, WR, 46.52; 3. Gavin Krebs, SC, 51.70; 800: 1. Andrew Adams, WR, 2:12.15; 2. Caden Dufrene, WR, 2:12.35; 3. Colden Bloom, SC, 2:13.84; 200: 1. Wisloski, SC, 22.19; 2. Zeigler, SC, 24.41; 3. Golden, SC, 24.80; 3200: 1. Chase Derk, SC, 11:06.21; 2. Ethan Rush, SC, 11:41.71; 1,600R:
1. Southern 3:28.64 (Chase Conway, Davis, Garcia, Wyatt Roadarmel).
Discus: 1. Luke Mattox, WR, 103-3; 2. Nate Yohn, WR, 100-1; 3. Ethan Carper, WR, 95-7; Shot put: 1. Caleb Long, WR, 38-3; 2. Joe Quinton, SC, 33-10; 3. Ryan Ranck, WR, 33-10; Javelin: 1. Nate McCormack, WR, 135-6; 2. Tyler Arnold, SC, 132-10; 3. Mattox, WR, 116-5; Long jump: 1. Ziegler, SC, 20-0; 2. Davis, SC, 19-11 1/4; 3. Spencer Tanner, WR, 19-9 3/4; Triple jump: 1. Davis, SC, 41-5 1/2; 2. Tanner, WR, 39-11; 3. McCormack, WR, 39-6 1/2; High jump: 1. Spencer Tanner, WR, 6-0; 2. Isaac Carter, SC, 5-4; 3. Kyle Christman, Sc, 5-4; Pole vault:
1. Kaden Majcher, WR, 11-6; 2. Max Kennel, WR, 11-6; 3. Kole Biscoe, SC, 9-0.
GirlsSouthern 105, Warrior Run 441,600R: 1. Southern 11:06.86 (Heather Cecco, Evelyn Cook, Kate Moncavage, Camryn Kirkner); 100H: 1. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, SC, 17.59; 2. Tasmiya Russell-King, SC, 20.2; 3. Morgan Brill, SC, 20.91; 100: 1. Myranda Malacusky, SC, 13.39; 2. Lupatsky, SC, 13.65; 3. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 14.06; 1600: 1. Mikeala Majcher, WR, 5:44.77; 2. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 6:18.43; 3. Kirkner, SC, 6:19.22; 400R: 1. Southern 52.85 (Gehret, Lupatsky, Karly Renn, Malacusky); 400: 1. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 1:02.99; 2. Peyton Ranck, WR, 1:14.44; 300H: 1. Lupatsky, SC, 55.44; 2. Brill, SC, 58.42; 3. Nahtyah Russell-King, SC, 1:00.85; 800: 1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 2:23.75; 2. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 2:27.18; 3. Moncavage, SC, 2:31.82; 200: 1. Malacusky, SC, 28.95; 2. Wisloski, SC, 30.04; 3. Sophie Shadle, SC, 32.01; 3200: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 11:29.72; 2. Ranck, WR, 12:09.60; 3. Sage Dunklebeger, WR, 12:11.07; 1,600R:
1. Southern 4:27.51 (Savitski, Moncavage, Cook, Gehret); 2. Warrior Run 4:35.67.
Discus: 1. Sydney Hoffman, WR, 105-1; 2. Callie Maclay, SC, 81-3; 3. Alli Griscavage, SC, 78-0; Shot put: 1. Griscavage, SC, 31-1; 2. Hoffman, WR, 29-0 1/2; 3. Jessica Vognetz, WR, 26-1; Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston, SC, 84-2; 2. Vognetz, WR, 82-4; 3. Malacusky, SC, 82-3; Long jump: 1. Gehret, SC, 15-2; 2. Rhyse Pursel, SC, 14-7 1/2; 3. Lorelie Hoover, SC, 12-8 1/4; Triple jump: 1. Hoover, SC, 26-11 1/2; 3. T. Russell-King, SC, 26-5 3/4; 3. Savitski, SC, 26-5 1/4; High jump: 1. Hoover, SC, 4-0; 3. N. Russell-King, SC, 4-0; Pole vault: 1. Renn, SC, 11-0; 2. Mya Shoemaker, WR, 10-6; 3. Cadence Gardiner, WR, 7-0.
