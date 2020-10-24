TURBOTVILLE - Calogero Signor rushed for three first-half touchdowns as Montoursville cruised Friday evening, 71-0, at Warrior Run.
The Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchup was one sided as the Warriors (7-0) racked up over 300 yards in the first half. Maddix Dalena was 3-for-5 with 99 yards through the air and a pair of scoring strikes.
Nick Reeder hauled in a 56-yard scoring strike and Dillon Young had a 12-yard scoring reception.
Dylan Blackwell scored three rushing TDs in the second half - 11, 6 and 48 yards.
Warrior Run (1-7) will travel to Milton next week to close out the season. Montoursville will await its opponent in the first round of district playoff action.
Montoursville 71, Warrior Run 0
at Warrior Run
;Montoursville;Warrior Run
First downs;14;1
Rushes-yds.;32-296;21(-19)
Passing yds.;34;99
Totals yds.;486;55
Passing (C-Att,-Int);3-5-0;5-12-1
Penalties;7-45;3-15
Fumbles/lost;0-0;4-2
Score by quarters
Warrior Run (1-7, 1-4 HAC-III);0;0;0;0;—;0
Hughesville (7-0, 5-0 HAC-II);23;27;21;0;—;71
Order of scoring
1st quarter
M - 10:50: Nick Reeder 56 reception from Maddix Dalena, Dillon Young PAT, 7-0
M - 7:21: Heath Jones 26 rush, Young PAT, 14-0
M - 5:16: Young 12 reception from Dalena, Young PAT, 21-0
M - :07 safety, 23-0
2nd quarter
M - 11:11: Dalena 1 rush, PAT failed, 29-0
M - 9:29: Calogero Signor 13 rush, Young PAT, 36-0
M - 6:40: Signor 14 rush, Young PAT, 43-0
M - 3:14: Signor 8 rush, Young PAT, 50-0
3rd quarter
M - 11:15: Dylan Blackwell 11 rush, Young PAT, 57-0
M - 9:13: Blackwell 6 rush, Young PAT, 64-0
M - 2:43: Blackwell 48 rush, Young PAT, 71-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING: MONT: Heath Jones 9-92, TD; Calogero Signor 5-49, 3TD; Dalena 1-1, TD; Isaiah Fenner 2-63; Kayden Frame 1-8; Matthew Conklin 3-19; Zach Barnes 6-24; Dylan Blackwell 3-32, 2TD. WR: Derek Thomas 1-2; Justin Blair 5(-14); Hunter Rovenolt 5)-4); Team 1(-9); Xander Beaver 4(-2); Dominick Buss 1-2; Nasir Berry 1-0; Roman Pierce 3-4.
PASSING: MONT: Maddix Dalenda 3-5-0, 99 yards, 2 TD, Bryce Eberhart 0-0-0; WR: Rovenolt 0-4-0; Ryan Newton 5-8-1, 34 yards.
RECEIVING: MONT: Dylan Bennett 1-38; Dillon Young 1-12 TD; Nick Reeder 1-56, TD; WR: Berry 1-1; Coltin Pentycofe 2-32; Rovenolt 1-4; Thomas Royles 1-2
INTERCEPTIONS: M-Cole Remsnyder
