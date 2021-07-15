THORNDALE — It’s on to the semifinals for Mifflinburg’s Major Division All-Star team in the Little League Softball PA State Tournament.
Mifflinburg racked up 10 runs through the first two innings to take care of West Suburban, 13-4, Wednesday at the Caln Little League Complex.
“That was a great win, and it’s nice to go into the semifinals undefeated. Though, we have more work to do,” said Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart. “Tuesday night, even though we got the win, the game was sloppy and it was ugly. The girls didn’t play (like they are capable of), and I don’t know if it was jitters or what it was, but (Wednesday) they played (their game).”
Next up for Mifflinburg is a date with St. Mary’s out of District 10. The two will square off at 5 p.m. Friday for a spot in the state championship game.
“I feel good going into Friday night’s game after the way we played (Wednesday),” Stewart said.
Stewart should feel confident, especially after the way his girls got out to a big lead against West Suburban.
A leadoff double to center by Anna Pachucki got the ball rolling for Mifflinburg, literally, as it set up Amelia Fluman’s bunt base hit to plate Pachucki with the game’s first run.
An RBI single from Brooke Gessner followed for Mifflinburg, which later got a pair of bases-loaded walks from Maggie Rubendall and Olivia Fetterman, an RBI off an error and a fielder’s choice from Aubrey Fluman.
The final run in the inning was scored on an RBI single by Pachucki after Mifflinburg batted around in the frame.
“That was amazing, and it feels really, really good (to get that 7-0 lead). Absolutely,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “Those girls wanted it. They came out and they were firing it, and it was awesome.”
Mifflinburg’s lead grew to 10-0 an inning later on an RBI single by Rubendall and a two-run single by Fetterman.
Heath Stewart said his girls were confident after that inning, but that the game was far from over.
“The girls’ confidence was good, but I learned from playing softball that you never can be over confident,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “I’ve seen some really big leads get diminished before, and obviously I didn’t want to get too cocky about it.”
Although Mifflinburg was on the verge of ending the game early thanks to its offense and the pitching of Taylor Stewart, West Suburban prevented that from happening by scoring single runs in the second and third innings to make the score 10-2.
Mifflinburg would pull away in the sixth by scoring runs on an error and a wild pitch along with a fielder’s choice from Pachucki.
Those runs would ease the pain when West Suburban scored twice more in the bottom of the sixth to make the score more respectable.
And even though West Suburban put the ball in play and scored some runs off Taylor Stewart, Mifflinburg’s ace went the distance for the win. She struck out seven, walked none and allowed the four runs (one earned) off seven hits.
“It feels really to know that we are where we were two years ago (in the 8-9-10 state tournament), and we have more coming to us,” said Taylor Stewart, who also batted 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored. “It’s not bad to give up some hits, because I know I have a good defense behind me, so I wasn’t really worried about it.”
“Taylor did well. Her performance was definitely better than (Tuesday’s). She definitely stepped it up a notch,” said manager Stewart, Taylor’s father. “When the team needs her, she steps up. It’s nice to know that some of the plays that were made tonight, she doesn’t have to do herself.”
In addition to Taylor Stewart, Pachucki, Rubenall and Fetterman all had two hits apiece, with Pachucki hitting a double and driving in two runs, plus Rubendall scored three runs and drove in two, and Fetterman plated three runs and scored a pair.
Now, Taylor Stewart and her teammates will get a much-needed day off today to rest up and prepare for St. Mary’s on Friday.
“It’s definitely good to get that day off. I have some girls that are tired, sore, hurting and mentally exhausted, because this is overwhelming to them,” said Heath Stewart. “So, now they can get a little bit of their mental state back and just be kids. They can go swimming (today), have fun and just be themselves.”
Little League Softball PA State TournamentAt Caln Little League ComplexMifflinburg 13, West Suburban 4
Mifflinburg 730 003 – 13-13-2 W. Suburban 011 002 – 4-7-2 Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter. Kristin Stiles, Katie George (4) and Liz Veranese. WP: Stewart. LP: Stiles.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Anna Pachucki, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, run scored; Amelia Fluman, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Stewart, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 walks, run; Showalter, 1-for-3, 2 walks, run; Brooke Gessner, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Lainey Miller, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Maggie Rubendall, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Olivia Fetterman, 2-for-2, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-2, walk, RBI.
Top West Suburban hitters: Cali Lynch, 1-for-3; Kelsie Muto, 1-for-3, run scored; George, 1-for-3, RBI; Veranese, 2-for-3, 2 runs; LaMya Stephens, 1-for-3, run; Bella Kist, RBI; Kylie Durst, 1-for-2, RBI.
