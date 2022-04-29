CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia’s Don Hunt is waking up today with a bruise on his right shoulder and a sore tongue after getting hit with a line drive foul ball and biting his tongue hard as he fell to the ground, but the head coach got the best medicine available.
His Tigers came through with a strong hitting game to earn their first victory of the season with a 13-8 win over Warrior Run in softball action Thursday at home.
“That’s the hardest I have ever been hit for sure. I’ve been coaching for 26 years, but that one drilled me better than any other,” said Hunt. “I was laying there for a couple of minutes, and when I was helped to the dugout the girls said they were winning this. I’ll take that tradeoff anytime.”
After four innings, the Defenders fought back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game at 4-4. After senior Tiger pitcher Avery Konyar retired the side in the top of the fifth, Southern got the bats going as 14 hitters got up to the plate in the frame.
Sophomore Emily Reese started the inning with a solo shot that carried over the fence in right field. From there, the momentum continued as six players in total picked up RBI’s during the course of scoring nine runs.
Junior catcher Emily Brent, sophomore shortstop Jenson Purnell, and senior outfielder Skye Stabley all added extra base hits during that time.
“I believe this game made us, as a team, realize what we are capable of. Hitting the way that we did tonight is a big confidence booster and hopefully will carry us going forward. We needed this and to be able to pull off this win was huge for us,” Purnell said.
After Southern took the 13-4 lead, Warrior Run was able to get base runners in the next two innings, scoring two in each, but strong defensive play late helped to preserve the victory for the Tigers.
Konyar, who hit a ground rule double as the leadoff hitter in the first inning, scoring two batters later on a Brent single up the middle, went the distance on the mound to earn the win.
She has been dealing with back issues but was able to stay in command as she struck out five batters while issuing just two free passes. Of the eight runs she gave up, four of them were unearned.
“For me it feels like a big weight off our shoulders, and it makes me really hopeful for the rest of the season. We just need to keep bringing it every game now like tonight,” said Konyar.
The win, in a very competitive PHAC, was one that showed how the offseason work is starting to show dividends despite it being the first one.
“I am really happy for the girls. They have worked hard, and we are in a very tough league. Each game you have to play well to have a chance to win,” Hunt said. “We have been in some of our games but have had a tough inning that cost us. This time, the girls were able to keep it together and didn’t unravel.”
Warrior Run’s head coach, Greg Watson, agreed with Hunt’s assessment of the league.
“First off, I was happy that Don was okay after being hit that hard. He was down for quite a while and you could tell that it hurt him bad,” Watson said. “We have coached together in travel ball, and we talk about just how tough this league is. You can’t be off your game if you want to win in the Heartland Conference.”
Brent and Purnell each finished with three hits, while Stabley and fellow senior Natasha Corley each added a pair of hits from the dish for Southern.
The Tigers will next be in action Saturday morning when they travel to Benton.
“Let’s see if we can get on a bit of a roll here to go through the second half of the season. Hopefully this was a momentum builder for our team,” said Hunt.
Southern Columbia 13, Warrior Run 8
at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 000 402 2 — 8-7-5
Southern 102 190 x — 13-15-3
Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnett. Avery Konyar and Emily Brent.
WP: Konyar. LP: Watson.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mackenzie Watts, 2-for-3, triple, 3 RBI; Watson, 2-for-4, double; Gelnett, 1-for-3, double, walk; Liana Dion, RBI.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Brent, 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; J. Purnell, 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBI; S. Stabley, 2-for-3, triple, walk, RBI; N. Corley, 2-for-4, walk, 2 RBI; E. Reese, 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI; M. Buhay, RBI.
