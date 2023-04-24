SHIPPENSBURG — Lewisburg senior Thomas Hess solidified his ranking as one of the top 800-meter runners in the state when he finished first in his race at the 96th Roddick High School Invitational held Saturday at Shippensburg University.
The meet featured some of the best track and field athletes the state has to offer. No team scores were kept.
Hess, who will continue his track career at Virginia Commonwealth University next year, won the 800 in 1:54.04.
Although Hess wanted to run faster, he still managed to break the meet record when he led from start to finish to beat State College’s Nick Sloff by almost 2 seconds.
Hess broke the meet record of 1:54.27 set by Cumberland Valley’s Alec Kunzweiler in 2013.
“I thought Thomas’ performance was solid (Saturday). Although he was hoping to go a little bit faster, I felt it was a good performance due to the fact that the meet was delayed (almost two hours by rain), and he was able to break the meet record,” said Lewisburg coach Ron Hess.
“At this point, we have a little bit of time between big meets to put in some more work and sharpen before postseason competition. We are hoping to be able to stay healthy and see some more improvement towards the end of season.”
Another champion for the Green Dragons was Caroline Blakeslee. She won the 200-meter dash in 26.25 seconds, and she also was seventh in the 100 (12.64). Teammate Asha Hohmuth added a fourth-place finish in the 400 (27.04) as well.
Fellow Green Dragon, Baylee Espinosa, finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:17.89), plus Lewisburg’s 3200 and 400 relay teams took fourth and fifth, respectively, in 49.89 and 9:55.90.
In addition, Milton’s hard-throwing javelin duo of Mackenzie Lopez and Morgan Reiner also showed signs of being in postseason form. Lopez finished third with a throw of 136 feet, 3 inches, and Reiner was fourth in 131-9.
Other top finishers from the area were Lewisburg’s Jonathan Hess in the 1600 (9th, 4:27.72) and teammates Haneef Shavers in the 300IH (9th, 43.70), and Kieran Murray in the 800 (11th, 2:01.73). plus Milton’s Ryan Bickhart was 14th in the 3,200 (9:39.19).
In addition, Lewisburg’s Maddie Ikeler was eighth in the 300H (49.78) and 14th in the 100H (17.06), plus teammates Alanna Jacob was 10th in the 3,200 (11:25.23), Jenna Binney was 16th in the 800 (2:30.78) and Kate Batkowski was 17th in the 800 (2:32.85).
Bald Eagle Invite
LOCK HAVEN — Friday’s Bald Eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University saw a number of area athletes reach the podium in their respective events.
The lone titleist on the boys side was Mifflinburg’s Collin Dreese, who won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes and 34 seconds.
However, top-five finishers were plentiful.
Placing second in the meet were Milton’s Rex Farr in the 3,200 (10:35.77) and teammates Joel Langdon in the high jump (6-0) and Xzavier Minium in the long jump (21-3 1/2), plus Warrior Run’s Isaac Butler in the pole vault (12-6).
Third-place finishers were Mifflinburg’s Arnold Troup in the 100-meter dash (11.29), Milton’s Anthony Wendt in the pole vault (12-6) and the Black Panthers’ Connor Snyder in the javelin (159-4).
Also finishing in the top-5 were Minium in the 100 (4th, 11.31), Warrior Run’s Judah Kennel in the pole vault (4th, 12-0) and Milton’s Jace Brandt in the javelin (4th, 157-10).
And in the relays, Mifflinburg’s 400 and 1,600 relays finished second (44.69) and third (3:32.19), respectively.
For the girls, Warrior Run’s Raygan Lust and Milton’s Sammy Roarty both claimed a pair of top-5 finishes on the day.
Lust won the 400 (1:00.60) and was fourth in the 200 (26.91), while Roarty was third in the 800 (2:27.57) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:33.74).
Fellow Defender Autumn Cieslukowski was also a titleist when she won the pole vault (11-0).
Runner-up finishes in the meet came from Warrior Run’s Claire Dufrene in the 1,600 (5:25.25) and teammate Amara Bieber in the shot put (31-5 1/4).
The other girls finishing in the top-5 were Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger (4th, 12:35.56) and fellow Defender Keiara Shaffer (5th, 12:36.75) in the 3,200, Mifflinburg’s Jayda Tilghman in the 100 hurdles (4th, 16.76), Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez in the 300H (4th, 48.36), Mifflinburg’s Katrina Bennage in the javelin (100-4), and Milton’s Allasandra DiCostanzo in the shot put (30-8 1/2).
