Thomas Hess

Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess runs his way to a first-place, and meet record-breaking performance at Saturday’s Shippensburg’s High School Invitational.

 PROVIDED BY RON HESS

SHIPPENSBURG — Lewisburg senior Thomas Hess solidified his ranking as one of the top 800-meter runners in the state when he finished first in his race at the 96th Roddick High School Invitational held Saturday at Shippensburg University.

The meet featured some of the best track and field athletes the state has to offer. No team scores were kept.

