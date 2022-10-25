College
Women’s golfBloomsburg takes third at LVC InvitationalNotes:
The Huskies came in third place at the Lebanon Valley College Invitational Monday afternoon at the Lebanon Country Club. Bloomsburg finished with a final score of 362 (+74) and were led by Sarah Vietmeier, who finished tied for fifth place in the individual standings after shooting an 84 (+12). Vietmeier’s score of 84 was the lowest of career with the Huskies, topping her previous career low of 85 that she hit last fall at Ursinus. Also for the Huskies, Ryleigh Faust (Lewisburg Area H.S.) rounded out the top five golfers for Bloomsburg with a score of 104 (+32).
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176 San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133 ___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20 Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3 Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17 Dallas 24, Detroit 6 N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17 Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10 Washington 23, Green Bay 21 Las Vegas 38, Houston 20 N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9 Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23 Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23 Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10 Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
Chicago 33, New England 14
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750 — Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1½ New York 2 1 .667 ½ Toronto 2 2 .500 1 Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 1 .667 — Washington 2 1 .667 — Atlanta 2 1 .667 — Miami 1 3 .250 1½ Orlando 0 4 .000 2½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 — Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½ Indiana 1 3 .250 2 Chicago 2 2 .500 1 Detroit 1 2 .333 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 1 .750 — New Orleans 2 1 .667 ½ San Antonio 3 1 .750 — Dallas 1 1 .500 1 Houston 1 3 .250 2
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 3 1 .750 1 Portland 4 0 1.000 — Denver 2 2 .500 2 Minnesota 2 2 .500 2 Oklahoma City 0 3 .000 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 1 .667 — Golden State 2 1 .667 — L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 — Sacramento 0 3 .000 2 L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2 ___
Sunday’s Games
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104 Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109 Utah 122, New Orleans 121, OT Cleveland 117, Washington 107, OT Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106 Golden State 130, Sacramento 125 Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 120, Indiana 106 New York 115, Orlando 102 Toronto 98, Miami 90 Chicago 120, Boston 102 San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106 Houston 114, Utah 108 Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124 Portland 135, Denver 110
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m. Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m. Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 6 5 1 0 10 27 19 Florida 6 4 1 1 9 19 17 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 22 11 Detroit 5 3 0 2 8 20 12 Ottawa 6 4 2 0 8 25 18 Toronto 7 4 3 0 8 19 18 Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 18 19 Montreal 6 3 3 0 6 16 18
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 6 4 1 1 9 29 17 Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 23 16 Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 17 14 Washington 7 4 3 0 8 25 24 N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 20 20 New Jersey 6 3 3 0 6 17 20 Columbus 7 3 4 0 6 22 27 N.Y. Islanders 6 2 4 0 4 19 18
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 22 12 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 22 19 St. Louis 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 Chicago 5 3 2 0 6 16 15 Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 16 17 Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 16 24 Minnesota 5 1 3 1 3 19 27 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 13 26
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 5 2 0 10 22 14 Calgary 5 4 1 0 8 18 16 Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 22 20 Seattle 7 2 3 2 6 21 27 Los Angeles 7 3 4 0 6 24 31 San Jose 8 2 6 0 4 15 23 Anaheim 6 1 4 1 3 14 28 Vancouver 7 0 5 2 2 20 33 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 5, Seattle 4 Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1 Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Detroit 5, Anaheim 1 San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0
Monday’s Games
Washington 6, New Jersey 3 Ottawa 4, Dallas 2 Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0 Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3 Vegas 3, Toronto 1 Carolina 3, Vancouver 2
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
