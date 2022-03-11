LEWISBURG — Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini unveiled his team’s 2022 schedule Thursday afternoon.
The Bison will host five games at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex during their 137th season of competition. They are also slated to face off against Central Michigan, their third FBS opponent in four seasons, during week three.
“We’re very excited to open our 2022 campaign at home against Towson,” Cecchini said. “The outstanding game day atmosphere at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium will help us start our season off on a high note. We also have an incredible opportunity to go up against Central Michigan, a quality FBS program that is coming off a bowl win, in week three. Overall, we have a unique non-conference schedule, playing five teams from five different conferences.”
Tickets will go on sale in April.
The Bison open their campaign with a home game against Colonial Athletic Association member Towson on Sept. 3. They then hit the road for contests against 2021 Spring Southern Conference champion VMI (Sept. 10) and 2021 Sun Bowl winner Central Michigan (Sept. 17). The Mid-American Conference Chippewas will be their third FBS opponent in four seasons, as they previously faced Temple in 2019 and Army West Point in 2021.
After enjoying its bye week, Bucknell begins Patriot League action at home against Lafayette on Oct. 1. The Bison then travel to defending champion Holy Cross for an Oct. 8 tilt.
Following road contests at Yale (Oct. 15) and Lehigh (Oct. 22), Bucknell returns home to face off against Colgate (Oct. 29) and Fordham (Nov. 5). The Bison are scheduled to close Patriot League competition at Georgetown on Nov. 12 before hosting Pioneer Football League member Marist for Senior Day on Nov. 19.
Bucknell’s 2022 opponents went a combined 58-64 in 2021, with Central Michigan winning its bowl game and Holy Cross advancing to the FCS playoffs for the third-straight season. VMI earned a spot in the 2021 spring FCS playoffs on the strength of its first conference title since 1977 while Towson, which did not compete during the 2020-21 school year, won seven games in both 2019 and 2018, advancing to the 2018 FCS playoffs.
Yale represents the Ivy League on the Bison’s schedule; notably, the Bulldogs won titles in 2019 and 2017, finishing each of those campaigns 9-1 (6-1 Ivy). Bucknell played at least one Ivy League team every year between 1978 and 2019, a 42-season streak that was snapped when the program played only fellow Patriot League teams during its abbreviated 2021 spring campaign.
The Bison are entering their fourth season under Cecchini’s watch. The Bison return All-Patriot League performers Gavin Pringle and Eric Holsinger, as well as 2021 Team MVP Brent Jackson, in 2022. They also bring back all but four of their starters from a season ago.
2022 Schedule
Sept. 3: Towson
Sept. 10: at VMI
Sept. 17: at Central Michigan
Oct. 1: Lafayette*
Oct. 8: at Holy Cross*
Oct. 15: at Yale
Oct. 22: at Lehigh*
Oct. 29: Colgate*
Nov. 5: Fordham*
Nov. 12: at Georgetown*
Nov. 19: Marist
*-Patriot League
