MIFFLINBURG — Junior Sarah Fritz and freshman Jasmine Doebler scored two goals apiece to help Mifflinburg roll to a 5-0 nonleague girls soccer victory over Danville on Saturday.
Also scoring on the day for the Wildcats (4-4) was junior Lydia DeFacis, who notched her first goal of the season, to go along with a pair of assists.
“One goal for Doebler was a really nice outside shot to the backside of the goal,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “We were expecting a tough game. Danville did a great job at contending and staying in it.”
The game was tied at 1 at the half, but Mifflinburg scored four times in the second half to pull away.
“We changed things around over this past week and are finding that we are meshing well in the new positions,” said Dando. “I think today was a great example of our unity on the field and highlighted some of our best talent. All the girls did a great job.
Mifflinburg next hosts Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. today.
MILL HALL — The Defenders cruised to a dominating road win over the Wildcats after Warrior Run got two goals apiece from Raygan Lust and Andy Bohart.
Notching the other goals for Warrior Run (3-3) were Maura Woland, Jainie Hanford and Amara Bieber. Getting assists for the Defenders were Mallory Stover, Callie Ulmer and Alexis Hudson.
Warrior Run held decisive edges in shots (18-1) and corner kicks (13-0) over Central Mountain.
The Defenders hosts Bloomsburg tonight at 7:30 p.m.
MILTON — All three of the Black Panthers’ goals came in the first half as they took the nonleague win over the Spartans Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Scoring for Milton (3-3) were Ethan Rhodes, Evan Yoder and Seth Yoder. Dom Ballo assisted on Seth Yoder’s goal that gave the Black Panthers a 3-1 halftime lead.
Next up for Milton is a home game Tuesday versus Central Mountain at 7 p.m.
H-Josh Heiney, unassisted, 13:25.
M-Ethan Rhodes, unassisted, 14:56.
M-Evan Yoder, unassisted, 19:29.
M-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo, 23:33.
H-Qynn Hartman, unassisted, 55:59.
Shots: Milton, 12-7; Corner kicks: Milton, 8-1; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 5; Hughesville (Jarrett Easton), 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.