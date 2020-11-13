Girls basketball
Junior high results
Warrior Run 18, Milton 17
Scorers: Milton – Souder, 6; Long, 4; Zettlemoyer, 3; Roarty, 2; Stork, 2. Warrior Run - Wise, 8; Woland, 4; Burden, 3; Dufrene, 3.
Golf
Masters Tournament Scores
Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72 First Round Suspended for Darkness (43 DNF) Paul Casey 33-32_65 Webb Simpson 33-34_67 Xander Schauffele 35-32_67 Lee Westwood 31-37_68 Tiger Woods 35-33_68 Louis Oosthuizen 35-33_68 Hideki Matsuyama 34-34_68 Patrick Reed 35-33_68 Jon Rahm 34-35_69 Jazz Janewattananond 35-34_69 Tony Finau 34-35_69 Matt Wallace 36-33_69 C.T. Pan 34-35_70 Marc Leishman 35-35_70 Matt Kuchar 35-35_70 Larry Mize 36-34_70 Bryson DeChambeau 34-36_70 Jason Day 36-34_70 Si Woo Kim 34-36_70 Jason Kokrak 36-35_71 Jimmy Walker 36-35_71 Charles Howell III 35-36_71 Brandt Snedeker 34-37_71 Kevin Kisner 34-37_71 Scottie Scheffler 36-35_71 Mike Weir 35-36_71 Henrik Stenson 34-37_71 Gary Woodland 37-35_72 Graeme McDowell 35-37_72 Ian Poulter 34-38_72 a-James Sugrue 36-36_72 Rafael Cabrera Bello 35-38_73 Kevin Na 37-36_73 Charl Schwartzel 36-37_73 a-Andy Ogletree 34-39_73 Lanto Griffin 35-39_74 Corey Conners 38-36_74 Adam Hadwin 37-37_74 Shane Lowry 36-38_74 Jordan Spieth 36-38_74 Nate Lashley 40-35_75 Vijay Singh 36-39_75 a-Lukas Michel 38-38_76 Tyler Duncan 38-39_77 Lucas Glover 38-39_77 Sandy Lyle 38-40_78 Andrew Landry 40-38_78 a-Yuxin Lin 40-39_79 a-Abel Gallegos 41-38_79 Did Not Finish First Round Erik van Rooyen Sung Kang Shugo Imahira Nick Taylor Justin Harding Danny Willett Rickie Fowler a-John Augenstein Byeong-Hun An Chez Reavie Sebastian Munoz Phil Mickelson Bernd Wiesberger Abraham Ancer Matthew Wolff Bubba Watson Tommy Fleetwood Tyrrell Hatton Adam Scott Collin Morikawa Cameron Smith Francesco Molinari Billy Horschel Matthew Fitzpatrick Brooks Koepka Justin Thomas J.T. Poston Bernhard Langer Christiaan Bezuidenhout Rory McIlroy Dustin Johnson Patrick Cantlay Dylan Frittelli Max Homa Fred Couples Justin Rose Zach Johnson Cameron Champ Jose Maria Olazabal Andrew Putnam Victor Perez Sungjae Im Brendon Todd
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177 Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235 Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207 ___
Thursday’s Games
Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday, Nov. 23
