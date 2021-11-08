Men’s cross country
The Lock Haven University men’s cross country team hosted the 2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championships Saturday and the Eagles’ Gage Krall ran to All-Region status. Krall finished 15th out of 157 total runners after covering the 10K course in 31:44.3. Milton grad Tanner Walter finished 49th overall (scored 48th) with a time of 33:04.3. As a team, the Bald Eagles finished ninth of 23 teams in the championship race.
Women’s soccerBloomsburg 1, Millersville 0
MILLERSVILLE — The Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team took care of business with a 1-0 win over Millersville University, Saturday afternoon to improve to 12-4-2 for the season and 11-3-2 in PSAC East play while the Marauders dropped to 8-6-3 for the year and 8-6-2 for in conference action. With a West Chester loss earlier in the day, the Huskies needed a win to secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament. The Huskies’ season continues as they play in their sixth-straight PSAC tournament. Bloomsburg has made the tournament every season under head coach Matt Haney. The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the East and host No. 3 West Chester University at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Steph Pettit Stadium. The winner will advance to take on the winner of the No. 1 Kutztown/No. 4 Millersville battle.
Men’s soccerLock Haven 3, Shippensburg 1
SHIPPENSBURG — Lock Haven finished its season at 13-2-2, 10-1-1 PSAC East and earned the No. 1 seed in the PSAC East Division Tournament. The Eagles advance to the semifinals Friday, Nov. 12.
Millersville 2, Bloomsburg 1
MILLERSVILLE — The Bloomsburg men’s soccer team dropped its season-finale to Millersville University, 2-1, Saturday afternoon. With the loss, the Huskies wrap up the season with a 9-9 over record and a 6-7 slate in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East while Marauders move to 12-5 for the year and 8-4 in conference play.
Men’s basketballNo. 2 Yeshiva 90, Lycoming 54Saturday at the Dutch Burch Tip-Off Classic, Williamsport
Danville grad had 10 points for the Warriors in the opener for both teams.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251 Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195 Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25 Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16 Denver 30, Dallas 16 Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6 Miami 17, Houston 9 N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16 New England 24, Carolina 6 L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24 Arizona 31, San Francisco 17 Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7 Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16 Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday, Nov. 15
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
College football
Saturday scores EAST Albany (NY) 20, New Hampshire 7 Alfred 24, Utica 17 Alfred St. 35, Castleton 24 Anna Maria 37, Gallaudet 21 Assumption 44, St. Anselm 35 Bates 25, Bowdoin 24 Bloomsburg 38, Millersville 35 Bowie St. 79, Elizabeth City St. 6 CCSU 30, Bryant 15 Carnegie Mellon 27, Washington & Jefferson 11 Case Western 35, Grove City 21 Catholic 35, Norwich 14 Charleston (WV) 38, Wheeling Jesuit 20 Christopher Newport 35, Rowan 32 Cornell 15, Penn 12 Cortland 55, St. John Fisher 3 Curry 28, Nichols 14 Delaware 24, William & Mary 3 Delaware Valley 30, Wilkes 0 Duquesne 34, LIU Brooklyn 28 Edinboro 17, Clarion 10 FDU-Florham 34, Alvernia 14 Fairmont St. 24, Glenville St. 14 Fordham 41, Georgetown 20 Framingham St. 47, Bridgewater (Mass.) 13 Franklin & Marshall 14, Moravian 10 Frostburg St. 55, WV Wesleyan 14 Geneva 49, Thiel 0 Harvard 49, Columbia 21 Hobart 45, Buffalo St. 21 Holy Cross 35, Lafayette 10 Husson 24, Salve Regina 10 Indiana (Pa.) 38, Seton Hill 3 Ithaca 26, Union (NY) 7 Johns Hopkins 37, Dickinson 17 Kennesaw St. 45, Robert Morris 21 Kutztown 21, West Chester 14 Lebanon Valley 31, Misericordia 17 Lehigh 38, Bucknell 6 Marist 7, Drake 0 McDaniel 7, Gettysburg 3 Mercyhurst 24, Gannon 13 Merrimack 35, Wagner 26 Middlebury 28, Hamilton 12 Monmouth (NJ) 45, North Alabama 33 Montclair St. 23, William Paterson 22 Morrisville St. 13, Brockport 7 Muhlenberg 52, Susquehanna 27 New Haven 31, Bentley 14 Oklahoma St. 24, West Virginia 3 Pace 18, S. Connecticut 16 Penn St. 31, Maryland 14 Plymouth St. 27, Mass. Maritime 7 RPI 22, St. Lawrence 20, 2OT Rhode Island 35, Umass 22 Rochester 42, Hartwick 28 SUNY Maritime 24, Keystone 21 Sacred Heart 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 13 Shepherd 55, East Stroudsburg 7 Shippensburg 52, Lock Haven 14 Slippery Rock 38, California (Pa.) 26 Springfield 17, MIT 7 Stevenson 35, Kings (Pa.) 10 Stonehill 34, Franklin Pierce 7 Stony Brook 22, Maine 17 Trinity (Conn.) 49, Amherst 7 Tufts 26, Colby 21 Ursinus 44, Juniata 7 W. Connecticut 48, Fitchburg St. 13 W. New England 24, New England 17 W. Virginia St. 33, West Liberty 28 WPI 38, Coast Guard 6 Waynesburg 31, Bethany (WV) 7 Westminster (Pa.) 41, St. Vincent 6 Widener 17, Lycoming 0 Williams 25, Wesleyan (Conn.) 0 Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3 Worcester St. 33, Westfield St. 30 Yale 63, Brown 38 SOUTH Alabama 20, LSU 14 Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14 Albany St. (Ga.) 57, Fort Valley St. 0 Austin Peay 42, E. Illinois 26 Averett 31, Lagrange 22 Belhaven 35, McMurry 20 Benedict 34, Lane 30 Berry 45, Rhodes 14 Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn St. 31 Carson-Newman 27, Limestone 21 Centre 30, Sewanee 20 Charlotte 31, Rice 24, OT Chattanooga 35, Wofford 10 Chowan 28, Lincoln (Pa.) 12 Clemson 30, Louisville 24 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8 Davidson 42, St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 Dayton 41, Stetson 13 Delta St. 24, Mississippi College 21, OT ETSU 27, VMI 20 East Carolina 45, Temple 3 Emory & Henry 66, Guilford 13 Fayetteville St. 10, Winston-Salem 3 Florida A&M 29, Southern U. 17 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 Hampden-Sydney 24, Bridgewater (Va.) 14 Hampton 27, Gardner-Webb 21, OT Houston 54, South Florida 42 Huntingdon 52, Maryville (Tenn.) 33 Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 21 Jacksonville St. 40, Abilene Christian 25 James Madison 51, Campbell 14 Kentucky St. 63, Central St. (Ohio) 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 56, Barton 20 Livingstone 17, Johnson C. Smith 3 Mars Hill 20, Tusculum 7 Marshall 28, FAU 13 Memphis 28, SMU 25 Methodist 40, Greensboro 14 Miami 33, Georgia Tech 30 Miles 52, Tuskegee 23 Mississippi 27, Liberty 14 Morehouse 35, Clark Atlanta 26 Murray St. 32, Tennessee Tech 27 NC A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18 NC Central 38, Norfolk St. 36, 2OT NC State 28, Florida St. 14 NC Wesleyan 19, S. Virginia 10 Newberry 41, Wingate 35, 2OT Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 14 North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55 North Texas 38, Southern Miss. 14 Northwestern St. 28, Houston Baptist 24 Notre Dame (Ohio) 45, UNC-Pembroke 7 Old Dominion 47, FIU 24 Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29 Richmond 28, Towson 17 SC State 15, Howard 12 Samford 35, The Citadel 14 Shenandoah 35, Apprentice 16 Shorter 38, Erskine 7 South Carolina 40, Florida 17 St. Augustines 21, Shaw 17 Tennessee 45, Kentucky 42 Trinity (Texas) 28, Birmingham Southern 27 Troy 31, South Alabama 24 UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38 UCF 14, Tulane 10 UT Martin 41, Tennessee St. 20 Valdosta St. 31, North Greenville 21 Villanova 35, Elon 0 Virginia Union 20, Virginia St. 13 Virginia-Wise 30, Catawba 7 W. Carolina 43, Furman 42 W. Kentucky 48, Middle Tennessee 21 Washington & Lee 28, Ferrum 24 West Florida 47, West Alabama 7 MIDWEST Albion 41, Hope 38 Anderson (Ind.) 42, Defiance 14 Augustana (Ill.) 48, Elmhurst 7 Aurora 38, Lakeland 20 Baldwin Wallace 17, Ohio Northern 14 Bemidji St. 36, Northern St. 34 Benedictine (Ill.) 49, Concordia (Ill.) 21 Bethel (Minn.) 45, Augsburg 14 Bluffton 31, Manchester 7 Carroll (Wis.) 26, Carthage 17 Central 56, Dubuque 7 Chicago 66, Lawrence 0 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 Coe 31, Buena Vista 28 Concord 23, Alderson-Broaddus 10 Concordia (Moor.) 41, Hamline 7 Cornell (Iowa) 35, Knox 34 DePauw 66, Oberlin 13 Denison 59, Hiram 6 Emporia St. 56, Lincoln (Mo.) 21 Ferris St. 50, Davenport 14 Findlay 20, Ashland 17 Fort Hays St. 64, Northeastern Huskies 6 Grand Valley St. 62, Wayne St. (Mich.) 13 Greenville 28, Finlandia 2 Gustavus Adolphus 29, St. Olaf 14 Heidelberg 27, John Carroll 21, OT Hillsdale 31, Kentucky Wesleyan 12 Illinois 14, Minnesota 6 Illinois College 55, Grinnell 24 Illinois St. 17, N. Iowa 10, OT Indianapolis 45, William Jewell 14 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12 Iowa St. 30, Texas 7 Kansas St. 35, Kansas 10 Lake Forest 84, Beloit 3 Lindenwood (Mo.) 43, Missouri S&T 16 Loras 69, Luther 6 Macalester 28, St. Scholastica 14 Marietta 56, Otterbein 7 Martin Luther 28, Westminster (Mo.) 14 Michigan 29, Indiana 7 Michigan Tech 34, Northwood (Mich.) 0 Millikin 21, North Park 0 Minn. Duluth 41, Augustana (SD) 15 Minn. St. (Moorhead) 24, Concordia (St.P.) 3 Minnesota St. 52, SW Minnesota 0 Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 28 Missouri Western 59, Cent. Missouri 28 Monmouth (Ill.) 31, Ripon 21 Mount St. Joseph 23, Hanover 6 Mount Union 73, Muskingum 7 Neb.-Kearney 37, Cent. Oklahoma 22 North Central 59, Washington (Mo.) 20 North Dakota 24, Youngstown St. 21 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 Ohio Dominican 31, Lake Erie 0 Ohio St. 26, Nebraska 17 Ohio Wesleyan 52, Kenyon 17 Olivet 35, Adrian 28 Purdue 40, Michigan St. 29 Rose Hulman 38, Franklin 14 S. Dakota St. 27, N. Dakota St. 19 SW Baptist 47, Quincy 31 Saginaw Valley St. 33, N. Michigan 21 Sioux Falls 38, Wayne St. (Neb.) 17 South Dakota 42, W. Illinois 21 St. John’s (Minn.) 38, Carleton 10 St. Norbert 70, Eureka 21 Tiffin 56, Walsh 16 Trine 37, Alma 23 Truman St. 44, McKendree 13 Valparaiso 65, Presbyterian 55 Wartburg 50, Nebraska Wesleyan 14 Washburn 28, Pittsburg St. 26 Wheaton (Ill.) 72, Illinois Wesleyan 7 Wilmington (Ohio) 24, Capital 21 Winona St. 40, Upper Iowa 12 Wis. Lutheran 41, Concordia (Wis.) 21 Wis.-Oshkosh 49, Wis.-Stevens Pt 17 Wis.-Platteville 55, Wis.-Eau Claire 28 Wis.-River Falls 57, Wis.-Stout 35 Wis.-Whitewater 13, Wis.-La Crosse 7 Wittenberg 35, Wabash 14 Wooster 59, Allegheny 41 SOUTHWEST Appalachian St. 48, Arkansas St. 14 Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Grambling St. 26 Arkansas 31, Mississippi St. 28 Cent. Arkansas 63, Texas Wesleyan Rams 3 E. Texas Baptist 31, Sul Ross St. 28 Hardin Simmons 56, Austin 14 Incarnate Word 55, SE Louisiana 52 Mary Hardin-Baylor 59, Howard Payne 14 Prairie View 24, Alabama St. 20 S. Arkansas 31, S. Nazarene 10 SE Oklahoma 35, Ouachita Baptist 21 Sam Houston St. 59, Dixie St. 10 Southwestern (Texas) 24, Texas Lutheran 14 Stephen F. Austin 31, E. Kentucky 17 TCU 30, Baylor 28 Tarleton St. 42, Lamar 21 Texas A&M 20, Auburn 3 Texas State 27, Louisiana-Monroe 19 UTSA 44, UTEP 23 FAR WEST Arizona 10, California 3 Arizona St. 31, Southern Cal 16 Army 21, Air Force 14, OT BYU 59, Idaho St. 14 Boise St. 40, Fresno St. 14 Cent. Washington 54, W. New Mexico 29 Chadron St. 45, W. Oregon 7 Colorado 37, Oregon St. 34, 2OT Colorado Mines 28, CSU-Pueblo 12 Idaho 42, S. Utah 24 La Verne 38, Pomona Pitzer 37 Montana 35, N. Colorado 0 Montana St. 23, E. Washington 20 Nevada 27, San Jose St. 24 Oregon 26, Washington 16 Portland St. 30, Weber St. 18 S.D. Mines 40, N.M. Highlands 17 Sacramento St. 41, Cal Poly 9 San Diego 10, Morehead St. 3 San Diego St. 17, Hawaii 10 UC Davis 40, N. Arizona 24 UNLV 31, New Mexico 17 Utah St. 35, New Mexico St. 13 Wyoming 31, Colorado St. 17
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 8 2 .800 — Brooklyn 7 3 .700 1 New York 6 4 .600 2 Toronto 6 5 .545 2½ Boston 4 6 .400 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 7 2 .778 — Washington 7 3 .700 ½ Charlotte 5 6 .455 3 Atlanta 4 6 .400 3½ Orlando 3 8 .273 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 6 3 .667 — Cleveland 7 4 .636 — Milwaukee 4 6 .400 2½ Indiana 4 7 .364 3 Detroit 1 8 .111 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 6 3 .667 — Memphis 5 4 .556 1 San Antonio 3 7 .300 3½ New Orleans 1 9 .100 5½ Houston 1 9 .100 5½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 7 3 .700 — Denver 5 4 .556 1½ Portland 5 5 .500 2 Minnesota 3 5 .375 3 Oklahoma City 3 6 .333 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 8 1 .889 — Phoenix 5 3 .625 2½ L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 3 Sacramento 5 5 .500 3½ L.A. Lakers 5 5 .500 3½
Saturday’s Games
Denver 95, Houston 94 Miami 118, Utah 115 Philadelphia 114, Chicago 105 Dallas 107, Boston 104 Phoenix 121, Atlanta 117 Portland 105, L.A. Lakers 90
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103 Cleveland 126, New York 109 Orlando 107, Utah 100 Washington 101, Milwaukee 94 Indiana 94, Sacramento 91 Oklahoma City 99, San Antonio 94 Golden State 120, Houston 107 L.A. Clippers 120, Charlotte 106
Monday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Miami at Denver, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24 Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32 Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44 Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31 Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 N.Y. Rangers 12 6 3 3 15 29 34 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30 Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 26 37 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22 Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37 San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30 Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38 Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31 Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 35 34 Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3 Florida 5, Carolina 2 Philadelphia 2, Washington 1 Columbus 4, Colorado 2 Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0 Toronto 5, Boston 2 Vegas 5, Montreal 2 Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO Arizona 5, Seattle 4 Calgary 6, N.Y. Rangers 0 New Jersey 3, San Jose 2, SO
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Vegas 2 Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1 Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Vancouver 6, Dallas 3
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results
Sunday
At Phoenix Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
