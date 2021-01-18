MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 9 Zach Hartman (165) went 2-0, and Darren Miller (133) scored his first career victory over a nationally ranked opponent, during the Bucknell wrestling team's duals against West Virginia and No. 19 Oklahoma on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Bison (0-2, 0-0 EIWA) opened the day with a 29-3 loss to the host Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Big 12). The team score was deceptive as eight of the 10 bouts were decided by four or fewer points, including three by two or fewer. They then fell to the Sooners (1-1, 0-0 Big 12), who sent six ranked grapplers to the mat, by a 29-9 margin.
Hartman, who entered the dual ranked ninth by both Intermat and FloWrestling, impressed. First, he downed West Virginia's Peyton Hall, FloWrestling's 24th-ranked grappler. He scored a reversal right before the second-period buzzer to take a 4-2 lead; he then rode out Hall for the majority of the final frame to emerge a 5-2 victor. Against Oklahoma's Jake Stiles, he won by a commanding 8-3 decision; he racked up over two minutes of riding time during that bout.
Miller knocked off Oklahoma's Tony Madrigal, who was ranked 11th by Intermat. Miller used a first-period takedown, a second-period escape and the riding time point to stun Madrigal by a 4-1 decision. Notably, Miller entered the dual slotted 24th in The Open Mat poll.
Brandon Seidman (125) also had a strong outing. After dropping a hard-fought 11-8 decision to No. 17 Killian Cardinale of West Virginia, he staked the Bison an early 3-0 lead with a 5-3 decision over Oklahoma's Tommy Hoskins. Jakob Campbell dropped Bucknell's tightest decision of the day, falling to West Virginia's Joey Thomas on an escape during the first tiebreaker period.
For the Bison, seven wrestlers made their dual debut: Kurt Phipps (141), Logan Sanom (149), Nick Delp (157), Sam Barnes (184), Mason McCready (197), Luke Niemeyer (197) and Dorian Crosby (285).
Bucknell next travels to Fairfield, Conn. to face Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
West Virginia 29, Bucknell 3
125: #17 Killian Cardinale (WVU) dec. over Brandon Seidman (BU) 11-8
133: Joey Thomas (WVU) dec. over Jakob Campbell (BU) 4-3 (TB-1)
141: Jeffrey Boyd (WVU) dec. over Kurt Phipps (BU) 8-6
149: Brayden Roberts (WVU) dec. over Logan Sanom (BU) 4-0
157: Caleb Dowling (WVU) dec. over Nick Delp (BU) 6-2
165: #9 Zach Hartman (BU) dec. over Peyton Hall (WVU) 5-2
174: Scott Joll (WVU) dec. over Frankie Guida, Jr. (BU) 9-6
184: Anthony Carman (WVU) dec. over Sam Barnes (BU) 4-2
197: #1 Noah Adams (WVU) tech fall over Luke Niemeyer (BU) 17-1 (7:00)
285: Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. over Dorian Crosby (BU) 7-2
No. 19 Oklahoma 29, Bucknell 9
125: Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Tommy Hoskins (OU) 5-3
133: Darren Miller (BU) dec. over #11 Tony Madrigal (OU) 4-1
141: #6 Dom Demas (OU) maj. dec. over Kurt Phipps (BU) 16-5
149: #18 Mitch Moore (OU) fall over Logan Sanom (BU) 0:25
157: #9 Justin Thomas (OU) dec. over Nick Delp (BU) 7-5
165: #9 Zach Hartman (BU) dec. over Jake Stiles (OU) 8-3
174: #11 Anthony Mantanona (OU) dec. over Frankie Guida, Jr. (BU) 6-2
184: Darrien Roberts (OU) dec. over Sam Barnes (BU) 4-3
197: #12 Jake Woodley (OU) maj. dec. over Mason McCready (BU) 16-5
285: Josh Heindselman (OU) fall over Dorian Crosby (BU) 4:40
Extra Matches
141: David Campbell (BU) dec. over Caleb Rea (WVU) 6-4
149: Liam Lusher (WVU) dec. over Matthew Kolonia (BU) 10-6
149: Matthew Kolonia (BU) fall over Cam Picklo (OU) 2:02
157: Walker Heard (WVU) dec. over Jack Mulay (BU) 6-1
