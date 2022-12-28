LEWISBURG — With her team trailing South Williamsport by a single point late in overtime of Tuesday’s game, Lewisburg’s Sydney Bolinsky found her spot on the floor and put up a jump shot.
Swish.
Bolinsky’s jumper concluded an up-and-down, back-and-forth game for Lewisburg, which pulled out a dramatic 39-38 non-conference victory over the Mountaineers in the Dragons’ Lair.
“It was a roller coaster game. We had South Williamsport down by nine at halftime, and we let them right back in it,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “South Williamsport took the lead, and we came back, the (Mountaineers) took another lead, and we came back and just kept coming back.
“We just continued to fight, and I was really proud of the effort of the girls tonight,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “We had some spurts, and we had some ups and downs, but the girls played really well.”
Single free throws from both Abby Akers and Piper Minier gave South Williamsport a 38-37 lead with less than a minute to go in the first overtime, but as Lewisburg’s players brought the ball up the court for the final shot, coach Sample resisted the urge to call a timeout to set up a play.
Sample instead decided to see what his girls could do in transition, especially with Sophie Kilbride having fouled out with 2 minutes remaining.
The ball went down low to Keeley Baker originally, but she kicked it out to Bolinsky for a mid-range jumper along the left baseline with 10 seconds left. The shot was good and the Green Dragons pulled out perhaps their toughest win of the season.
“We had a timeout left, and with Sophie out the best thing was to see if we could get something in transition,” said Sample. “Sydney in practice, that’s her shot — that little corner shot — and when she let it go, I knew it was good. But I was more concerned with the girls getting back on defense.
“But, yeah, that was a pretty big shot for Sydney. I’m really proud of her,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
For Bolinsky, it was a satisfying end to a game filled with plenty of adversity.
“I was pretty wide open, so I was just hoping I wouldn’t miss it. But I think everybody played their own part in that overtime, like it just wasn’t one person. We all really did our own part, and it was a good team win,” said Bolinsky. “It was so back-and-forth the whole game, so I think we just needed to stay in it, fix what we were doing wrong, work as a team and come through at the end.
“It’s tough losing a (9-point) lead, but I think we really stood strong and worked together as a team and kind of relied on each to bring us back to win the game,” Bolinsky added. “I think the win is definitely a confidence booster for us, especially a win like that in overtime. It was really a big win for us.”
After holding South Williamsport (5-3) to just a single point in the second quarter, Lewisburg (4-1) took an 18-9 lead at the break when the Green Dragons closed the half with a 5-0 run that was keyed by a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Sophie Kilbride.
The Green Dragons still led by six (26-20) after the third quarter, but an 8-2 run fueled by 3-pointers from Aleigha Rieppel and Lacey Kriebel helped the Mountaineers tie the game at 28-all early in the fourth.
The first lead for South Williamsport since the first quarter came on a corner 3-pointer from Kriebel late in the fourth. However, a layup by Keeley Baker with under a minute remaining in regulation tied the game and sent it into overtime.
In the extra period, every time South Williamsport took the lead, Lewisburg came right back.
A bucket by Piper Minier gave the Mountaineers a 34-31 lead, but the Green Dragons answered right back with a 3-pointer from Maddy Moyers.
South Williamsport went back in front 36-34 on a scoop shoot by Kriebel, only to see Lewisburg go in front by 1 on a three-point play by Baker.
Kilbride (8 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) would foul out moments later, but a couple of big rebounds by Baker helped hold the Mountaineers without a field goal until she made the dish to Bolinsky for the game-winner.
“We haven’t played for a week, and we’ve had girls sick, so this is the first time since the first game I’ve had all 15 girls available to play,” said Sample. “So, it’s just a matter of getting back in the swing of things. We knew there would be a little bit of rust and we knew there would be a little bit of slow play, but it was a good game and a good win.”
Baker finished with a big double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds to go along with a pair of steals and assists, plus Moyers finished with eight points, five rebounds and two assists; and Maddie Still chipped in with five steals and three rebounds.
Next up for Lewisburg is a home game against Mifflinburg on Thursday.
Lewisburg 39, South Williamsport 38 (OT)
At Lewisburg
South Will. 8 1 11 11 7 – 38
Lewisburg 6 12 8 5 8 – 39
South Williamsport (5-3) 38
Abby Akers 0 2-4 2; Lacey Kriebel 4 0-0 10; Ella Moore 0 0-0 0; Piper Minier 2 1-2 5; Sofia Casella 0 0-0 0; Alizabeth Schuler 1 0-0 2; Aleigha Rieppel 6 3-11 18; Mikaiya Hills 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 6-19 38.
3-point goals: Rieppel 4, Kriebel 2.
Lewisburg (4-1) 39
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Sydney Bolinsky 4 0-0 8; Maddy Moyers 3 0-0 8; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 0 0-2 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 1-2 8; Tegan Osunde 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 6 3-4 15. Totals: 16 4-8 39.
3-point goals: Moyers 2, Kilbride.
JV score: Lewisburg, 38-8. High scorer: Lewisburg, Kate Batkowski, 12.
