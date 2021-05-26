Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 22 20 .524 _ Atlanta 24 24 .500 1 Philadelphia 24 25 .490 1½ Miami 23 25 .479 2 Washington 20 24 .455 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 26 22 .542 _ Chicago 25 22 .532 ½ Milwaukee 24 24 .500 2 Cincinnati 21 25 .457 4 Pittsburgh 18 29 .383 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Diego 31 18 .633 _ Los Angeles 30 18 .625 ½ San Francisco 29 19 .604 1½ Colorado 19 30 .388 12 Arizona 18 31 .367 13
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 0 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2, Washington 1 N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1 Atlanta 3, Boston 1 San Diego 7, Milwaukee 1 Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2 San Francisco 8, Arizona 0
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2), 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-3) at Washington (Ross 2-4), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 20 .600 _ Boston 29 20 .592 ½ New York 28 20 .583 1 Toronto 24 23 .511 4½ Baltimore 17 31 .354 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 28 19 .596 _ Cleveland 26 20 .565 1½ Kansas City 23 23 .500 4½ Minnesota 19 29 .396 9½ Detroit 18 30 .375 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 28 22 .560 _ Houston 26 22 .542 1 Seattle 23 26 .469 4½ Texas 22 28 .440 6 Los Angeles 21 27 .438 6
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1 Cleveland 4, Detroit 1 Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2 Atlanta 3, Boston 1 Minnesota 7, Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2 L.A. Angels 11, Texas 5 Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0), 3:37 p.m. Texas (Dunning 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-3), 4:07 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Detroit (Ureña 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 7 .611 — Omaha (Kansas City) 11 7 .611 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 8 .562 1 Columbus (Cleveland) 8 10 .444 3 Toledo (Detroit) 8 10 .444 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 8 11 .389 4 Louisville (Cincinnati) 5 13 .278 6
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 13 6 .684 — Buffalo (Toronto) 12 7 .632 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 12 7 .632 1 Worcester (Boston) 11 8 .579 2 Rochester (Washington) 5 14 .263 8 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 4 15 .211 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 13 5 .722 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 13 6 .684 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 13 6 .684 ½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 10 9 .526 3½ Memphis (St. Louis) 8 11 .421 5½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 12 .368 6½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 5 14 .263 8½
Tuesday’s Games
Toledo 2, Louisville 1 Buffalo 5, Scranton/Wilkes Barre 2 Norfolk 5, Charlotte 4 Syracuse 5, Rochester 2 Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 5, 10 innings Durham 13, Jacksonville 5 Gwinnett 2, Memphis 1 Nashville 8, Columbus 2 Omaha 3, Indianapolis 1 St. Paul 17, Iowa 6
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 1, Washington 0
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn 2, Boston 0
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Milwaukee 2, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
Atlanta 1, New York 0
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Memphis 1, Utah 0
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix 1, L.A. Lakers 1
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD Portland 1, Denver 1 Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 0 Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 3, Nashville 2
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
Boston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Toronto 3, Montreal 1
Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto 2, Montreal 1 Tuesday, May 25: Toronto 4, Montreal 0 Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota 4, Vegas 2 Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, 9 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado 4, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB New York 5 1 .833 — Connecticut 5 1 .833 — Chicago 2 2 .500 2 Atlanta 2 2 .500 2 Washington 2 3 .400 2½ Indiana 1 5 .167 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 4 1 .800 — Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1½ Phoenix 2 2 .500 1½ Dallas 1 2 .333 2 Minnesota 0 3 .000 3 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2½
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 85, Indiana 69 Atlanta 90, Chicago 83 Seattle 90, Connecticut 87, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 4 1 2 14 10 7 Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 2 11 6 5 Nashville 2 0 4 10 7 4 Atlanta 2 1 3 9 7 5 New York City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6 CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9 Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10 New York 2 4 0 6 8 9 D.C. United 2 5 0 6 5 11 Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10 Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10 Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 2 17 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 4 2 1 13 12 8 LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11 Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9 Colorado 3 2 1 10 9 8 Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8 San Jose 3 4 0 9 11 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 2 8 8 6 Los Angeles FC 2 2 2 8 7 7 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Austin FC 2 4 0 6 5 8 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10 FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 29
CF Montréal at Chicago, 1 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m. New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m. Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.