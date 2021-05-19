Softball
Lewisburg 15
Southern Columbia 0 (4 inn.)
CATAWISSA – Gracie Murphy hit two, three-run home runs to power the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory over the Tigers.
In addition for Lewisburg (14-4 overall), Alexis Walter added a two-run homer in the
fourth inning.
Murphy finished 2-for-2 with six RBI and two runs scored, plus Brynn Wagner batted
3-for-3 and drove in two, and Sydney Bolinsky and Ryan Brouse both added two hits and two runs scored apiece.
Kimberly Shannon also threw a complete-game three hitter against Southern (6-11, 1-11).
Lewisburg next plays at Muncy today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 15, Southern Col. 0 (4 innings)
At Southern Columbia
Lewisburg 014 (10) – 15-11-0
Southern 000 0 – 0-3-5
Kimberly Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Kate Waltman, Avery Konyar (2) and Emily Brent.
WP: Shannon. LP: Waltman.
Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Erin Field,1-for-4, double, RBI,
run; Brynn Wagner, 3-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Alexis Walter,1-for-3, HR (4th, 1 on),
2 RBI, 2 runs; Carly Wagner, 2 walks, 3runs; Bolinsky, 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, RBI;
Gracie Murphy, 2-for-2, 2 HR (3rd,2 on; 4th, 2 on), walk, 6 RBI, 2 runs; Ryan
Brouse, 2-for-3, 2 runs.
Southern: Jenson Purnell, 1-for-2; Brent, 1-for-1, walk; Waltman, walk; Avery Konyar,
1-for-2.
Other scores:
Shamokin 14, Jersey Shore 4
Shamokin 18, Jersey Shore 15
Loyalsock 17, Hughesville 0
Baseball
Shikellamy 6
Mifflinburg 4
SUNBURY – After the Wildcats took the lead in the top of the fifth inning, the Braves
came right back and put a four-spot on the board to take the Heartland-I victory.
Mifflinburg (5-13 overall) tied the game at 2 when it began the fifth by scoring on
an error. Lucas Whittaker followed with an RBI single that plated Gavin Martin and
Andrew Diehl then hit an RBI double to score Troy Dressler and give the Wildcats a
4-2 lead.
Shikellamy (14-4) responded with a three-run single from Blaise Wiest, and the hit
helped give pitcher Wyatt Faust (9Ks, 3 walks) the complete-game win.
Mifflinburg is scheduled to play at Williamsport today at 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy 6, Mifflinburg 4
At Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 001 030 – 4-6-3
Shikellamy 200 040 – 6-5-3
Cade Dressler and Lucas Whittaker. Wyatt Faust and DrewBalestrini.
WP: Faust. LP: Dressler.
Mifflinburg: Liam Church, 2-for-4, RBI; C. Dressler,1-for-2, 2 walks, run scored;
Gavin Martin, run; Troy Dressler, walk, run;Whittaker, 3-for-3, RBI; Andrew Diehl,
2-for-3, RBI; Cannon Griffith, run.
Shikellamy: Balestrini, walk, 2 runs scored; Blaise Wiest,1-for-3, 3 RBI, run;
Connor Fitzgerald, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Kaden Hoffman, 1-for-2,walk; Brady Wilson,
1-for-3; Colin Zechman, 1-for-3, run; Kyle Schaeffer, 2 walks, run.
Mount Carmel 11
Warrior Run 1 (5 inn.)
MOUNT CARMEL – The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning to cruise to the HAC-II victory.
Michael Buck hit an RBI single to drive in Tanner Confair in the first inning to get
Warrior Run (0-16 overall) off to a decent start.
Mount Carmel (10-10) answered with five runs in the bottom of the first before the
Red Tornadoes plated three runs in both the second and third innings.
Warrior Run is scheduled to play at Muncy today at 4:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel 11, Warrior Run 1 (5 innings)at Mount Carmel
Warrior Run 100 00 – 1-3-3
Mt. Carmel 533 0x – 11-14-1
Aden Lewis, Logan Rager (3) and Ethan Litchard. MichaelReed, Reed Witkoski (5) and
Gavin Lasko.
WP: Reed. LP: Lewis.
Warrior Run: Lewis, 1-for-2; Michael Buck, 1-for-2, RBI;Logan Shrawder, 1-for-1,
walk; Tanner Confair, run.
Mount Carmel: Julian Stellar, 1-for-3; Evan Bronkoski,1-for-1; Casen Sandri, walk, 2
runs, RBI; Damon Dowkus, 3-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI;Trevor McDonald, 1-for-2, walk, 2
runs, RBI; Witkoski, 2-for-2, walk, 2 RBI,run; Reed, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, run; Devin
O’Hearn, 2-for-3, RBI; Eddy Montanez,1-for-3; Lasko, 1-for-2, 2 runs.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 9, Line Mountain 0
Selinsgrove 3, Jersey Shore 1
Hughesville 9, CMVT 3
