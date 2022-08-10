WILLIAMSPORT — The Crosscutters returned home and continued their winning ways, handing the Mahoning Valley Scrappers a 6-1 loss on Tuesday.
Starter Nick Meyer (4-2) earned his fourth win, and fourth in as many starts, working 5.1 innings before leaving with an apparent hand injury. Meyer allowed one run on four hits, striking out seven before his departure.
Left fielder Taylor Jackson led off the first with his first home run of the season. Jackson finished the night 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Right fielder Connor Denning ripped a two-run single in the second inning, finishing the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
Relief pitcher Jesse Bolt tossed 1.2 innings of perfect relief, striking out two of the five batters that he faced. Relief pitcher Tyler Prospero tossed two shutout frames, striking out two and working around a walk.
The Crosscutters run their record to 21-8 at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in 2022 and 8-2 against the Scrappers this season.
Williamsport continues its series with Mahoning Valley at 6:35 p.m. today.
