Mifflinburg 70
Millville 37
MILLVILLE — Isaiah Valentine continued late-season hot shooting with a game-high 32 points as Mifflinburg cruised to a 70-37 victory over Millville in a nonleague contest Tuesday.
Jake Young added 24 points in the victory for Mifflinburg (14-2), which cleared its bench and entered a total of 14 players into the game.
Mifflinburg ends its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against Selinsgrove.
Mifflinburg 70, Millville 37at MillvilleScore by quarters
Mifflinburg 23 21 13 13 — 70 Millville 9 6 17 5 — 37
Mifflinburg (14-2) 70
Gabe Yoder 2 0-0 5; Isaiah Valentine 8 11-13 32; Jarrett Foster 0 1-2 1; Eli Troutman 0 2-2 2; Tyler Reigel 1 0-0 3; Chuck Reader 0 1-2 1; Dan Walter 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 0 0-0 0; Jake Young 8 6-8 24; Ethan Bomgardner 0 0-0 0; Zeb Hugnagle 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0; Ben Horning 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 21-27 70.
3-point goals:
Valentine 5, Young 2, Yoder, Reigel.
Millville (2-13) 37
B. Evans 3 0-2 8; C. Laubach 3 1-2 9; D. Klinger 2 1-2 6; M. Huff 2 0-0 4; P. Stefan 3 1-2 7; L. Evans 1 1-1 3; T. Pickard 0 0-0 0; R. Mowery 0 0-0 0; Ha. Weaver 0 0-0 0; Hu. Weaver 0 0-0 0; M. Savidge 0 0-0 0; I. Ludwig 0 0-0 0; N. Arnold 0 0-0 ; A. Lawton 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 4-9 37.
3-point goals:
Evans 2, Laubach 2, Klinger.
Warrior Run 63
Line Mountain 48
TURBOTVILLE — It may be too little, too late for the Defenders who evened their season record with the nonleague win over the Eagles.
Warrior Run (7-7), which got a game-high 25 points from Ethan Hartman, will need to win its final two games as well as get some help in order to make the District 4 playoffs.
The Defenders are currently the No. 10 team in the Class 3A standings, so they need both No. 8 Southern Columbia and No. 9 North-Penn Mansfield to lose their final two games of the season. The Tigers play at Hughesville today and then at Shamokin on Friday.
Gabe Hogan, Logan Confer and AJ Bieber each tallied 9 for the Defenders.
Warrior Run hosts Midd-West today at 7:30 p.m. and South Williamsport at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 63, Line Mountain 48at Warrior RunScore by quarters
Line Mtn. 18 10 11 9 — 48 War. Run 13 24 11 15 — 63
Line Mountain (4-12) 48
Nick Snyder 3 0-1 8; Riley Young 4 0-2 9; Damen Fritchey 2 0-0 5; Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4; Brady Bingaman 0 0-0 0; Maverick Bradigan 0 0-0 0; Caden Lahr 7 7-9 22; Evan Swinehart 0 0-0 0; Nathan Tice 0 0-0 0; Nick Williams 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 7-12 48.
3-point goals:
Snyder 2, Young, Fritchey, Lahr.
Warrior Run (7-7) 63
Logan Confer 3 1-2 9; Gabe Hogan 3 2-4 9; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 3 0-0 7; Ethan Hartman 11 2-4 25; Nathan Axtman 0 1-2 1; Ryan Newton 0 1-2 1; AJ Bieber 4 1-2 9.
Totals:
25 8-16 63.
3-point goals:
Confer 2, Hogan, Pentycofe, Hartman.
JV score:
WR, 63-38. High scorers: WR, Cain Walters, 12; LM, Chase Shutt, 11.
Bloomsburg 47
Milton 36
BLOOMSBURG — Twelve points from Dillan Guinn-Bailey led the Black Panthers, who fell in the nonleague matchup against the Panthers.
Milton (5-13), which is now on the outside looking in as far as the District 4 playoffs are concerned, is scheduled to play at Towanda today at 7:30 p.m., and then host Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bloomsburg 47, Milton 36at BloomsburgScore by quarters
Milton 6 14 8 8 — 36 Bloom 16 6 13 12 — 47
Milton (5-13) 36
Austin Gainer 3 0-0 7; Xavier Minium 1 3-5 5; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 1 1-2 3; Jose Oyola 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 2 1-3 5; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 4-6 12.
Totals:
13 9-16 36.
3-point goals:
Gainer.
Bloomsburg (11-5) 47
Dan Guzevich 1 2-2 4; Gabe Snyder 2 0-0 6; Madden Locke 3 3-4 10; Rae Grant 0 0-0 0; Chase Morris 0 0-0 0; Nasir Heard 4 1-2 9; Jack Howell 4 1-5 9; Adam McGinley 2 5-8 9.
Totals:
16 12-21 47.
3-point goals:
Snyder 2, Locke.
Other scores:
Shamokin 53, Selinsgrove 35 South Williamsport 56, Sullivan County 27 Southern Columbia 57, Lourdes 50 Montgomery 67, Benton 37 East Juniata 48, Newport 39 Northumberland Christian 57, Belleville Mennonite 31
Girls basketball
Montoursville 46
Mifflinburg 35
MIFFLINBURG — Despite the loss to the Warriors, the Wildcats still hold onto the eighth and final spot in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Ella Shuck scored 11 points to lead Mifflinburg (5-9), which was outscored 28-9 in the second half by Montoursville (5-11).
Mifflinburg next travels to play Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Montoursville 46, Mifflinburg 35at MifflinburgScore by quarters
Montoursville 10 8 19 9 — 46 Mifflinburg 13 13 7 2 — 35
Montoursville (5-11) 46
Alaina Marchioni 3 0-0 8; Shianne Klenick 0 0-0 0; Mackenzie Weaver 8 1-3 20; Mackenzie Cohick 0 1-2 1; Madalyn Adams 3 0-0 8; Madison Labatch 4 1-2 9.
Totals:
18 3-7 46.
3-point goals:
Weaver 3, Marchioni 2, Adams 2.
Mifflinburg (5-9) 35
Brooke Catherman 2 0-0 4; Olivia Erickson 3 0-0 8; Ella Shuck 4 2-3 11; Jenna Haines 2 1-2 5; Avery Metzger 1 2-2 4; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
13 5-7 35.
3-point goals:
Erickson 2, Shuck, Sheesley.
Other scores:
