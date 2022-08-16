Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 72 44 .621 _ Tampa Bay 61 53 .535 10 Toronto 61 53 .535 10 Baltimore 60 55 .522 11½ Boston 57 59 .491 15
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 54 .534 _ Minnesota 59 55 .518 2 Chicago 60 56 .517 2 Kansas City 48 69 .410 14½ Detroit 44 74 .373 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 75 42 .641 _ Seattle 62 54 .534 12½ Texas 52 63 .452 22 Los Angeles 51 64 .443 23 Oakland 41 75 .353 33½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 75 41 .647 _ Atlanta 71 46 .607 4½ Philadelphia 64 51 .557 10½ Miami 51 65 .440 24 Washington 39 78 .333 36½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 63 51 .553 _ Milwaukee 61 53 .535 2 Chicago 47 67 .412 16 Cincinnati 45 69 .395 18 Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 34 .702 _ San Diego 65 53 .551 17 San Francisco 57 57 .500 23 Arizona 53 61 .465 27 Colorado 51 66 .436 30½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1 Cleveland 7, Toronto 2 Houston 6, Oakland 3 Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3 Texas 5, Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2 Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 Baltimore 7, Toronto 3 Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2 Texas 2, Oakland 1 Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m. Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
San Diego 6, Washington 0 St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3 Atlanta 3, Miami 1 Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0 N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0 Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 7, Colorado 4 San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3 Miami 3, San Diego 0 Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1 L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0 Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
BasketballWNBA Playoff Glance(x-if necessary)First Round(Best-of-3)No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 8 Phoenix
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBD
No. 2 Chicago vs. No. 7 New York
Wednesday, Aug. 17: New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: New York at Chicago, Noon x-Tuesday, Aug. 23: Chicago at New York, TBD
No. 3 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Dallas
Thursday, Aug. 18: Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Dallas at Connecticut, Noon x-Wednesday, Aug. 24: Connecticut at Dallas, TBD
No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Washington
Thursday, Aug. 18: Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 24: Seattle at Washington, TBD
Semifinals(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas/Phoenix winner vs. Seattle/Washington winner Chicago/New York winner vs. Connecticut/Dallas winner
Finals(Best-of-5)
Semifinal winners TBD
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 13 3 9 48 45 19 CF Montréal 13 8 4 43 43 41 New York City FC 12 6 6 42 45 27 New York 10 8 7 37 38 31 Columbus 8 6 10 34 32 27 Orlando City 9 10 6 33 28 36 Inter Miami CF 9 10 6 33 32 41 New England 8 7 9 33 36 34 Cincinnati 8 8 9 33 42 45 Chicago 8 11 6 30 28 34 Charlotte FC 9 14 2 29 30 39 Toronto FC 8 12 5 29 37 43 Atlanta 7 9 8 29 33 36 D.C. United 6 14 4 22 28 48
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 17 4 3 54 53 24 Austin FC 14 5 6 48 54 34 FC Dallas 10 7 9 39 38 28 Minnesota United 11 9 5 38 40 35 Real Salt Lake 10 8 7 37 33 34 LA Galaxy 10 11 3 33 37 34 Nashville 8 9 9 33 34 36 Portland 7 7 12 33 42 40 Seattle 10 13 2 32 32 31 Colorado 8 9 7 31 35 37 Vancouver 8 11 6 30 29 44 Houston 7 14 4 25 31 42 San Jose 5 11 9 24 40 53 Sporting Kansas City 6 15 5 23 26 48 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, August 13
Orlando City 1, New York 0 Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie New England 1, D.C. United 0 Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1 Toronto FC 3, Portland 1 Miami 3, New York City FC 2 Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3 Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1 CF Montréal 3, Houston 2 LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0
Sunday, August 14
Minnesota 2, Nashville 1 Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1
Tuesday, August 16
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 17
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 19
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 21
Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 26
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Kansas City LHP Amir Garrett for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing a drink on a spectator in the stands during a game against the Chicago White Sox on August 2.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment. Reinstated RHP James Karinchak from the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Xzavion Curry from Columbus (IL). Returned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Hunter Dozier on the paternity list. Recalled SS Maikel Garcia from Omaha (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Dismissed manager Chris Woodward. Named Tony Beasley interim manager for the remainder of the season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Bradley Zimmer for assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryce Elder to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Danny Young from Gwinnett. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated C Austin Barnes from the 15-day IL. Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Luis Guillorme and C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Michael Perez from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of INF Deven Marrero from Syracuse. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated LHP Andrew Vasquez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled SS C.J. Abrams from Rochester (IL). Placed INF Luis Garcia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Sent LHP Evan Lee to FCL on a rehab assignment.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Jordan Garr, RHPs Jared Strait and Matt Taylor. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded OF Anthony Brocato to the Washington Wild Things. Signed RHPs Cas Sibler and Darrien Williams. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF D.J. Stewart. Released INF Matt McDermott. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Jackson Coutts. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP David Richardson. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Claimed C Jaclson Pritchard off waivers from the Gateway Grizzlies. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Ryan Hartman. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Myles Miller. Released RHP Mark Dozier and LHP Josh Smith. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Zack Erwin.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Kamal Martin on injured reserve. Released DB Devin Jones. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Carson Taylor. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C Ben Brown on injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated CB Denzel Ward from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Derrick Dillon. DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Kyron Brown, RB Ryan Nall, TE Ian Bunting, WR Ty Fryfogle and DL Austin Faoliu. DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated OLB Randy Gregory and RT Billy Turner from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LB Joe Schobert. Waived G Ben Braden. DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Nolan Givan and C Ryan McCollum. Released TE Garrett Griffin. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OLB Randy Ramsey. Waived C Cole Schneider and CB Donte Vaughn. Claimed TE Nate Becker off wiavers from Carolina. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Jordan Jenkins and WR Chad Beebe. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated WR Mike Strachan from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Matt Colburn, K Elliott Fry, QB Jake Luton, WR Ryan McDaniel and OLB Wyatt Ray. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DB Lonnie Johnson, WRs Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings and OL Evin Ksiezarczyk. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, S Skyler Thomas, DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mackensie Alexander and DT Niles Scott. Placed CB Trill Williams on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Olaijah Griffin off waivers from Buffalo. NEW YORK JETS — Signed LT Duane Brown. Released WR Keshunn Abram. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Niko Lalos and re-signed DT Jaleel Johnson. Waived DBs Jordan Brown, Isaiah Pryor and Jack Koerner, DL T.J. Carter, DE Scott Patchan, K John Parker Romo and WR Easop Winston Jr. PHILAELPHIA EAGLES — Traded WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB James Vaughters. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Cody Thompson on injured reserve. Waived CB Josh Valentine-Turner, DT Antonio Valentino, G Eric Wilson and WR Deontez Alexander. Reinstated T Liam Ryan from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Patrick Laird. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated OT Cornelius Lucas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
