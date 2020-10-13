National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113 N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88 Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140 Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87 Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76 Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149 Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180 Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145 Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90 Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114
New Orleans 30, L.A. Chargers 27, OT
Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle
Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
At San Diego Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4) vs. Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) vs. Houston, 8:40 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Houston x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 6:05 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 6:05 p.m. (FS1) Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Transactions
BASEBALL American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Released manager Rick Renteria. National League LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Alex Wood and INF Edwin Rios. Reassigned OF Terrance Gore and INF Gavin Lux to the minor leagues. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced RHP Javy Guerra and LHP Sam Freeman have cleared outright waivers and elected free agency. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CHICAGO BULLS — Released assistant coaches Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser, Roy Rogers and Karen Stack Umlauf. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Raheem Morris interim head coach, Jeff Ulbrich defensive coordinator, Bernie Parmalee special teams coordinator and Will Harriger running backs coach. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Otaro Alaka on injured reserve. Promoted C Trystan Colon-Castillo to the active roster. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Deon Lacey to the active roster. Placed LB Del’Shawn Phillips on injured reserve. Waived/injured OL Evan Boehm. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rodney Smith to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT John Jenkins from injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Xavier Williams. Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown and LB Kamal Martin from injured reserve. Signed TE Dominique Dafney to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee and K Brett Maher to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released K Stephen Hauschka and DL Carl Davis. Signed DE Jabaal Sheard to the practice squad. Promoted K Jon Brown and DL Caraun Reid to the active roster. Placed S Andrew Wingard on injured reserve. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted Joe Gaziano and Troymaine Pope to the active roster. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Byron Coward on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Ken Crawley. Released DE Margus Hunt. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Trystan Colon-Castillo. Signed RB Aca’Cedric Ware, WR Travis Jonsen and TE Codey McElroy to the practice squad. Placed DT Vita Vea and LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jared Kozinn executive vice president of corporate and premium partnerships. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agree to terms with F Mattias Janmark on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Lucas Wallmark on a one-year contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Brad Richardson to a one-year contract. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract.
