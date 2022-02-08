BETHLEHEM – A trio of Bucknell men’s lacrosse players earned weekly awards for their performance during their team’s season-opening triumph at Mercer.
Freshman attackman Connor Davis captured three awards, earning Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week accolades from the Patriot League as well as a Bison Athlete of the Week nod.
In addition, senior captain Nick Crovatto was tabbed as the Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Week while freshman Max Nolan took home Patriot League Goalie of the Week laurels.
The Bison were 16-14 victors over the Bears, with Davis leading the way offensively with six goals. He matched the school record for single-game goals by a freshman; Thomas Flibotte (Drexel, 2013), Kevin Roth (Kutztown, 1989) and Rink Smith (Gettysburg, 1980) previously accomplished this feat. In addition, Davis set a new standard for goals by a Bison in his collegiate debut and finished one shy of the school record for goals in a season opener behind Tommy Sopko’s seven-strike outing against Cleveland State in 2021.
Crovatto went toe to toe with Mercer’s Ashton Wood, a Preseason All-SoCon faceoff specialist who recorded the NCAA’s 11th highest faceoff percentage (.629) a year ago. Crovatto won 11 of the 19 faceoffs he took and also paced Bucknell with seven ground balls.
In his collegiate debut, Nolan made 10 saves to earn his first collegiate victory. He also scooped up a ground ball.
Davis is the Bison’s first Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week since Will Yorke was twice recognized during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Crovatto is the first Bison to be tabbed as its Faceoff Specialist of the Week since Jarett Witzal was twice honored in 2019.
Bucknell’s last Goalie of the Week was Christian Klipstein in 2019. Its last Rookie of the Week was Harry Wellford in 2020.
Davis is the first men’s lacrosse player to be selected as the Bison Athlete of the Week since 2018, when Lukas Munoz (March 19), Will Sands (March 26) and Sean O’Brien (April 9) were all recognized during the team’s run to its Patriot League regular-season title and a 11-4 (7-1 PL) record.
Crovatto, Davis, Nolan and the Bison next continue their season-opening road swing with a 1 p.m. tilt with Robert Morris on Saturday.
