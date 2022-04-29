NFL Draft Selections
Thursday’s First Round
1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia. 2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan. 3. Houston, Derek Stingley Jr., cb, LSU. 4. N.Y. Jets, Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati. 5. N.Y. Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon. 6. Carolina, Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State. 7. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Evan Neal, ot, Alabama. 8. Atlanta, Drake London, wr, Southern Cal. 9. Seattle (from Denver), Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State. 10. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle), Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State. 11. New Orleans (from Washington), Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State. 12. Detroit (from Minnesota), Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama. 13. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Houston), Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia. 14. Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame. 15. Houston (from Miami through Philadelphia), Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M. 16. Washington (from Indpls. through Phil. and N.O.), Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State. 17. L.A. Chargers, Zion Johnson, g, Boston College. 18. Tennessee (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas. 19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia), Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa. 20. Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh. 21. Kansas City (from New England), Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington. 22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas), Quay Walker, lb, Georgia. 23. Buffalo (from Arizona through Baltimore), Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida. 24. Dallas, Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa. 25. Baltimore (from Buffalo), Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa. 26. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State. 27. Jacksonville (from Tampa Bay), Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah. 28. Green Bay, Devonte Wyatt, dt, Georgia. 29. New England (from S.F. through Miami and K.C.), Cole Strange, g, Chattanooga. 30. Kansas City, George Karlaftis, de, Purdue. 31. Cincinnati, Daxton Hill, s, Michigan. 32. Minnesota (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 13 6 .684 _ Toronto 13 7 .650 ½ Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 2 Boston 8 12 .400 5½ Baltimore 6 13 .316 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 8 .579 _ Kansas City 7 10 .412 3 Chicago 7 11 .389 3½ Cleveland 7 12 .368 4 Detroit 6 12 .333 4½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _ Seattle 11 8 .579 1½ Houston 10 9 .526 2½ Oakland 10 9 .526 2½ Texas 6 13 .316 6½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _ Miami 10 8 .556 3 Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4 Atlanta 9 11 .450 5 Washington 6 15 .286 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 7 .650 _ St. Louis 11 7 .611 1 Chicago 8 11 .421 4½ Pittsburgh 8 11 .421 4½ Cincinnati 3 16 .158 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _ Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½ San Diego 13 7 .650 ½ Colorado 10 9 .526 3 Arizona 8 12 .400 5½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3 Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2 Minnesota 5, Detroit 0 Boston 7, Toronto 1 Houston 4, Texas 3 Oakland 1, San Francisco 0 L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1 Minnesota 7, Detroit 1 Houston 3, Texas 2 N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5 Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings Toronto 1, Boston 0 L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Richards 0-0), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5 Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1 Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3 San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5 Miami 2, Washington 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2 Miami 3, Washington 2 San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5 Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1 Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1 St. Louis 8, Arizona 3
Friday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m. Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Richards 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m. Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m. San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferencePhiladelphia 4, Toronto 2
Saturday, April 16: Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 Monday, April 18: Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97 Wednesday, April 20: Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT Saturday, April 23: Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102 Monday, April 25: Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88 Thursday, April 28: Philadelphia 132, Toronto 97
Miami 4, Atlanta 1
Sunday, April 17: Miami 115, Atlanta 91 Tuesday, April 19: Miami 115, Atlanta 105 Friday, April 22: Atlanta 111, Miami 110 Sunday, April 24: Miami 110 Atlanta 86 Tuesday, April 26: Miami 97, Atlanta 94
Boston 4, Brooklyn 0
Sunday, April 17: Boston 115, Brooklyn 114 Wednesday, April 20: Boston 114, Brooklyn 107 Saturday, April 23: Boston 109, Brooklyn 103 Monday, April 25: Boston 116, Brooklyn 112
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1
Sunday, April 17: Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86 Wednesday, April 20: Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110 Friday, April 22: Milwaukee 111, Chicago, 81 Sunday, April 24: Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95 Wednesday, April 27: Milwaukee 116, Chicago 100
Western ConferenceMemphis 3, Minnesota 2
Saturday, April 16: Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 Tuesday, April 19: Memphis 124, Minnesota 96 Thursday, April 21: Memphis 104, Minnesota 95 Saturday, April 23: Minnesota 119, Memphis 118 Tuesday, April 26: Memphis 111, Minnesota 109 Friday, April 29: Memphis at Minnesota, 9 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 1: Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Golden State 4, Denver 1
Saturday, April 16: Golden State 123, Denver 107 Monday, April 18: Golden State 126, Denver 106 Thursday, April 21: Golden State 118, Denver 113 Sunday, April 24: Denver 126, Golden State 121 Wednesday, April 27: Golden State 102, Denver 98
Dallas 4, Utah 2
Saturday, April 16: Utah 99, Dallas 93 Monday, April 18: Dallas 110, Utah 104 Thursday, April 21: Dallas 126, Utah 118 Saturday, April 23: Utah 100, Dallas 99 Monday, April 25: Dallas 102, Utah 77 Thursday, April 28: Dallas 98 Utah 96
Phoenix 4, New Orleans 2
Sunday, April 17: Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99 Tuesday, April 19: New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114 Friday, April 22: Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111 Sunday, April 24: New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103 Tuesday, April 26: Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97 Thursday, April 28: Phoenix 115, New Orleans 109 ———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBoston vs. Milwaukee
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m., ABC Tuesday, May 3: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TNT Saturday, May 7: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD, ABC Monday, May 9: Boston at Milwaukee, TBN, TNT x-Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TNT x-Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TBD
Miami vs. Philadelphia
Monday, May 2: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., TNT Wednesday, May 4: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., TNT Friday, May 6: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD x-Tuesday, May 10: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD, TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix vs, Dallas
Monday, May 2: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Wednesday, May 4: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Friday, May 6: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD, TBD x-Tuesday, May 10: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD, TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD, TB
Golden State vs. Memphis/Minnesota
TBD
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Florida 81 58 17 6 122 338 236 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-Tampa Bay 81 50 23 8 108 281 229 x-Boston 81 51 25 5 107 253 215 Buffalo 81 31 39 11 73 229 288 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 81 32 42 7 71 223 264 Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 81 44 25 12 100 273 242 N.Y. Islanders 81 37 34 10 84 227 231 Columbus 81 37 37 7 81 259 295 New Jersey 81 27 45 9 63 245 302 Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 81 56 18 7 119 311 230 x-Minnesota 81 52 22 7 111 306 252 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 x-Nashville 81 45 29 7 97 262 247 x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Calgary 81 50 20 11 111 292 205 x-Edmonton 81 48 27 6 102 287 250 x-Los Angeles 82 44 27 11 99 239 236 Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 Vancouver 81 40 30 11 91 247 233 San Jose 81 32 36 13 77 214 261 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0 Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3
Thursday’s Games
Florida 4, Ottawa 0 Carolina 6, New Jersey 3 N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1 Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2 Boston 5, Buffalo 0 Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Friday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m. Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
