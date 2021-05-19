Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 16 .556 _ Philadelphia 22 20 .524 1 Atlanta 19 23 .452 4 Miami 18 23 .439 4½ Washington 16 22 .421 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 24 18 .571 _ Chicago 21 20 .512 2½ Milwaukee 21 21 .500 3 Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4 Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 26 16 .619 _ San Diego 26 17 .605 ½ Los Angeles 24 18 .571 2 Arizona 18 25 .419 8½ Colorado 15 28 .349 11½

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2 N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3 St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 8, Miami 3 Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0 Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3 L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1 San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m. Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 25 18 .581 _ Toronto 23 17 .575 ½ Tampa Bay 24 19 .558 1 New York 23 19 .548 1½ Baltimore 17 24 .415 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 25 16 .610 _ Cleveland 22 18 .550 2½ Kansas City 19 22 .463 6 Detroit 16 26 .381 9½ Minnesota 14 26 .350 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 26 17 .605 _ Houston 24 18 .571 1½ Seattle 21 22 .488 5 Los Angeles 18 23 .439 7 Texas 19 25 .432 7½

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6 Toronto 8, Boston 0 Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0 Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4 Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 6, Houston 5 Detroit 5, Seattle 0 Wednesday’s Games Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 7:37 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:07 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 9:40 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 10:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 — Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667 — Columbus (Cleveland) 7 5 .583 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 6 5 .545 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 8 .385 3½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 8 .333 4 Toledo (Detroit) 3 9 .250 5

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 10 3 .769 — Buffalo (Toronto) 9 4 .692 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 8 5 .615 2 Worcester (Boston) 8 5 .615 2 Rochester (Washington) 2 11 .154 8 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 11 .154 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 4 .692 — Jacksonville (Miami) 9 4 .692 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 8 5 .615 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 7 5 .583 1½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 7 .462 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 4 9 .308 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 10 .231 6

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4 Columbus 6, Toledo 1 Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 3 Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0 Durham 7, Charlotte 2 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11, Rochester 6 Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8 Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3 Louisville 4, Memphis 2 Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m. Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

Play-in First Round

Eastern Conference

Tuesday, May 18 Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100 Western Conference Wednesday, May 19 San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20 Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Friday, May 21 San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7) Begins Saturday, May 22 Times TBA Eastern Conference Philadelphia vs. TBD Atlanta at New York Miami at Milwaukee Brooklyn vs. TBD Western Conference Utah vs. TBD Dallas at L.A. Clippers Portland at Denver Phoenix vs. TBD

National Hockey League

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina 1, Nashville 0

Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

Washington 1, Boston 1

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 1

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Toronto vs. Montreal

Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

Vegas 1, Minnesota 1

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 1 0 1.000 1 Washington 0 2 .000 2½ Atlanta 0 1 .000 2 Indiana 0 2 .000 2½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 2 1 .667 — Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½ Seattle 1 1 .500 ½ Minnesota 0 2 .000 1½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Tuesday’s Games

New York 86, Minnesota 75 Phoenix 91, Washington 70 Las Vegas 96, Seattle 80

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Thursday’s Games Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Designated INF Rio Ruiz for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Kyle Zimmer from the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHPs Bailey Ober and Cody Stashek from St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland of the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned INF Brock Holt to Frisco (Double-A Central) for a major league rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Rafael Dolis fron the 10-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled LF Mark Payton from Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 17. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Cody Poteet from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed CF Lewis Brinson on the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acitvated OF Christian Yelich from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Eric Yardley to Nashville on a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Bobby Wahl’s rehab assignment from Biloxi (Double-A South) to Nashville. Returned OF Derek Fisher from rehab assignment in Nashville and he remained on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Cameron Maybin from Chicago Cubs for cash considerations and assigned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent 3B J.D. Davis to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Seth Lugo to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed CF Kevin Pillar on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of SS Wilfredo Tovar from Syracuse. Designated C Deivy Grullion for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated SS Ronald Torreyes and RHP Archie Bradley from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP JoJo Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed CF Scott Kingery on the 7-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Assigned OF Matt Joyce on a rehab assignment to Clearwater (Low-A Southeast). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Austin Davis on a rehab assignment to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Activated 2B Ildemaro Vargas. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Trevor Hildenberger off waivers from New York Mets and optioned to Sacremento (Triple-A West). Transferred INF Tommy La Stella to the 60-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon and 1B/OF John Nogowski from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (Triple-A East). Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Named Brandon Phillips member of the ownership group. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association CHICAGO SKY — Signed F Natasha Mack to a remainder of the season contract. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Released F Reshandra Gray. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed K Jake Verity. Waived LS Brian Khoury. BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Kevin Meganck to vice president of football administration, Jim Overdorf to senior advisor to GM/Football Operations, Terrance Gray to assistant director of player personnel, Malik Boyd to senior director of pro scouting, Curtis Rukavina to assistant director of pro scouting/free agency, Chris Marrow to assistant director of pro scouting/team advances, R.J. Webb to pro scout, Tyler Pratt to area scout, Andrea Gasper to player personnel coordinator. Named Evan Weiss football analyst. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Julian Stanford. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Austin Calitro and OT James Hudson. Waived WR Reggie Davis. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year contract. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T James Hudson III. DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT William Sweet. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Patrick SurtainII to a four-year contract. Signed WR Damion Willis. Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jordan Smith. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DB Manny Patterson. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed WR Austin Proehl off waivers from San Francisco. Signed LB Chris Rumph. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer. Released OL Najee Toran. NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed RB Ryquell Armstead off waivers from Jacksonville. Waived QB Joe Webb. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re*-signed DB Eric Burrell. Placed G Alex Hoffman on the retired list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Casey Tucker. Acquired CB Josiah Scott from Jacksonville for CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson. WASHIGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed DB Chris Miller off waivers from St. Louis. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Matthew Phillips, Adam Ruzicka D Colton Poolman and D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton (AHL). Recalled RW Dominik Simon and D Connor Mackey from minor league taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Brendan Gallagher, D Xavier Ouellet and G Carey Price from Laval (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Chicago (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs and RW William Lockwood from minor league taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Ds Alex Alexeyev and Paul LaDue, RW Brett Leason and C Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL). Minor League Hockey American Hockey League MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract. East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Zach Solow, added to active roster. FORT WAYNE — Returned from loan to Rochester (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed D Jake Massie on reserve. INDY FUEL — Returned G Billy Christopoulos from loan to Rochester (AHL). Placed G Dan Bakala on injured reserve retroactive to May 13. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated Fs Nick Saracino and Abbott Girduckis from reserve. Placed F Travis Howe and D Jacob Cederholm on reserve. Placed D Croix Evingston on injured reserve retroactive to May 9. RAPID CITY RUSH — Claimed F Kameron Kielly off waivers from Indy. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Mason Mannek and placed on reserve. WICHITA NAILERS — Loaned D Dean Stewart to Bakersfield (AHL). Placed F Charlie Combs on injured reserve retroactive to May 7. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Announced that F Lisandro Lopez and the team have mutually agreed to terminate contract. USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Kansas City’s D Matt Constant for one game follwoing his red card for violent conduct on a May 14 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended F Kernando Forbes for one game following his red card for violent conduct in a May 15 game against Hartford. COLLEGE DEPAUL — Added F Philmon Gebrewhit, Gs Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Terry as transfers to the men’s basketball program. VANDERBILT — Announced the hiring of Chris Brann as Women’s basketball director of operations and David Myckowiak as the program’s video coordinator.

Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.