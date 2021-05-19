Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 20 16 .556 _ Philadelphia 22 20 .524 1 Atlanta 19 23 .452 4 Miami 18 23 .439 4½ Washington 16 22 .421 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 24 18 .571 _ Chicago 21 20 .512 2½ Milwaukee 21 21 .500 3 Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4 Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 26 16 .619 _ San Diego 26 17 .605 ½ Los Angeles 24 18 .571 2 Arizona 18 25 .419 8½ Colorado 15 28 .349 11½
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2 N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3 St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 8, Miami 3 Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0 Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3 L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1 San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m. Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 25 18 .581 _ Toronto 23 17 .575 ½ Tampa Bay 24 19 .558 1 New York 23 19 .548 1½ Baltimore 17 24 .415 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 25 16 .610 _ Cleveland 22 18 .550 2½ Kansas City 19 22 .463 6 Detroit 16 26 .381 9½ Minnesota 14 26 .350 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 26 17 .605 _ Houston 24 18 .571 1½ Seattle 21 22 .488 5 Los Angeles 18 23 .439 7 Texas 19 25 .432 7½
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6 Toronto 8, Boston 0 Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0 Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4 Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 6, Houston 5 Detroit 5, Seattle 0 Wednesday’s Games Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 7:37 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:07 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 9:40 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 10:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 — Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667 — Columbus (Cleveland) 7 5 .583 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 6 5 .545 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 8 .385 3½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 8 .333 4 Toledo (Detroit) 3 9 .250 5
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 10 3 .769 — Buffalo (Toronto) 9 4 .692 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 8 5 .615 2 Worcester (Boston) 8 5 .615 2 Rochester (Washington) 2 11 .154 8 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 11 .154 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 4 .692 — Jacksonville (Miami) 9 4 .692 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 8 5 .615 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 7 5 .583 1½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 7 .462 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 4 9 .308 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 10 .231 6
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 9, Buffalo 4 Columbus 6, Toledo 1 Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 3 Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0 Durham 7, Charlotte 2 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11, Rochester 6 Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8 Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3 Louisville 4, Memphis 2 Omaha at Iowa, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 1:15 p.m. Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18 Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100 Western Conference Wednesday, May 19 San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20 Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Friday, May 21 San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7) Begins Saturday, May 22 Times TBA Eastern Conference Philadelphia vs. TBD Atlanta at New York Miami at Milwaukee Brooklyn vs. TBD Western Conference Utah vs. TBD Dallas at L.A. Clippers Portland at Denver Phoenix vs. TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 1, Nashville 0
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
Washington 1, Boston 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 1
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Toronto vs. Montreal
Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Edmonton vs. Winnipeg
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
Vegas 1, Minnesota 1
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado 1, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 1 0 1.000 1 Washington 0 2 .000 2½ Atlanta 0 1 .000 2 Indiana 0 2 .000 2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 2 1 .667 — Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½ Seattle 1 1 .500 ½ Minnesota 0 2 .000 1½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Tuesday’s Games
New York 86, Minnesota 75 Phoenix 91, Washington 70 Las Vegas 96, Seattle 80
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Thursday’s Games Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.