EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 3 ranked Nittany Lions cruised against No. 13 Northwestern Saturday and topped Indiana as they officially opened their wrestling season in a tri-meet at Northwestern.
No. 3 Penn State 24, Indiana 15 Saturday at Northwestern 125: Jacob Warner IND win by forfeit; 133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. Kyle Luigs IND, 11-8; 141: #2 Nick Lee PSU tech fall Cayden Rooks IND, 16-1 (TF; 5:00); 149: Graham Rooks IND dec. #10 Jarod Verkleeren PSU, 4-3; 157: #11 Brady Berge PSU dec. Matt Ortiz IND, 5-2; 165: #6 Joe Lee PSU dec. Nick South IND, 8-4; 174: Donnell Washington IND dec. #5 Carter Starocci PSU, 10-9; 184: #3 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. Drayton Harris IND, 18-5; 197: Nick Willham IND dec. Levko Higgins PSU, 10-3; 285: Seth Nevills PSU pinned Rudy Streck IND, WBF (1:14) Extra Matches: 174: Carter Starocci PSU tech fall Robert Detars IND, 18-1 (TF; 2:37) 149: Luke Gardner PSU pinned Jonathan Kervin IND, WBF (0:56) 165: Konner Kraeszig PSU maj. dec. Derek Gilcher IND, 9-0 141: Beau Bartlett PSU pinned Jacob Moran IND, WBF (1:48) 149: Terrell Barraclough PSU maj. dec. Jonathan Kervin IND, 8-0 174: Creighton Edsell PSU dec. Robert Detars IND, 10-5 165: Konner Kraeszig PSU dec. Sammy Cokely IND, 13-7 #3 Penn State 29, #16 Northwestern 13 No. 3 Penn State 29, No. 16 Northwestern 13 125: #8 Michael DeAugustino NU win by forfeit; 133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Dylan Utterback NU, WBF (3:48); 141: #2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. Frankie Tal-Shahar NU, 12-2; 149: #20 Yahya Thomas NU dec. Terrell Barraclough PSU, 3-2; 157: #11 Brady Berge PSU dec. Maxx Mayfield NU, 12-7; 165: #6 Joe Lee PSU dec. David Ferrante NU, 8-7; 174: #5 Carter Starocci PSU dec. Troy Fisher NU, 4-1; 184: #3 Aaron Brooks PSU tech fall Jack Jessen NU, 21-6 (TF; 7:00); 197: #11 Lucas Davison NU maj. dec. Donovon Ball PSU, 12-3; 285: Seth Nevills PSU tech fall Brendan Devin NU, 24-9 (TF; 4:58) Extra Matches: 141: Beau Bartlett PSU dec. Colin Valdviez NU, 8-4 141: Bartlett PSU dec. Justin Benjamin NU, 10-4 141: Justin Benjamin NU maj. dec. Brandon Meredith PSU, 18-5 149: Trevor Chumbley NU win def. #10 Jarod Verkleeren PSU, (default) 149: Trevor Chumbley NU dec. Bo Pipher PSU, 6-2 149: Luke Gardner PSU tech fall Jamie Berg NU, 15-0 (TF; 7:00) 165: Konner Kraeszig PSU maj. dec. Ankhaa Enkmandakh NU, 10-2 174: Creighton Edsell PSU dec. Jon Halvorson NU, 3-2 174: Creighton Edsell PSU dec. Jadon Martin NU, 9-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.