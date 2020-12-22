BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University head men's soccer coach Danny Wheelan has announced that he will be stepping down. A nationwide search to find his replacement is already underway, the Bloomsburg Athletic Department reported.
In the interim, head women's soccer coach Matt Haney will serve as the men's soccer team's coach until a replacement is hired.
Wheelan returned to Bloomsburg in January 2018 to replace the program's all-time winningest coach, Paul Payne, who retired following the 2017 season. Wheelan went 15-20-1 and guided six student-athletes to All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) accolades in his two seasons at the helm of the men's soccer program.
The 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wheelan-led Huskies went 8-9-1 in 2018 – a three-win improvement from the previous year. The eight victories also marked the most wins under a first-year head coach in program history. Bloomsburg went 7-11 in 2019 but had five players earn All-PSAC accolades – the most in one year since 2008.
Wheelan served as Payne's graduate assistant coach during the 2012 and 2013 campaigns while also serving in the same capacity for the women's soccer program in 2012.
(0) comments
